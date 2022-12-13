How to watch National Treasure: Edge of History online — release date and more

A new generation reaches for mystery when you watch National Treasure: Edge of History online. Yes, we're in a month of revivals at Disney Plus , with National Treasure's sequel series following the Willow series and Night at the Museum's animated movie.

This new series introduces Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera), a puzzle solver who doesn't give us Nic Cage vibes ... yet. Will the revelation that her missing dead father is tied to a massive valuable treasure drive her to manic intensity? We're not sure.

That said, Edge of History has a bit of star power thanks to Catherine Zeta Jones, who is playing Billie, a black market antiquities dealer. Expect cameos from Harvey Keitel and Justin Bartha to help tie Edge of History to the previous National Treasure movies.

Here's everything to know about how to watch National Treasure: Edge of History, and check out the trailer:

When does National Treasure: Edge of History come out on Disney Plus?

National Treasure: Edge of History debuts on Disney Plus on Wednesday (Dec. 14), at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST / 6 p.m. AEST. The first two episodes come out at once.

The following episodes arrive once per week, with a total of 10 episodes. The final episode airs on February 8.

How to watch National Treasure: Edge of History internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to National Treasure: Edge of History.