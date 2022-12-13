Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
James Cameron wanted Avatar 2 to have "real stakes" unlike superhero movies
Avatar: The Way of Water is finally coming to cinemas next week and like producer Jon Landau has been teasing, the sequel is bringing the emotion as well as the spectacle. If everything goes to plan, the sequel is just the first of four movies that tell the story of the Sully family following the events of the first movie. And just because there's more movies coming, don't expect there not to be some surprises.
Collider
James Cameron's Unrealized Movies, From 'Jurassic Park' to 'Dungeons and Dragons'
One of the rules that we all should have learned by now is to never bet against James Cameron. Although we’ve had to deal with criticism, parody, and commentary surrounding the original Avatar for over a decade, the early word of mouth surrounding Avatar: The Way of Water has confirmed that the long wait was worth it. Detractors may claim that Avatar left no cultural impact, but based on the excitement that audiences have shown so far about returning to Pandora, it doesn’t seem like Cameron has anything to worry about.
ComicBook
Wonder Woman 3 Scrapped as James Gunn's DCU Plans Come Together
Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios appear to be going back to the drawing board with their Wonder Woman franchise, as plans for the upcoming third film have been scrapped by newly appointed co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Patty Jenkins delivered a script treatment from her and Geoff Johns and they were told that, as the project stands, it did not fit in with the studios plans for the future of the DC Universe. Warner Bros. Pictures co-Chairs and co-CEO's Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy were the ones to break the news to Jenkins and currently no decisions have been made about the next steps.
Aladdin's Scott Weinger: Why Robin Williams Really Was So Cool
If at feels like only yesterday you were watching Aladdin in a packed theater or singing along to "A Whole New World" in a car your parent was driving, Scott Weinger can relate. "When I was a kid,...
ComicBook
Marvel Star Teases "Dark and Difficult" Revelations in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
A small superhero is hiding a big secret in Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — the original Wasp and the mother of Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) — returned after spending 30 years lost in the Quantum Realm in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. But with the film's villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) having dominion over time, the secrets of decades past won't stay buried for long. "What are you so afraid of?" Hope asked Janet in the sequel's first trailer. "There's something I never told you," a cryptic Janet said, hinting at a dark secret that won't come to light until the Ant-Man sequel hits theaters on February 17th.
ComicBook
Geoff Johns and Mikel Janin Talk Justice Society of America #1 and Legacy (Exclusive)
DC has returned to the Golden Age and this week, the third new title from writer Geoff Johns dealing with the iconic Golden Age heroes, the Justice Society of America arrives on store shelves. Justice Society of America #1 is on sale now, with the new monthly title picking up the story from The New Golden Age one-shot and delving into what might be the highest stakes threat and mystery the JSA has ever faced as a malevolent enemy has invaded the team's entire history leaving one survivor from a future iteration of the team — Helena Wayne — to stop them. It's a story of history and legacy, one that not only revisits familiar characters but tells some new stories as well. ComicBook.com recently sat down with Johns and artist Mike Janin to talk about Justice Society of America #1 about the issue. Warning: spoilers for Justice Society of America #1 beyond this point.
ComicBook
Sister Act 3: Whoopi Goldberg Teases Roadblocks for Sequel in New Update
Things seem to be moving forward pretty well on Sister Act 3, with a script completed and a potential cast lined up, but during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, franchise star Whoopi Goldberg was slow to get too excited, noting that there are still a number of people who have to see and approve of the script before the movie's green light is real. She also joked that the people who have to see it are "a whole lot of adults" who could "get in the way." Still, she seems confident it will happen sooner or later, and has hopes that it will be good.
murphysmultiverse.com
Zoe Saldana Says Working With Marvel Studios Is Like ‘A Cult’
At this point, Zoe Saldana is a superhero veteran. The actress has been playing Gamora, reformed daughter of Thanos and the universe’s deadliest assassin, since 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Since debuting as the character, Saldana has gone on to reprise her role in four more films, with the latest effort being Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – next year’s grand conclusion to Marvel Studios’ space-faring trilogy. Her future with the company past this point is currently unknown, though she has quickly become a favorite among fans who would probably love if she stuck around.
