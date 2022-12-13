ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneydining.com

Disney Doesn’t Want to Pay Their Taxes, Files Lawsuit

What do you do when you’re a multi-billion dollar corporation and the world’s most popular theme parks with an incredible surplus of money? You try to avoid paying your taxes, obviously. For the second time this year, Walt Disney World hasrecently filed a dozen lawsuits to appeal the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
disneydining.com

Orlando Drop Tower Owner Denies Allegations in Death of 14-Year-Old Boy

The owner of a popular drop tower attraction at ICON Park in Orlando is denying allegations that they were in violation of state laws in the operation of the attraction. On Wednesday, Orlando Slingshot, the owner of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park, filed a request for a hearing to challenge the state’s findings from a months-long investigation conducted by members of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS).
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy