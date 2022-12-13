Live Oak's 38th annual Christmas on the Square kicked off on Thursday Dec. 1, at 6 p.m., with the Jingle Bell Fun Run and the official Christmas tree lighting by Mayor Frank Davis. During the Jingle Bell Fun Run, children gathered at Millennium Park to watch Christmas movies and sip on hot cocoa.Vendors lined Howard Street to sell an assortment of crafts, games and delicious treats for people of all ages to enjoy. Florida Senator Rick Scott was also in attendance. On Saturday, Dec. 4, Live Oak experienced its largest Christmas on the Square turnout of all time as masses of people gathered on Howard Street to celebrate the holiday season. Local businesses and organizations, including The ARC North Florida, FEMA and Riverbend News, lined Howard Street to tell attendees more about their services. Entertainment was provided by Suwannee Riverside Elementary's choir, Danceology, the Live Oak Theater and many more local groups. Christmas on the Square came to an end with a professional firework show on Friday night, followed by the annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday night at 6 p.m., which featured Santa and the Grinch.

LIVE OAK, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO