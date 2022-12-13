ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

WJHL

Fowler appointed new Johnson City Mayor, Murphy made vice mayor

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission selected a new mayor Thursday evening at its regularly scheduled meeting. Following comments from former Mayor Joe Wise and a portion of the meeting dedicated to expressing appreciation for his leadership, a motion was made and seconded to appoint Vice Mayor Dr. Todd Fowler to the […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: MECC Promise will let students attend for free

Tuition-free community college, an idea that began in Kingsport, spread to the county and then the state, is now being adopted in Virginia thanks to Mountain Empire Community College and its foundation. Beginning with the graduating class of 2023 from a public school or recognized home association in the counties...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County to observe holiday hours

All Washington County government offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 for the Christmas holiday. Meanwhile, County Trustee Rick Storey’s office will be open during the New Year holiday from 8 a.m. to noon on Dec. 30 and between 8 a.m. and noon on Dec. 31.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU pediatrics professor discusses mental health, social media for parents

Helping guide teenagers and pre-teens through their mental health struggles is often difficult, but there are tools parents and caregivers can use to make it easier. Dr. Nadia Sabri, an assistant professor of pediatrics and the director of lifestyle medicine at East Tennessee State University, said adolescents today face some issues that parents or caregivers may not have experienced themselves.
independentappeal.com

Morristown, TN Is One of America’s Fastest Growing Big Cities

The U.S. population grew by 2.7% over the past five years, from about 327 million in 2016 to almost 332 million people in 2021. But in recent years, urban populations in much of the country have swelled even more rapidly. Nearly two hundred U.S. metro areas reported population growth on...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

Dickenson County school system responds to FBI visit

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Dickenson County Public Schools (DCPS) released a statement addressing “stress and anxiety” caused by a visit from FBI agents on Tuesday, revealing that federal officials were there to inquire about student records. According to a statement from DCPS, FBI agents were present at Ridgeview High School to gather information about […]
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools offer Many Mental Health Clinics and Heroes Grant

Student mental health has been a priority for Johnson City Schools for nearly 13 years, and the administration is constantly looking to find new ways to improve and expand the support offered to students. Dr. Greg Wallace, Johnson City Schools’ supervisor of Safety and Mental Health, said the schools first...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Judge moves Megan Boswell’s trial to 2025

KINGSPORT — A Sullivan County judge has moved Megan Boswell’s trial to Feb. 3, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Judge Jim Goodwin said he believed Boswell’s new attorney, Gene Scott, would need more time to study the discovery evidence and find expert witness testimony. Scott agreed, then Goodwin moved the trial.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

FBI appears at Clintwood high school, conducts interviews

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) staff members were present at a school in Clintwood, Virginia on Tuesday, federal officials confirmed. According to FBI public affairs specialist Dee Rybiski, bureau personnel from the Bristol Resident Agency visited Ridgeview High School staff to conduct interviews. Rybiski did not comment on who was […]
CLINTWOOD, VA
WJHL

Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
TENNESSEE STATE
supertalk929.com

Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified

A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Johnson City offers retirement to dozens of employees

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City Commission unanimously voted to offer voluntary retirement incentives to dozens of employees on Thursday in hopes of preventing several management positions from clearing out simultaneously. In a presentation in Thursday’s commission meeting, City Manager Cathy Ball and office staff explained that 58 different employees throughout […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport TubaChristmas celebrates 10th anniversary

KINGSPORT — TubaChristmas celebrates its 10th anniversary in Kingsport on Monday, according to Hunter Mullins, instructor of elementary and instrumental music at University School, ETSU. Mullins started the event in 2013.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Man sentenced to 4 years for minor solicitation in Russell County

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – A Strasburg, Virginia man is facing four years in prison for a charge of soliciting a minor, well above the state’s sentencing guidelines. According to a press release from Russell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, Ralph J. Shoemaker, 52, was convicted on one count of use of a communications device to […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA

