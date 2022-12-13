ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
irvingweekly.com

Woman Killed in PBG Turnpike Crash in Carrollton

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon on the President George Bush Turnpike in Carrollton. At around 4:26 pm, DPS Troopers and Carrollton Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound lanes of the PGBT just before I35E.
CARROLLTON, TX
irvingweekly.com

Man Killed by Ex Girlfriend Outside Arlington Restaurant

A man in his 30s and his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Tamyiah Williams, had made arrangements for their child exchange at an Arlington, Texas restaurant. Surveillance cameras captured a 23-year-old woman, Chanel Sherrod, arrive in a vehicle with Williams as the passenger. The video shows Sherrod getting out of her vehicle and getting into a physical fight with the man.
ARLINGTON, TX
irvingweekly.com

Third Man Arrested in Murder of 14-year-old

On December 13, 2022, Gregory Ellison, 19, was arrested by Dallas Police and charged with Capital Murder. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Gregory Ellison is the third suspect jailed in the shooting death of 14-year-old Manuel Edwards. As previously reported, Treveion Harris, 22, and Alonzo Simpson, 17,...
DALLAS, TX
irvingweekly.com

Grand Prairie Teacher/Coach Arrested for Improper Relationship with Student

The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating an Improper Relationship Between an Educator and a Student. On December 4, 2022,Grand Prairie Detectives were notified of an alleged intimate relationship between a GPISD male Teacher/Coach and an 18-year-old female student. Detectives initiated an investigation which subsequently led to the arrest of...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
irvingweekly.com

Box Investment Group Announces Two Industrial Developments in Irving

Box Investment Group, a Dallas-based industrial real estate company, recently announced the company’s marketplace launch marked by the development of two industrial properties in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, Skyway Logistics Center in Irving and M380 Business Park in Denton. Box Investment Group, founded by senior real estate veteran Todd Marchesani, is focused on shallow bay industrial developments in northern growth submarkets and recently broke ground in November on its first project, Skyway Logistics Center.
IRVING, TX
irvingweekly.com

UT Arlington Establishes Health Informatics Partnership with German University

The University of Texas at Arlington aims to promote continued teaching, research and student opportunities in the ever-changing health informatics field through a new cooperative agreement. Representatives from both UTA and Osnabrück University of Applied Sciences in Germany celebrated the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between them during a ceremony at...
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy