Round Rock City Council approves economic incentive for Switch data center
Round Rock officials approved an economic development agreement with Switch Ltd. in a 7-0 vote Dec. 15. (Courtesy Switch) Round Rock officials approved an economic development agreement with Switch Ltd. in a 7-0 vote Dec. 15. The agreement will see the data center earn back half of the sales tax...
Hutto adopts new water, wastewater master plans to address growing demand
Hutto City Council approved updated water and wastewater master plans at a Dec. 15 meeting. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Hutto has updated plans for addressing water and wastewater needs following Hutto City Council approval of new water and wastewater master plans. Council approved the two plans—the first update since 2016 for...
TxDOT opens eastbound RM 620 overpass in Round Rock
The city of Round Rock announced Dec. 15 that the Texas Department of Transportation opened the eastbound overpass on RM 620 to traffic. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) The city of Round Rock announced Dec. 15 that the Texas Department of Transportation opened the eastbound overpass on RM 620 to traffic.
Cedar Park State of the City luncheon provides updates, highlights goals for 2023
The Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 State of the City event Dec. 14. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 State of the City luncheon featuring a speech from Mayor Jim Penniman-Morin on Dec. 14. At the event, Penniman-Morin outlined the overall...
Preliminary flood maps released for Hays County, portions of Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) for portions of:. “Property owners are encouraged to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. Community stakeholders can identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and participate in the appeal and comment periods for the maps,” FEMA said in a press office sent to KVUE.
Williamson County Commissioners Court approves use of ARPA funds for water infrastructure projects
The city of Cedar Park will use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to expand the Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority's water treatment plant in Cedar Park. (Community Impact staff) The Williamson County Commissioners Court approved two separate agreements with the cities of Cedar Park and Leander to use...
Pflugerville to renovate historic Bohls House, convert to parks office
The two-story Bohls House was relocated to Heritage Park in 2013 to make way for a development. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) Pflugerville's historic Bohls House will soon act as an office for city parks and recreation staff following a project renovating the house. According to city materials, the Bohls House...
Construction on PD Labs in Cedar Park to finish in April
PD Labs is preparing to finish construction on a new building in the New Hope Professional Center in April. (Rendering courtesy Prescription Dispensing Labs) Following about a year of construction, Cedar Park-based pharmaceutical company Prescription Dispensing Labs is preparing to open its new building in April. PD Labs is a...
Construction begins on major $2 billion development in Northwest Austin
Construction is underway on a major development in a booming Northwest Austin corridor. Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use development, has broken ground on its first phase: a "smart" apartment complex slated for completion in late 2024. A December 8 press release announced the start of construction on The Eden, which will be home to 306 "smart" apartment units that will "integrate the latest technological features with a myriad of other Class A+ amenities." The project will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, ranging from 672 to 1,511 square feet. ...
Homeless assistance program to move into former New Braunfels Fire Station
The New Braunfels Housing Partners will move into the former Fire Station after they complete renovations to the building. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The nonprofit organization New Braunfels Housing Partners has been authorized by the City Council to take over the lease of a former fire station. The facility will be used for its First Footing program, which provides shelter and support services to unhoused individuals.
Texas Department of Transportation allocates $250M for walking, biking in 2023
The Texas Department of Transportation reported pedestrian deaths increased by 15% in 2021, while cyclist deaths increased by 14% across the state. (Courtesy Unsplash) Pedestrian and cyclist fatalities have increased on Texas roads in recent years. In an attempt to change this, the Texas Department of Transportation is putting $250 million toward projects for sidewalks, bike lanes and other projects.
Knowmadics announces first Texas office to be located in Round Rock
Knowmadics Co-founder and CEO Paul Maguire said his company selected Round Rock for their new office to "hire people, [and] find new clients and new partners" for the business. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Knowmadics, a Virginia-based defense company specializing in software, integrated solutions and training, announced Dec. 14 the opening of...
New senior living community now open in West Austin
The Reserve at Lake Austin is now open for leasing at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) The Reserve at Lake Austin, a retirement community in West Austin, is now leasing out units for its facility at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. The space also recently began moving residents...
Georgetown ISD's drone program allows students to explore technology, gain license
Developed by the Georgetown ISD staff, the drone program falls under the career and technical education curriculum. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) One of Georgetown ISD’s newest and most popular career and technical education offerings is the drone program at Georgetown High School. Robert Thomas, GHS’ Eagle Innovation Center facilitator, and...
San Marcos reinstates juvenile curfew ordinance following weeks of discussion
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) The San Marcos City Council approved the second of two readings Dec. 14 to readopt the city’s juvenile curfew ordinance in a 5-2 vote. Council members Alyssa Garza and Shane Scott were the dissenting votes.
Williamson County Juvenile Services to expand facility, grow key programming
Williamson County is in the design phase of its expansion of the Juvenile Justice Center. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) The Williamson County Juvenile Services department is preparing its facility for the future while trying to better the future of those it serves. The county is planning to increase capacity at the...
Central Health to welcome two new board of managers members in 2023
Central Health announced Dec. 14 they will be welcoming Ann Kitchen and Dr. Manuel Martin to the board of managers. (Community Impact Staff) Officials with Central Health—the county’s health district that delivers health care to low-income residents—announced Dec. 14 they are welcoming two new members to the board of managers at the end of January.
Firehouse 183 animal hospital now providing vet care in Northwest Austin
Medical Director Brianna Armstrong serves Firehouse 183 in Northwest Austin. The elephant sculpture commemorates an African elephant, Kamili, that the veterinary hospital adopted in Kenya. (Courtesy Firehouse) Firehouse 183, an animal health center and hospital, opened its doors to the public Dec. 5 near Anderson Mill Road and US 183...
Engine issues further delay Zilker Eagle debut
Those waiting for the opening of Zilker Park's miniature train attraction will have to wait even longer after engine issues have delayed the Zilker Eagle's debut.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Drivers Overcharged on Toll Roads
The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA) said on Wednesday that a glitch in its system has caused over a thousand Texas drivers to be overcharged. Despite paying their bills on time, about 1,200 TxTag and CTRMA customers were charged late fees after they used transponders to pay their tolls, resulting in high toll bills.
