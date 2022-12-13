Read full article on original website
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days
If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
Longstanding Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closing
The stalwart location’s permanent shuttering is being considered the end of a neighborhood “centerpiece.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and OrlandoWeekly.com.
This is what McDonald's drive-thru of the future could look like
McDonald's is hoping a drive-thru lane with a food conveyor belt, a pickup room for delivery workers and a shelf where people can grab their orders will make life easier for customers on the go.
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals
On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too. On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY." Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only...
nrn.com
The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food
At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
Woman Reacts to Odd Text Messages After Grubhub Driver Admits Eating Her Taco Bell Order
A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing a text conversation between her and a GrubHub driver who apparently ate the Taco Bell she ordered. The video by the Tiktoker, who goes by @ihitrockbottom, has been seen more than 556,000 times.
I’m a restaurant worker and if you order gluten-free : ‘We assume you’re a b—h’
A restaurant bartender is spilling the liquor on the “harsh truths” — and lies — of working in the restaurant business. “I don’t make the rules,” a TikToker going by the name Acire Ennoccaz captioned her now-viral video. In the clip, which has racked up 2 million views in three days, she dives right into claims about everything from “gluten-free bitches” to servers with sticky fingers sampling your fries. The server — who said she has “worked in the industry for 20 years” — starts out by exposing the fibs she and her co-workers often tell their customers. Ennoccaz also noted in her...
Taco Bell Has an Answer for Chipotle's Most Popular Menu Item
Chipotle (CMG) - Get Free Report quietly took over the top spot among Mexican fast-food chains by using a very different recipe (so to speak) from its chief rival Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell. Basically, the newer player in the quick-serve/fast food/fast casual space decided that prices were not going to be its driving factor. Instead, Chipotle built its menu around the idea of using well-sourced, more natural food.
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023
Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.
Chick-fil-A is selling merchandise for the first time ever
If your holiday wish list includes a Chick-fil-A sauce-themed blanket or a chicken nugget pillow, look no further.
I compared Starbucks and Dunkin'. As prices increase, Starbucks seems like the better deal due to Dunkin's inconsistency.
Dunkin' used to be the more budget-friendly option, but price increases and rewards changes have diminished that advantage.
Chick-fil-A Just Entered A New Area of Business for the First Time Ever
The brand's latest retail endeavor is a nod to its cult-like following among customers.
ConsumerAffairs
When it comes to takeout, what restaurants rate best with consumers on quality of food?
If the pandemic was extra kind to a consumer segment, it had to be the food takeout category. A recent Gloria Food’s study found that 86% of Americans do takeout at least once a month – a metric that has forced restaurant operators to prove that their food will be just as fresh and taste just as good when it reaches someone’s doorsteps than it would if those customers were eating in.
Report: Hundreds of Layoffs Set to Hit PepsiCo
A new report by the Wall Street Journal alleges that the cuts will primarily hit the beverage division.
Sam's Club Just Slashed the Price of Its Hot Dog Combo, Beating Costco's Longstanding Deal
In an era of endless inflation worries, Costco has made headlines by doubling down on what was already one of their most talked about deals: the hot dog and soda combo. While the price of other items in the food court have crept up, a dog and a drink have cost $1.50 since 1985, and as recently as September, Costco’s CFO Richard Galanti surmised the combo could stay at that price "forever."
