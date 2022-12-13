Read full article on original website
Regional Restaurant is Opening a New Location in California
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency Splash
Deadline for guaranteed $1200/month: San Francisco Mayor London Breed giving away millions
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in California
sfstandard.com
Apartment Tower Plans Next to Popular SF Coffee Shop Revealed
Fresh plans show a 10-story tower could be built next to a popular San Francisco coffee shop. A total of 94 studio apartments could pop-up in the SoMa neighborhood if approved, 12 of which would be listed as affordable. The 85-foot building would replace an existing parking lot at 1401...
San Jose just cleared its largest encampment, so what comes next for displaced homeless?
THE ENCAMPMENT NEAR Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
northbaybiz.com
Marin County Restrictive Covenants Project Earns State Award
Agency recognizes Marin for redacting racist language in real estate deeds. A Marin County program to modify real estate documents that contain outdated racist covenants has attracted statewide attention and earned a coveted award. The California State Association of Counties CSAC) bestowed a Challenge Award to Marin’s Office of the...
Mediterranean spot Acre Restaurant prepares for grand opening at Oakland's Market Hall
The restaurant will open with a dinner menu only and eventually offer lunch.
Baekjeong Is Opening in the South Bay
The Korean barbecue chain will join the Westfield Valley Fair mall food court alongside Bamboo Sushi, Bazille, Eataly, Mastro's steakhouse and seafood, and Ramen Nago, to name a few.
Proposed Highway 239 would improve travel in eastern Contra Costa; public can comment
Public comments are being accepted for a proposed new state highway that would connect state Highway 4 in eastern Contra Costa County to either Interstate 580 in Alameda County or a location further east at Interstate 205 in San Joaquin County. State Highway 239 would connect from Highway 4 at...
After fire, beloved South Bay restaurant reopens in new location
CUPERTINO – When a beloved South Bay restaurant burned down over the summer, the owner vowed he would reopen.After a three-month hiatus, Holder's Country Inn has relocated to Cupertino. It's on Wolfe Road, about ten minutes away from the location on De Anza Boulevard in San Jose that burned down.Owner Efren Flores told KPIX 5 he is incredibly grateful for the community support he's received along the way, and for the customers who continue to come by his restaurant."It's a blessing to have them, because without them, we wouldn't be here today," Flores told KPIX 5.The atmosphere in the new...
Student-friendly Durant food court in Berkeley reopens after remodel
Cal students love this place because it has affordable food for college students.
San Francisco home to the cheapest luxury hotel in California, study says
Many Californians would love to stay in a luxury hotel during a trip, but not everyone can afford it. Luckily, CashNetUSA compiled a list of the cheapest luxury hotels in each state that are perfect for anyone’s next vacation. Researchers were able to identify the cheapest luxury hotel one-night stay rates by searching Hotel.com. The […]
Facing respiratory virus surge, Bay Area communities weigh mask mandates
ALAMEDA -- Beth Kenny frequently finds herself taking walks through parks in Alameda. It's a way for her to check out and get out."The beautiful trees, the wonderful playground for my child, it just feels very peaceful," she said.A sense of peace. Important during a turbulent few years."We're limited to outdoor places," she said. "So, I'm very thankful for the beautiful parks here in Alameda."Kenny is immunocompromised and at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 and she's concerned as well about long COVID.While most people have resumed life as it was pre-pandemic, she hasn't. She still gets groceries delivered...
Rarest clouds in the world appear over the San Francisco Bay Area
Noctilucent clouds - the rarest clouds in the world - glowed like shimmering cobwebs in the sky over the San Francisco Bay Area early Friday morning.
Oakland CVS pharmacy slated to close in the new year
The store is scheduled to close Jan. 9.
Boba Guys permanently closes original San Francisco Mission location
The chain's co-founders did not offer a reason for the permanent closure.
NBC Bay Area
Google's West Project in Downtown San Jose Underway
It’s been six years since Google first bought a massive amount of property in downtown San Jose and on Thursday, there were new signs that the plan to transform the area into a giant business and residential village is moving forward. The company’s Downtown West Project is underway, with...
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
What’s next for San Jose’s Columbus Park?
After clearing the city’s largest homeless camp around Columbus Park, San Jose is moving ahead with plans to revitalize the location and change its name. The 70-year-old park currently bares the name of the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, whose legacy is criticized due to his exploitation of Native Americans. After two rounds of public voting this year, San Jose opted for a new name to honor a local legend: former San Jose Mayor Janet Gray Hayes.
When is it going to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
The short answer is, probably not until Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
Car crashes through Bay Area Safeway window, injures worker
The driver "doesn't know what happened."
