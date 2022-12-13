Read full article on original website
Related
951thebull.com
Author Talks “POWs of Floyd County” Saturday in Charles City
The World War II POW camps of Floyd County will be the subject of a special presentation this weekend in Charles City. Author Linda McCann will be the guest speaker this Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Floyd County Museum, talking about her latest book on POW camps in Charles City.
951thebull.com
Leonard Scribner, 59, Nashua
Leonard Scribner, age 59, of Nashua, IA passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when his friends can ride for him. Hugeback – Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel has...
Comments / 0