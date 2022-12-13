ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

sfstandard.com

Apartment Tower Plans Next to Popular SF Coffee Shop Revealed

Fresh plans show a 10-story tower could be built next to a popular San Francisco coffee shop. A total of 94 studio apartments could pop-up in the SoMa neighborhood if approved, 12 of which would be listed as affordable. The 85-foot building would replace an existing parking lot at 1401...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
northbaybiz.com

Marin County Restrictive Covenants Project Earns State Award

Agency recognizes Marin for redacting racist language in real estate deeds. A Marin County program to modify real estate documents that contain outdated racist covenants has attracted statewide attention and earned a coveted award. The California State Association of Counties CSAC) bestowed a Challenge Award to Marin’s Office of the...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

After fire, beloved South Bay restaurant reopens in new location

CUPERTINO – When a beloved South Bay restaurant burned down over the summer, the owner vowed he would reopen.After a three-month hiatus, Holder's Country Inn has relocated to Cupertino. It's on Wolfe Road, about ten minutes away from the location on De Anza Boulevard in San Jose that burned down.Owner Efren Flores told KPIX 5 he is incredibly grateful for the community support he's received along the way, and for the customers who continue to come by his restaurant."It's a blessing to have them, because without them, we wouldn't be here today," Flores told KPIX 5.The atmosphere in the new...
CUPERTINO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Facing respiratory virus surge, Bay Area communities weigh mask mandates

ALAMEDA -- Beth Kenny frequently finds herself taking walks through parks in Alameda. It's a way for her to check out and get out."The beautiful trees, the wonderful playground for my child, it just feels very peaceful," she said.A sense of peace. Important during a turbulent few years."We're limited to outdoor places," she said. "So, I'm very thankful for the beautiful parks here in Alameda."Kenny is immunocompromised and at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 and she's concerned as well about long COVID.While most people have resumed life as it was pre-pandemic, she hasn't. She still gets groceries delivered...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Google's West Project in Downtown San Jose Underway

It’s been six years since Google first bought a massive amount of property in downtown San Jose and on Thursday, there were new signs that the plan to transform the area into a giant business and residential village is moving forward. The company’s Downtown West Project is underway, with...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

What’s next for San Jose’s Columbus Park?

After clearing the city’s largest homeless camp around Columbus Park, San Jose is moving ahead with plans to revitalize the location and change its name. The 70-year-old park currently bares the name of the Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, whose legacy is criticized due to his exploitation of Native Americans. After two rounds of public voting this year, San Jose opted for a new name to honor a local legend: former San Jose Mayor Janet Gray Hayes.
SAN JOSE, CA

