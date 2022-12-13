Read full article on original website
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Fowler appointed new Johnson City Mayor, Murphy made vice mayor
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission selected a new mayor Thursday evening at its regularly scheduled meeting. Following comments from former Mayor Joe Wise and a portion of the meeting dedicated to expressing appreciation for his leadership, a motion was made and seconded to appoint Vice Mayor Dr. Todd Fowler to the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: MECC Promise will let students attend for free
Tuition-free community college, an idea that began in Kingsport, spread to the county and then the state, is now being adopted in Virginia thanks to Mountain Empire Community College and its foundation. Beginning with the graduating class of 2023 from a public school or recognized home association in the counties...
Kingsport Times-News
Greyson Doty leads the Kingsport school board in the flag pledge Nov. 14, 2022
Greyson Doty, a pre-kindergarten student at Palmer Center, leads the Kingsport Board of Education in the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag after an interview by Assistant Superintendent Andy True. This is from the Dec. 14, 2022 school board meeting.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County to observe holiday hours
All Washington County government offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Meanwhile, County Trustee Rick Storey’s office will be open during the New Year holiday from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 30 and between 8 a.m. and noon on Dec. 31.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU pediatrics professor discusses mental health, social media for parents
Helping guide teenagers and pre-teens through their mental health struggles is often difficult, but there are tools parents and caregivers can use to make it easier. Dr. Nadia Sabri, an assistant professor of pediatrics and the director of lifestyle medicine at East Tennessee State University, said adolescents today face some issues that parents or caregivers may not have experienced themselves.
Kingsport Times-News
Updated: Dec. 5 incident at Sullivan Heights Middle to be front and center at Jan. 10 school board meeting
BLOUNTVILLE — The Jan. 10 meeting of the Sullivan County school board may include at least one parent’s complaint about how the school system and law enforcement initially reported an allegedly false stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School. In addition to hearing the transparency concerns, the board is...
independentappeal.com
Morristown, TN Is One of America’s Fastest Growing Big Cities
The U.S. population grew by 2.7% over the past five years, from about 327 million in 2016 to almost 332 million people in 2021. But in recent years, urban populations in much of the country have swelled even more rapidly. Nearly two hundred U.S. metro areas reported population growth on...
Dickenson County school system responds to FBI visit
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Dickenson County Public Schools (DCPS) released a statement addressing “stress and anxiety” caused by a visit from FBI agents on Tuesday, revealing that federal officials were there to inquire about student records. According to a statement from DCPS, FBI agents were present at Ridgeview High School to gather information about […]
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools offer Many Mental Health Clinics and Heroes Grant
Student mental health has been a priority for Johnson City Schools for nearly 13 years, and the administration is constantly looking to find new ways to improve and expand the support offered to students. Dr. Greg Wallace, Johnson City Schools’ supervisor of Safety and Mental Health, said the schools first...
Kingsport Times-News
Judge moves Megan Boswell’s trial to 2025
KINGSPORT — A Sullivan County judge has moved Megan Boswell’s trial to Feb. 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Judge Jim Goodwin said he believed Boswell’s new attorney, Gene Scott, would need more time to study the discovery evidence and find expert witness testimony. Scott agreed, then Goodwin moved the trial.
FBI appears at Clintwood high school, conducts interviews
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) staff members were present at a school in Clintwood, Virginia on Tuesday, federal officials confirmed. According to FBI public affairs specialist Dee Rybiski, bureau personnel from the Bristol Resident Agency visited Ridgeview High School staff to conduct interviews. Rybiski did not comment on who was […]
Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
supertalk929.com
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
Johnson City offers retirement to dozens of employees
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City Commission unanimously voted to offer voluntary retirement incentives to dozens of employees on Thursday in hopes of preventing several management positions from clearing out simultaneously. In a presentation in Thursday’s commission meeting, City Manager Cathy Ball and office staff explained that 58 different employees throughout […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport TubaChristmas celebrates 10th anniversary
KINGSPORT — TubaChristmas celebrates its 10th anniversary in Kingsport on Monday, according to Hunter Mullins, instructor of elementary and instrumental music at University School, ETSU. Mullins started the event in 2013.
Criminal justice expert says deputies justified in Edwards home search
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A criminal justice expert said Tuesday that Washington County, Virginia deputies were justified in the emergency search of the home of Austin Lee Edwards, a a deputy accused of a triple homicide in California. Edwards is accused of catfishing a teenage girl in Riverside, California before traveling there and killing […]
Audit: Tennessee must curb Eastman plant’s emissions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nine years after the EPA first found Tennessee’s Eastman Chemical Company was polluting the air with unsafe levels of sulfur dioxide from its coal-burning power plants, the state is still working to bring the company into compliance with national air quality standards. That’s according...
Kingsport Times-News
TLC Community Center in Elizabethton invites families with children to its Christmas party.
ELIZABETHTON — The TLC Community Center is getting ready for its big, free Christmas party on Friday for anyone with a child in their home. The party will be held at the TLC Community Center, 145 Judge Don Lewis Blvd, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Angie Odom, director of...
Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
Hawkins Co. mom begs TN health board to bring her daughter home with life-saving machine
A Tennessee mother is desperate to bring her 10-month-old daughter home for Christmas.
