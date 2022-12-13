Read full article on original website
WCJB
Several Lake City children receive Christmas Gift Cards to go shopping with an Officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The “Shop with a Cop” program currently benefits about 20 disadvantaged children between the ages of 6 and 16, but Walmart says perhaps they would like to expand this program in the near future. “I would like to see it expand to more children, you...
WCJB
Food Pantry of Gilchrist County hosting food distribution in Trenton
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Food Pantry of Gilchrist County is hosting a food distribution on Thursday. The distribution starts around 10 a.m. The nonprofit organization says that this will be the only distribution for the month of December. After this distribution, the Pantry will be closed from December 19th...
riverbendnews.org
38th Annual Christmas on the Square brings holiday joy to Live Oak
Live Oak's 38th annual Christmas on the Square kicked off on Thursday Dec. 1, at 6 p.m., with the Jingle Bell Fun Run and the official Christmas tree lighting by Mayor Frank Davis. During the Jingle Bell Fun Run, children gathered at Millennium Park to watch Christmas movies and sip on hot cocoa.Vendors lined Howard Street to sell an assortment of crafts, games and delicious treats for people of all ages to enjoy. Florida Senator Rick Scott was also in attendance. On Saturday, Dec. 4, Live Oak experienced its largest Christmas on the Square turnout of all time as masses of people gathered on Howard Street to celebrate the holiday season. Local businesses and organizations, including The ARC North Florida, FEMA and Riverbend News, lined Howard Street to tell attendees more about their services. Entertainment was provided by Suwannee Riverside Elementary's choir, Danceology, the Live Oak Theater and many more local groups. Christmas on the Square came to an end with a professional firework show on Friday night, followed by the annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday night at 6 p.m., which featured Santa and the Grinch.
ecbpublishing.com
Kaila Hardee fundraiser: Last week for orders!
As Kaila Hardee and her family continue the ongoing battle with cancer, local members of the community look for ways of supporting them through this difficult time. To assist with mounting medical expenses from Kaila's cancer treatments, a local Monticello restaurant, Johnston's Meat Market, is hosting a fundraiser, giving many members of the community a great opportunity to help the family.
The World's Largest Occupied Bat Houses are in Florida, and You Can See Them For Free
There are many attractions in Florida that involve animals. But some of them are expensive and may be hot and crowded. One of the most unique animal experiences in Florida is actually not a theme park or zoo, but a bat experience at one of the state's universities. And experiencing it won't cost you a thing. Plus, since it occurs at dusk, the heat may not be too bad.
WCJB
Family and friends celebrated the life of an 18-year-old killed in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Reichert House was full of more than 60 people celebrating the life of 18-year-old Cameron Gibbs. Who was shot and killed last Friday at The Crossing at Santa Fe apartments. “Cam was always someone that was always going to be there for you when you...
You Can See Wild Horses and Bison in this Florida Preserve
If I told you that there's a nature preserve that allows visitors to see herds of wild bison and horses, you may assume that I was speaking of places like Montana or Yellowstone National Park.
wuft.org
An inside look at GRACE Marketplace’s animal welfare services
Joahn Edwards greets everyone at GRACE Marketplace with a warm smile as she takes her furry companion, Gypsy Rose, out for a walk every afternoon. When Edwards, 58, first came to GRACE Marketplace, a low-barrier emergency shelter located in Gainesville, Gypsy Rose, her small mixed-breed dog, was in serious need of an operation for bladder stones. Edwards didn’t have the financial means to get Gypsy Rose the help she needed. But GRACE was able to help arrange Gypsy Rose’s operation and get her all her vaccines for free.
mainstreetdailynews.com
ACT to open section of Santa Fe River Preserve
Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) will open a new section of the 1,067-acre Santa Fe River Preserve to the public on Friday. A small ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Santa Fe Preserve South (along NW 254th Avenue) to celebrate the opening. Santa Fe River South will be open from...
Florida City Among The Fastest Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St. found the top cities Americans are flocking to over the last five years.
WCJB
GRU blames “labor shortage” for why 5,000 customers received late bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 5,000 GRU customers did not get their November bills on time, and some still haven’t received theirs. “This is going on my second month I haven’t gotten my bill,” said Brenda Guerrero. She isn’t the only person in this situation. Emails to elected...
WCJB
Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first ramen shop in downtown Gainesville is closing permanently after the holiday season. In a post on Facebook on Monday, the owners of Crane Ramen announced the restaurant will be permanently closing on Jan. 1, 2023. The business first opened their doors on Dec. 1, 2014. The post did not elaborate on the reason behind the closure.
mycbs4.com
Car hit by stray bullet in Lake City
Lake City — A car got hit by at least one bullet Tuesday night, Lake City Police said. At 8:45 PM officers responded to a call about damage from stray gun fire. A person said they heard gunfire behind their car, while driving on NE MLK Street. Police say they found two possible holes in the vehicle and "A spent and mushroomed projectile" inside.
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Emergency Management Advises of Severe Thunderstorms for Western Panhandle
There is now a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms for counties west and northwest of Jefferson County, Florida. Meanwhile, a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms exists one to two counties outside of the Slight Risk Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon. The main threat is locally damaging wind, but there may...
Staffing agencies and leaders offer support for former Trulieve Employees
At least 50 employees were laid off at Trulieve locations in Gadsden and Jefferson counties. The company says the layoffs were due to consolidating from its merger.
WCJB
Lake City Police arrest gunman accused of shooting a man outside Dollar General
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested for shooting someone in a vehicle outside a Dollar General Store in Lake City. Officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, on the charge of aggravated battery after a person was found on West Duval Street Wednesday with a gunshot wound. Officers say the victim was rushed to the emergency room.
TCSO: Student arrested for compiling a list of students to harm
The Taylor County Sheriff's Office arrested a student at Taylor County Middle School on Monday for compiling a list of students' names and making statements to do harm to them.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City pedestrian dies in collision
A pickup hit and killed a 50-year-old Lake City man walking in the roadway on NW White Springs Avenue on Sunday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 62-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup south on NW White Springs Avenue near NW Benford Glen at 6:40 p.m. and attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking on the road.
WCJB
Newberry commissioners voted to deny proposal to create an open container ordinance
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A proposal to sip and shop in Newberry has been shot down. Commissioners Monday night voted three-to-two to deny a proposal to create an open container ordinance that would have allowed patrons of downtown businesses to drink beer during special events. After discussing the size of...
WCJB
Alachua Co. School District gets rid of “LGBTQ Support Guide” after pushback from FLDOE
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School District is getting rid of its LGBTQ support guide after Superintendent Shane Andrew got a letter from the Florida Department of Education saying the guide does not comply with Florida law. The letter is a result of the Parental Rights in Education...
