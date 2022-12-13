ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days

If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
TheStreet

Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item

Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Longstanding Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closing

The stalwart location’s permanent shuttering is being considered the end of a neighborhood “centerpiece.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and OrlandoWeekly.com.
People

Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals

On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too. On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY."  Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only...
nrn.com

The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food

At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
New York Post

I’m a restaurant worker and if you order gluten-free : ‘We assume you’re a b—h’

A restaurant bartender is spilling the liquor on the “harsh truths” — and lies — of working in the restaurant business. “I don’t make the rules,” a TikToker going by the name Acire Ennoccaz captioned her now-viral video. In the clip, which has racked up 2 million views in three days, she dives right into claims about everything from “gluten-free bitches” to servers with sticky fingers sampling your fries. The server — who said she has “worked in the industry for 20 years” — starts out by exposing the fibs she and her co-workers often tell their customers. Ennoccaz also noted in her...
TheStreet

Taco Bell Has an Answer for Chipotle's Most Popular Menu Item

Chipotle (CMG) - Get Free Report quietly took over the top spot among Mexican fast-food chains by using a very different recipe (so to speak) from its chief rival Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell. Basically, the newer player in the quick-serve/fast food/fast casual space decided that prices were not going to be its driving factor. Instead, Chipotle built its menu around the idea of using well-sourced, more natural food.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Costco Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Costco closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:FOX19.com, Forbes.com, and Finance.Yahoo.com.
ConsumerAffairs

When it comes to takeout, what restaurants rate best with consumers on quality of food?

If the pandemic was extra kind to a consumer segment, it had to be the food takeout category. A recent Gloria Food’s study found that 86% of Americans do takeout at least once a month – a metric that has forced restaurant operators to prove that their food will be just as fresh and taste just as good when it reaches someone’s doorsteps than it would if those customers were eating in.
Food & Wine

Sam's Club Just Slashed the Price of Its Hot Dog Combo, Beating Costco's Longstanding Deal

In an era of endless inflation worries, Costco has made headlines by doubling down on what was already one of their most talked about deals: the hot dog and soda combo. While the price of other items in the food court have crept up, a dog and a drink have cost $1.50 since 1985, and as recently as September, Costco’s CFO Richard Galanti surmised the combo could stay at that price "forever."

