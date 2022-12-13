Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenWalnut Creek, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Deadline Today: Apply Now to Receive $1,200 Each MonthR.A. HeimSan Francisco, CA
Deadline for guaranteed $1200/month: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millionsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Related
berkeleyside.org
Answering questions is a mission for Berkeleyside’s Supriya Yelimeli
Supriya Yelimeli, Berkeleyside’s housing and homelessness reporter, has been on staff since May 2020. She takes the time and effort to dig deep into her stories and reaches out to sources who are the most impacted by laws and life. For Yelimeli, who grew up in Fremont with her...
berkeleyside.org
Taller than the Campanile: Downtown project grows to 317 feet
Sather Tower has stood for more than a century as the tallest structure in Berkeley — but its days with that distinction could be numbered. Developers submitted a revised proposal this week for a bigger and taller planned apartment complex at the corner of Shattuck and University avenues, which would rise to a total height of 317 feet. That beats out UC Berkeley’s iconic Campanile by 10 feet, though the bell tower would still reign supreme in the Berkeley skyline given its higher elevation.
berkeleyside.org
It’s ‘time to mask’: COVID cases are on the rise in Berkeley
Case rates of COVID-19 are rising in Berkeley and Alameda County, in line with trends from previous pandemic winters. Public health officials are urging the community to approach the holiday season with the same caution they did last year during the omicron surge — by wearing tight-fitting, effective masks when going to indoor places like restaurants, bars, and stores, and by testing and handwashing regularly. Residents are urged to get vaccinated for both COVID-19 and seasonal flu, if they haven’t already.
berkeleyside.org
Here’s where the next round of ‘smart kiosks’ could go in Berkeley
Berkeley officials are rolling out their plans for where 22 new touch-screen information and advertising kiosks could go. Some residents have vocally opposed the devices, a product of an Ohio advertising firm, because they display ads when people aren’t using them. Critics say that makes the kiosks, nine of which have been installed around Berkeley so far, effectively pedestrian-scale electronic billboards that don’t belong on public sidewalks.
berkeleyside.org
The Berkeley Wire
Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access to non-subscribers. Alta Bates Summit nurses to strike starting on Christmas Eve (CBS News) EBMUD water supply is in relatively good shape but district isn’t ‘counting any chickens yet’ (CalMatters) Federal marshals seize KPFA assets to pay...
berkeleyside.org
Hotly anticipated Afro-Caribbean/Persian restaurant opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
berkeleyside.org
Book-focused East Bay brewery closes for good
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
berkeleyside.org
Tony Award-winning ‘Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812’ extended at the Ashby Stage
Shotgun Players has extended performances of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 into early February. The New York Times proclaimed it to be, “Both the most innovative and the best new musical to open on Broadway since Hamilton!” This musical extravaganza, nominated for 12 Tony Awards and a recipient of two, came to the West Coast — Berkeley, to be specific — after an acclaimed run on Broadway.
berkeleyside.org
Remembering Yakov Harari, Holocaust survivor with a miraculous story
This obituary was adapted with permission from a eulogy given on Dec. 7 by Rabbi Yonatan Cohen for Yakov Harari at Congregation Beth Israel in Berkeley. Yakov Harari was born on June 20, 1932, in Ludmir, Poland, a town of 25,000 Jews. Of that Jewish population, only 70 Jews survived. Of the 70 survivors, only two families survived intact. The Bergers, who later on became the Hararis, a family of a father, a mother, and two sons, were one of those two surviving families.
berkeleyside.org
It’s not too late to make chocolate salami for Christmas
Before I volunteered to make one, I’d never heard of a chocolate salami. Then I started Googling. Before long, I knew an awful lot about chocolate salamis. They’re called “salame di cioccolato” in Italian and “salame de chocolate” in Portuguese. In Czech, “čokoládový salám.” Some say they are a Christmas staple, though most say that they’re an everyday dessert.
Comments / 0