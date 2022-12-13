ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khamauri Rogers, former Miami CB, announces SEC destination

Mississippi State has landed a key player from the transfer portal, bringing a former top Mississippi recruit home. Just 1 day after Khamauri Rogers entered the portal following his 2022 season spent at the University of Miami, the Madison, Mississippi, product announced on Twitter that he was heading to Starkville to play at Mississippi State.
STARKVILLE, MS
upressonline.com

Women’s Basketball: Owls get past FIU 70-60 to begin conference play

FAU women’s basketball (7-1, 1-0 C-USA) defeated the Florida International University Panthers (4-4, 0-1 C-USA) in a close 70-60 victory Tuesday night at Eleanor R. Baldwin Arena. The Owls continue to look like a much improved team as they win their sixth consecutive game. Senior guard Alexa Zaph and...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s right out of Miami Vice’: A prisoner’s yacht is demolished off Pompano Beach

This year’s late-season hurricanes washed ashore many relics and curiosities across Florida, some of which are still being dealt with more than a month later. In recent weeks, a wooden ship dating to the 1800s was unearthed off Daytona Beach Shores. A large yellow and red buoy surfaced near Fort Pierce. A trunk from the 1930s was found off St. Augustine. And most recently, beachgoers gawked at ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NewPelican

Developer proposing $107 million project for former FAU site

Deerfield Beach – Commissioners last week unanimously accepted a development proposal for the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) acreage that will, if approved by voters in March, pay the city $6.5 million, contribute another $7.5 million in community improvements and construct a multi use building housing a medical complex, hotel, workforce housing, event and entertainment space, and commercial tenants.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Delray Medical Center Advances its Endovascular Program as the First Hospital in Florida to Acquire the AI-Powered Viz™ Vascular Suite

End-to-end platform tailored for the hospital’s vascular care team helps detect suspected vascular disease and improve patient outcomes. Delray Beach, FL – December 14, 2022— As a leader in vascular care, Delray Medical Center is the first hospital in Florida to acquire the Viz Vascular Suite. This is a comprehensive software its vascular care team can use to detect disease, optimize workflow, and coordinate care. The Viz Vascular Suite uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect suspected pulmonary embolism, right/left ventricle dilation, aortic dissection, and abdominal aortic aneurysm[1] to facilitate informed and efficient treatment decisions.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Cris Martinez named WPBF 25 News Chief Meteorologist

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPBF 25 announced Tuesday that Cris Martinez has been named Chief Certified Meteorologist of the WPBF 25 First Warning Weather team. The news follows long-time Severe Weather Expert Mike Lyons’ announcement thathe is retiring at the end of the year. Martinez will assume the leadership role after Lyons’s departure.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Die-95′: How to survive the stress and dangers of Florida’s Interstate 95

It’s hard not to hold your breath as you drive on to an I-95 ramp: You never know what’s in store. Will you hit an accident that will shut down the highway? Will someone veer into your lane and force you to swerve? Will the driver next to you be putting on makeup, or eating breakfast, or texting? “You take your life in your hands, and pray to God you make it to your destination,” said Boca ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Florida Welcomes Peter Dayton, MD and Stephen Livingston, MD

STUART and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. December 12, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic Florida is pleased to welcome Peter Dayton, MD, FACOG, CPHQ and Stephen H. Livingston, MD, FACOG, NCMP. earned his medical degree and completed the obstetrics and gynecology residency at the Medical College of Ohio at Toledo. His clinical interests include menopausal management; patient safety, quality and advocacy; medical ethics; and health care reform.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do: Killer new tacos in Delray Beach, Ron White’s final show, ‘Real Housewives’ in Boca Raton

Full weekend as the holiday season formally arrives (thanks, Hanukkah), The O.G. returns to Delray Beach, comedian Ron White says farewell, and we’re all warmed by enduring visions of sugar plums, sufganiyot, totopos and “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da.” Life goes on. THURSDAY The O.G. returns: Dive-y, cult-fave Delray Beach bar Oceanside Grocers, affectionately known as The O.G., will formally reveal its ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NewPelican

“I’ve got to love everybody if I want to see God”: Pompano resident celebrates a rare achievement: His 110th birthday

Pompano Beach resident Willie Clark, Sr., has a claim to fame that few others can match: on Dec. 10, he celebrated his 110th birthday. On that day, family, friends and members of the community gathered at his house in the Liberty Park neighborhood to pass on their best wishes. This “party” included a visit by Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin and Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, who presented Mr. Clark with proclamations commemorating his rare milestone, as well as a drive-by parade past his house.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

This Luxury Home Built By Award-Winning Home Builder CJM Luxury Homes In Boca Raton, Florida, Asks $5 Million

396 NE 2nd Street Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 396 NE 2nd Street, Boca Raton, Florida, is a luxury home built by award-winning home builder CJM Luxury Homes. With a modern interior, open concept, and the highest level of quality finishes, this beautiful home becomes a top-of-the-line luxury custom living experience. This Home in Boca Raton offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 4,75 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 396 NE 2nd Street, please contact AnnMarie Mountcastle (Phone: 561-901-7766) at CJM Properties, Inc. for full support and perfect service.
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy