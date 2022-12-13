The adoption of a password-free future is hyped by among the largest tech firms, with Apple, Google, and Microsoft committing to help the FIDO normal this previous May. Together with the Digital ID Bill reintroduced to Congress this previous July, we’re poised to take a large leap away from the password to a seemingly safer digital future. However as we strategy a post-password world, we nonetheless have an extended solution to go in making certain the safety of our digital lives.

19 HOURS AGO