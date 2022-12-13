Read full article on original website
19-year-old identified as victim in South Dallas shooting, police say
A 19-year-old was identified Wednesday as the victim in a South Dallas shooting a night earlier, police say. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 2500 Keeler Street
On December 6, 2022, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department arrested Deandre Hamilton, 18, and charged him with Murder. On May 10, 2022, Dallas Police arrested a 15-year-old in connection to this case and charged the teen with Murder. Update: July 7, 2022. The Dallas Police Department is requesting public...
1 person shot by police, hospitalized after Fort Worth car chase
FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is in the hospital after being shot by police during a chase in Fort Worth, officials said Wednesday. Fort Worth Police said the incident began just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the 2700 block of White Settlement Road. Police were responding to reports of a vehicle burglary at an automotive repair shop in the area.
fox4news.com
103-year-old found dead in Denton home where other adults were living
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating the death of a 103-year-old man who was found dead in a home with two other adults. The man’s body was discovered after representatives from the Social Security Administration contacted the Denton Police Department. They were concerned about a man listed as...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 4600 Spring Garden Avenue
On December 13, 2022, at about 11:22 PM, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Spring Garden Avenue. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Davarcia Forney shot inside a house. Dallas Fire and Rescue also responded and the victim died at the scene. The preliminary investigation...
Man found dead inside Denton home may have been there for 'a significant time,' police say
The body of a man was found inside a Denton home on Wednesday when officers conducted a welfare check, police say. Officers were contacted by the Social Security Administration.
dpdbeat.com
Information Needed in Shooting at 8700 Old Homestead Drive
Dallas Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects responsible for this offense. On December 12, 2022, at 11:53 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting in the 8700 block of Old Homestead Drive. The preliminary investigation determined a group of unknown suspects fired multiple shots...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gun Located at Fort Worth Middle School: No Injuries, No Shots Fired
A handgun was located at William Monning Middle School in Fort Worth on Monday, Police confirmed. Officers received a call shortly after 3 p.m. where units responded to a report of a person with a possible weapon on campus. The call came from a student who reported that the school was on lockdown due to someone having a gun, Fort Worth PD said.
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Dallas-area contractor who hired suspect in her killing
DALLAS — The father of the late 7-year-old Athena Strand filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the suspect in her killing, as well as FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired the suspect, according to court documents. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Wise County District Court. Strand's father is...
irvingweekly.com
Man Killed by Ex Girlfriend Outside Arlington Restaurant
A man in his 30s and his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Tamyiah Williams, had made arrangements for their child exchange at an Arlington, Texas restaurant. Surveillance cameras captured a 23-year-old woman, Chanel Sherrod, arrive in a vehicle with Williams as the passenger. The video shows Sherrod getting out of her vehicle and getting into a physical fight with the man.
Two women arrested after argument leads to deadly shooting outside Arlington restaurant, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — Two women have been arrested and charged with murder after a man was shot and killed outside of an Arlington restaurant Monday afternoon, the Arlington Police Department (APD) said. APD said 29-year-old Tamyiah Williams and 23-year-old Chanel Sherrod were taken into custody by members of the...
irvingweekly.com
Woman Killed in PBG Turnpike Crash in Carrollton
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatality accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon on the President George Bush Turnpike in Carrollton. At around 4:26 pm, DPS Troopers and Carrollton Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the westbound lanes of the PGBT just before I35E.
dallasexpress.com
Inside the Dallas Police Canine Unit
The Dallas Police Department’s (DPD) Canine Unit has been around for 61 years, formed in 1961 to aid policing in high-crime areas in the city. At that time, Sergeant Galen B. Richcreek and Patrolmen S.E. Norman and C.F. Bentley Jr. were selected from over 200 volunteers to become the first canine handlers in the Dallas Police Department.
dallasexpress.com
DPD Still Searching for Murder Suspect
Dallas police are continuing to look for a third suspect still at large in the shooting death of a 14-year-old. Gregory Ellison, 19, allegedly participated in the murder, and the Dallas Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding him. Two people were arrested Thursday and charged with...
Second person arrested in Fort Worth shooting death of Dallas man after 'minor crash'
FORT WORTH, Texas — A second man has been arrested and charged with murder in the August shooting death of Dallas resident Chin "Jin" Shin. According to Fort Worth police, Shin was shot and killed after a "minor accident" led to an argument. The incident happened at 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15 at the intersection of South University Drive and the Interstate 30 entrance ramp.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man Indicted in Hospital Shooting
The man believed to have shot and killed two nurses at the Dallas Methodist Medical Center in North Oak Cliff was indicted on charges of capital murder on December 8 by a Dallas County jury, reported WFAA. Nestor Hernandez, 30, is accused of murdering Jacqueline Pokuaa and Annette Flowers on...
WFAA
Man shot and killed outside of Lisa's Chicken in Arlington, no arrests yet made
Upon arriving on the scene, police found a man in his 30s, lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
5newsonline.com
Jury finds former Fort Worth officer guilty of manslaughter in Atatiana Jefferson murder trial
FORT WORTH, Texas — After more than 13 hours of deliberation, a Tarrant County jury has found former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson. Dean was charged in Jefferson's 2019 death. The former Fort Worth officer shot and killed Jefferson through...
Cop Who Killed Atatiana Jefferson at Home Spared Murder Conviction
A North Texas jury on Thursday found Aaron Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson, concluding a long-awaited trial to determine whether the former Fort Worth cop was justified in firing his gun during a welfare check that went awry.The jury, which was made up of eight men and six women, reached their decision after two days of deliberations. They were tasked with deciding whether Dean was guilty of murder, manslaughter, or innocent all together. None of the jurors were Black.Dean, who faces between two and 2o years in prison, will have a sentencing hearing Friday at...
Tarrant Co. grand jury declines to indict Fort Worth police officer accused of 2021 'family violence' case
FORT WORTH, Texas — A grand jury in Tarrant County has declined to indict a Fort Worth police officer who was accused of a family violence case from 2021, according to a release from the officer's attorney. The release stated that Nickolas Honea, a 17-year veteran of the department,...
