Travis County, TX

KVUE

Preliminary flood maps released for Hays County, portions of Central Texas cities

AUSTIN, Texas — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) for portions of:. “Property owners are encouraged to review the latest information to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. Community stakeholders can identify any concerns or questions about the information provided and participate in the appeal and comment periods for the maps,” FEMA said in a press office sent to KVUE.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
CultureMap Austin

Construction begins on major $2 billion development in Northwest Austin

Construction is underway on a major development in a booming Northwest Austin corridor. Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use development, has broken ground on its first phase: a "smart" apartment complex slated for completion in late 2024. A December 8 press release announced the start of construction on The Eden, which will be home to 306 "smart" apartment units that will "integrate the latest technological features with a myriad of other Class A+ amenities." The project will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, ranging from 672 to 1,511 square feet. ...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Homeless assistance program to move into former New Braunfels Fire Station

The New Braunfels Housing Partners will move into the former Fire Station after they complete renovations to the building. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The nonprofit organization New Braunfels Housing Partners has been authorized by the City Council to take over the lease of a former fire station. The facility will be used for its First Footing program, which provides shelter and support services to unhoused individuals.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Texas Department of Transportation allocates $250M for walking, biking in 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation reported pedestrian deaths increased by 15% in 2021, while cyclist deaths increased by 14% across the state. (Courtesy Unsplash) Pedestrian and cyclist fatalities have increased on Texas roads in recent years. In an attempt to change this, the Texas Department of Transportation is putting $250 million toward projects for sidewalks, bike lanes and other projects.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Georgetown ISD's drone program allows students to explore technology, gain license

Developed by the Georgetown ISD staff, the drone program falls under the career and technical education curriculum. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) One of Georgetown ISD’s newest and most popular career and technical education offerings is the drone program at Georgetown High School. Robert Thomas, GHS’ Eagle Innovation Center facilitator, and...
GEORGETOWN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Drivers Overcharged on Toll Roads

The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority (CTRMA) said on Wednesday that a glitch in its system has caused over a thousand Texas drivers to be overcharged. Despite paying their bills on time, about 1,200 TxTag and CTRMA customers were charged late fees after they used transponders to pay their tolls, resulting in high toll bills.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

