2 AFFORDABLE ALTERNATIVES TO INDOOR WATER PARK RESORTS IN WASHINGTON
Don’t you just hate winter weather driving sometimes? It’s like, when you want to hop in the car and drive somewhere, you can’t because of those darn icy roads. If you had your sights set on hitting up the Great Wolf Lodge this winter but can’t for transportation reasons or more importantly, financial reasons, there are 2 affordable options we know of to get your family's indoor water park fun fix. One of them is in Washington and the other is in Idaho.
Top 5 Gingerbread Lattes in Oregon According to Coffee Experts
They're the shots not heard around the world. The espresso shots that would have gone into my Starbucks Gingerbread Latte. However, for the third or fourth year in a row, the java giant has not offered its' customers this holiday delight, and there doesn't seem to be a good reason why. We overdose on pumpkin spice every year, but one of the world's most festive drinks, the gingerbread latte, is disrespected? Not on my watch.
beachconnection.net
Three Oregon Coast Sort-of-Hotspots with Something Really Different
(Oregon Coast) – With no small amount of irony, bumping into some rarity along the Oregon coast is not a rare occurrence. There's no shortage of that which is eye-opening, especially if it's the first time you've been to one spot. Indeed, even second or third visits can bring something you've never seen before. (Photo of cave at Neptune, Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
hereisoregon.com
Unique winter experiences in Central Oregon and Eastern Oregon
Book an affordable adaptive alpine private downhill skiing lesson, gear and guide included. Oregon Adaptive Sports is a non-profit based in Bend that provides free or low cost adaptive outdoor recreation experiences and lessons to individuals with long term physical or cognitive disabilities. The program has existed since the 90s and serves over 300 athletes over the winter of all ages.
Is Kennewick’s Popular Just Joel’s Diner Shutting Down for Good?
Is Just Joel's Closing For Good In The Tri-Cities?. A popular diner in Kennewick Washington might be shutting its doors forever. Popular Just Joel's Dinner In Kennewick Announces Closure. Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel's on Kennewick Ave posted on the Just Joel's Facebook page that the beloved breakfast and...
KDRV
Medford Woman elected chair of the Oregon Bankers Association
MEDFORD, Ore. - Joan Reukauf, executive vice president and chief operating officer of People's Bank of Commerce in Medford, has been elected chair of the Oregon Bankers Association (OBA). This makes her the first known person of color to helm the association in its 117-year history. The OBA, Oregon's only trade association dedicated to the banking industry and its customers, elected its 2023 board officers and directors during its annual meeting on December 6.
Pendleton skyline to lose historic piece as flour mill demolition begins
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Pendleton Flour Mill has started demolition as of this week. This landmark piece in town is starting to come down after burning since August. People are reminded of the flour mill fire whenever they see smoke still burning up through the vacated building, or the ash that’s stuck to businesses, houses and signs nearby. “I’m the...
klcc.org
Officials say new intermodal rail terminal will take trucks off I-5
Officials cut the ribbon Thursday on a new intermodal rail terminal near Albany. Advocates said it could take hundreds of trucks off I-5 each day. The 64-acre facility will allow the transfer of shipping containers from truck to train, and vice versa. The idea is to make it easier for Willamette Valley farms and businesses to ship products and get raw materials without having to send trucks to major ports in Seattle or Tacoma.
What’s going on with Tri-Cities mail delivery? Here’s why customers are frustrated
People are saying they are not receiving mail for days in a row.
The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in the Pacific Northwest Include OR and WA
The 2 Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon and Washington. There are so many people relocating to the Pacific Northwest these days and we were curious which cities in Oregon and Washington made the list of the fastest growing cities in America. We discovered that Bend, Ore., and Spokane Valley, Wash., were the only two fastest growing cities in our neck of the woods (KNDO) so we wanted to know what’s so great about these two places.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tri-Cities Tackle reels in customers at new Richland store
It took Faith Akopov three attempts at starting her own business before she found the key ingredient to success: passion. She discovered it in a business called Tri-Cities Tackle, located at 660 George Washington Way, Suite M, in Richland. It’s inside the Nutrex Building next door to the Richland Dugout.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New details about 2 poached black bears found in Oregon trees
Oregon wildlife investigators have released more details about the deaths of two poached black bears whose bodies were found in trees earlier this year. It’s hoped that the new information will help lead to the arrest of whoever was responsible. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers responded to...
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Whale Week December Dates Announced; a Preview, Changes
(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Finally, Oregon Coast Winter Whale Watch Week is back in person, with live volunteers once again – the first time in over three years. Not many details have been released yet, but Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) has announced the dates for this winter whale extravaganza: December 28, 2022 through Sunday, January 1, 2023.
This Is Washington State's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
Oregon witness reports zigzagging flashing light
One frame from the witness video.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oregon witness at Eugene reported watching and videotaping an object flashing light as it moved in a zigzag fashion at about 6:40 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
These were the 10 strongest earthquakes in Oregon in 2022
Here is how Oregon’s biggest earthquakes measured this year.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Friday: ODOT testing salt on highways to melt snow
The Oregon Department of Transportation is testing the use of salt to clear some of the state’s highways of heavy snow and ice accumulations. Rock salt is widely used in the Midwest and Eastern parts of the country to improve winter driving conditions, but has significant negative impacts on the environment and on vehicles — in the form of rust.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 12/13 – Klamath Water Users Offer Plan To Keep Upper Klamath Lake Filled, Amid Ongoing Drought; Waits To Hear from Bureau of Reclamation
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Out of All 490 Cities in WA, None Start With This Alphabet Letter
None of Washington State's Cities Begin With This Letter of the Alphabet. None of the 490 towns in Washington start with ONE certain letter of the alphabet. Can you guess which one it is without cheating? We made this discovery when looking through an A to Z list of every city in Washington to jokingly see which names didn’t sound like they “belong”. It was then we noticed that one particular letter was missing from the alphabet pile. For some reason, we found this fascinating.
tuhswolf.com
“Triple Dip” means another La Niña winter for Oregon
As the Pacific Northwest enters the third year in a row of La Niña, another wet and cold winter is in the forecast. Usually this weather pattern occurs around every five years, but the phenomenon known as the ‘Triple Dip’ is significantly more uncommon. La Niña is...
