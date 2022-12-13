ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azusa, CA

Long Beach Post

Man shot in North Long Beach, transported to hospital by family member, police say

A man was transported to a local hospital by a family member Wednesday evening after being shot in North Long Beach, authorities said. The shooting happened sometime around 6:02 p.m. in the area of Cedar Avenue and Mountain Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Although officers at the scene found bullet casings, no victims turned up.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Armed Domestic Violence Suspect in Lancaster Taken Into Custody After 10-Hour Standoff

An armed suspect who barricaded himself inside a residence in Lancaster is in custody Thursday after a nearly 10-hour standoff. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department’s Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday to the 43500 block of Sahauyo Street, near Division Street and Avenue K, regarding a man who barricaded himself inside the residence after threatening a family member with a firearm, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster brothers arrested in Halloween weekend shooting in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA – Two brothers from Lancaster were arrested in connection with a Halloween weekend shooting that occurred outside a bar in Santa Clarita, authorities announced Thursday. Isaac and Isaiah Clark, both 23, were arrested Monday, Dec. 12, when detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Cobra Unit...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Long Beach Post

Police ask for help in cold case after identifying 1978 strangling victim as 15-year-old La Puente boy

The body of 15-year-old Kenneth Nevada Williams was found lying on the pavement of Division Street in Belmont Shore, just east of Corona Avenue, on June 3, 1978. Williams' identity was recently discovered through investigative genealogy. The post Police ask for help in cold case after identifying 1978 strangling victim as 15-year-old La Puente boy appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
sgvcitywatch.com

​Teens Arrested in Dec. 6 Azusa Murder

LOS ANGELES – Two suspects have been arrested, accused of gunning down a 16-year-old and wounding a 13-year-old in a recent spate of gun violence in Azusa. Covina resident Kimberly Salazar, 18, and a publicly unidentified 16-year-old were arrested recently. Both were formally charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
AZUSA, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana gordito arrested for Irvine theft

On Friday, with the assistance of community tips, an IPD officer located a suspect, Salvador Beltran, 34, of Santa Ana, and arrested him. The officer knew he had the right guy because the New Santa Ana post about the suspect had been texted to him by his friends. On the...
SANTA ANA, CA
proclaimerscv.com

36-Year-Old Mother Of Three Kids Killed By A Stray Bullet

A Mother Of Three Kids Was Out Getting Some Food, Was Accidentally Killed By A Stray Bullet. The mother that was killed was identified and her name is Maria Mora, she was sadly shot by a stray bullet in a drive-by shooting targeting two teenagers. A 36-year-old California mom was...
SANTA ANA, CA

