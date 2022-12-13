A man in his 30s and his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Tamyiah Williams, had made arrangements for their child exchange at an Arlington, Texas restaurant. Surveillance cameras captured a 23-year-old woman, Chanel Sherrod, arrive in a vehicle with Williams as the passenger. The video shows Sherrod getting out of her vehicle and getting into a physical fight with the man.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO