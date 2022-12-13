ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2500 Keeler Street

On December 6, 2022, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department arrested Deandre Hamilton, 18, and charged him with Murder. On May 10, 2022, Dallas Police arrested a 15-year-old in connection to this case and charged the teen with Murder. Update: July 7, 2022. The Dallas Police Department is requesting public...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

1 person shot by police, hospitalized after Fort Worth car chase

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is in the hospital after being shot by police during a chase in Fort Worth, officials said Wednesday. Fort Worth Police said the incident began just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2700 block of White Settlement Road. Police were responding to reports of a vehicle burglary at an automotive repair shop in the area.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living

DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
DENTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 4600 Spring Garden Avenue

On December 13, 2022, at about 11:22 PM, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Spring Garden Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Davarcia Forney shot inside a house. Dallas Fire and Rescue also responded and the victim died at the scene. The preliminary investigation...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Information Needed in Shooting at 8700 Old Homestead Drive

Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for this offense. On December 12, 2022, at 11:53 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8700 block of Old Homestead Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a group of unknown suspects fired multiple shots...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Gun Located at Fort Worth Middle School: No Injuries, No Shots Fired

A handgun was located at William Monning Middle School in Fort Worth on Monday, Police confirmed. Officers received a call shortly after 3 p.m. where units responded to a report of a person with a possible weapon on campus. The call came from a student who reported that the school was on lockdown due to someone having a gun, Fort Worth PD said.
FORT WORTH, TX
irvingweekly.com

Man Killed by Ex Girlfriend Outside Arlington Restaurant

A man in his 30s and his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Tamyiah Williams, had made arrangements for their child exchange at an Arlington, Texas restaurant. Surveillance cameras captured a 23-year-old woman, Chanel Sherrod, arrive in a vehicle with Williams as the passenger. The video shows Sherrod getting out of her vehicle and getting into a physical fight with the man.
ARLINGTON, TX
irvingweekly.com

Woman Killed in PBG Turnpike Crash in Carrollton

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon on the President George Bush Turnpike in Carrollton. At around 4:26 pm, DPS Troopers and Carrollton Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound lanes of the PGBT just before I35E.
CARROLLTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Inside the Dallas Police Canine Unit

The Dallas Police Department’s (DPD) Canine Unit has been around for 61 years, formed in 1961 to aid policing in high-crime areas in the city. At that time, Sergeant Galen B. Richcreek and Patrolmen S.E. Norman and C.F. Bentley Jr. were selected from over 200 volunteers to become the first canine handlers in the Dallas Police Department.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DPD Still Searching for Murder Suspect

Dallas police are continuing to look for a third suspect still at large in the shooting death of a 14-year-old. Gregory Ellison, 19, allegedly participated in the murder, and the Dallas Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding him. Two people were arrested Thursday and charged with...
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Man Indicted in Hospital Shooting

The man believed to have shot and killed two nurses at the Dallas Methodist Medical Center in North Oak Cliff was indicted on charges of capital murder on December 8 by a Dallas County jury, reported WFAA. Nestor Hernandez, 30, is accused of murdering Jacqueline Pokuaa and Annette Flowers on...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson at Home Spared Murder Conviction

A North Texas jury on Thursday found Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, concluding a long-awaited trial to determine whether the former Fort Worth cop was justified in firing his gun during a welfare check that went awry.The jury, which was made up of eight men and six women, reached their decision after two days of deliberations. They were tasked with deciding whether Dean was guilty of murder, manslaughter, or innocent all together. None of the jurors were Black.Dean, who faces between two and 2o years in prison, will have a sentencing hearing Friday at...
FORT WORTH, TX

