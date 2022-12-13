Case rates of COVID-19 are rising in Berkeley and Alameda County, in line with trends from previous pandemic winters. Public health officials are urging the community to approach the holiday season with the same caution they did last year during the omicron surge — by wearing tight-fitting, effective masks when going to indoor places like restaurants, bars, and stores, and by testing and handwashing regularly. Residents are urged to get vaccinated for both COVID-19 and seasonal flu, if they haven’t already.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO