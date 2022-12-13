ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayo, FL

riverbendnews.org

38th Annual Christmas on the Square brings holiday joy to Live Oak

Live Oak's 38th annual Christmas on the Square kicked off on Thursday Dec. 1, at 6 p.m., with the Jingle Bell Fun Run and the official Christmas tree lighting by Mayor Frank Davis. During the Jingle Bell Fun Run, children gathered at Millennium Park to watch Christmas movies and sip on hot cocoa.Vendors lined Howard Street to sell an assortment of crafts, games and delicious treats for people of all ages to enjoy. Florida Senator Rick Scott was also in attendance. On Saturday, Dec. 4, Live Oak experienced its largest Christmas on the Square turnout of all time as masses of people gathered on Howard Street to celebrate the holiday season. Local businesses and organizations, including The ARC North Florida, FEMA and Riverbend News, lined Howard Street to tell attendees more about their services. Entertainment was provided by Suwannee Riverside Elementary's choir, Danceology, the Live Oak Theater and many more local groups. Christmas on the Square came to an end with a professional firework show on Friday night, followed by the annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Saturday night at 6 p.m., which featured Santa and the Grinch.
LIVE OAK, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Kaila Hardee fundraiser: Last week for orders!

As Kaila Hardee and her family continue the ongoing battle with cancer, local members of the community look for ways of supporting them through this difficult time. To assist with mounting medical expenses from Kaila's cancer treatments, a local Monticello restaurant, Johnston's Meat Market, is hosting a fundraiser, giving many members of the community a great opportunity to help the family.
MONTICELLO, FL
wuft.org

An inside look at GRACE Marketplace’s animal welfare services

Joahn Edwards greets everyone at GRACE Marketplace with a warm smile as she takes her furry companion, Gypsy Rose, out for a walk every afternoon. When Edwards, 58, first came to GRACE Marketplace, a low-barrier emergency shelter located in Gainesville, Gypsy Rose, her small mixed-breed dog, was in serious need of an operation for bladder stones. Edwards didn’t have the financial means to get Gypsy Rose the help she needed. But GRACE was able to help arrange Gypsy Rose’s operation and get her all her vaccines for free.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

ACT to open section of Santa Fe River Preserve

Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) will open a new section of the 1,067-acre Santa Fe River Preserve to the public on Friday. A small ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the Santa Fe Preserve South (along NW 254th Avenue) to celebrate the opening. Santa Fe River South will be open from...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first ramen shop in downtown Gainesville is closing permanently after the holiday season. In a post on Facebook on Monday, the owners of Crane Ramen announced the restaurant will be permanently closing on Jan. 1, 2023. The business first opened their doors on Dec. 1, 2014. The post did not elaborate on the reason behind the closure.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Car hit by stray bullet in Lake City

Lake City — A car got hit by at least one bullet Tuesday night, Lake City Police said. At 8:45 PM officers responded to a call about damage from stray gun fire. A person said they heard gunfire behind their car, while driving on NE MLK Street. Police say they found two possible holes in the vehicle and "A spent and mushroomed projectile" inside.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City pedestrian dies in collision

A pickup hit and killed a 50-year-old Lake City man walking in the roadway on NW White Springs Avenue on Sunday evening. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 62-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup south on NW White Springs Avenue near NW Benford Glen at 6:40 p.m. and attempted to avoid a pedestrian walking on the road.
LAKE CITY, FL