ComicBook
The Batman VFX Supervisor Reveals Secrets to Batmobile Chase
The Batman's VFX Supervisor revealed some of the secrets behind that Batmobile chase sequence. In a sit-down with The Hollywood Reporter, Weta FX's VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon explained that most of that stuff was done with practical means. A lot of photography and physical special effects went into Robert Pattinson chasing down Colin Farrrel's Penguin. The VFX head actually says that the fire the car drove through was real for most of the sequence until they had to employ computers for safety. Still, it shows an attention to detail that some comic book movie fans have been asking for in recent features. Check out what else Lemmon had to say in the comments right here.
ComicBook
Marvel's Dark Web: Spider-Man/X-Men Crossover Reading List
Ben Reilly and Madelyne Pryor are ensnaring the Marvel Universe in their Dark Web. Following preludes in November's The Amazing Spider-Man #14 and Venom #13, Marvel Comics' Spider-Man/X-Men crossover event officially begins in the Dark Web #1 one-shot on December 7th. Clones Chasm and the Goblin Queen — a.k.a. Ben Reilly, the Peter Parker clone formerly known as the Scarlet Spider, and Madelyne Pryor, the recently-resurrected clone of Jean Grey of the X-Men — are spinning a dark web decades after Spider-Man's Clone Saga and the X-Men's Inferno. The crossover will weave through Amazing Spider-Man and X-Men with a list of tie-ins and limited series featuring Venom, Ms. Marvel, Mary Jane, Black Cat, and Norman Osborn's heroic Gold Goblin.
ComicBook
Dark Web #1 Review: Christmas is a Nightmare in Marvel's Winter Event
Superhero publishers often find themselves chasing their hits with schedules clogged by year round events and so many series creating sequels for stories dated by their decade, so it's easy for readers to grow cynical. Dark Web #1 introduces an event that offers itself as a sequel to the beloved X-Men crossover of the 1980s: "Inferno." It features the return of the Goblin Queen with the force of Limbo in tow to terrorize New York City in an event set to run through many series, miniseries, and one-shots with bookends (Dark Web: Dusk #1, this issue, being the beginning). The most notable change this time is that Peter Parker's clone Ben Reilly joins Jean Grey's clone in the role of antagonist – making the sequel a Spider-Man crossover, as well. Yet from the midst of much continuity and nostalgia emerges a story that thrills readers entirely of its own accord in a brilliant introduction to a sincerely promising event.
Gal Gadot Gets The Buzz Going On Wonder Woman 3
Superheroes are all the rage. It's become an ongoing joke how Marvel Studios has complete control over the box office while DC forever plays catchup, but things could finally be changing. Now that Warner Bros. Discovery has officially created DC Studios with filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran at the helm, fans are excited to see what's in store for the superhero cinematic universe.
Hellboy: Web Of Wyrd is a gorgeous new horror adventure
Wow, I really didn't see this coming. A brand-new Hellboy video game was announced during The Game Awards, and it's boasting an art style torn straight from Mike Mignola's inimitable comic books. Published by Good Shepherd Entertainment and developed by Upstream Arcade, Hellboy Web of Wyrd is a brand-new roguelite...
iheart.com
Jackie Chan Confirms 'Rush Hour 4' is Happening
OMG this is big news!! Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker have been talking about making a fourth film in the franchise since the third film came out back in 2007. Jackie Chan recently told the audience at the Red Sea Film Festival that there is a script currently being developed!!
Revealed: Patty Jenkins Was the One Who Axed ‘Wonder Woman 3’
Patty Jenkins, who directed 2017’s Wonder Woman and 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984, was the one who decided to axe the forthcoming Wonder Woman 3, according to The Wrap. DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran stunned fans this week when they announced that Wonder Woman 3 would not be going forward, saying only that it didn’t fit with their plans for the DC Extended Universe. But, according to insiders who spoke to The Wrap, Jenkins quit the project when studio execs told her they didn’t like her initial treatment and requested she take the film in a different direction. She responded that the execs were wrong and “didn’t understand her, didn’t understand the character, didn’t understand character arcs and didn’t understand what Jenkins was trying to do,” The Wrap reported. She even reportedly sent execs a link to the Wikipedia definition of “character arc.” The impasse ended with Jenkins walking away all together, leaving the project’s future unclear.
James Cameron Says He Has 'No Interest' in Making a Comic Book Film
The director also said he feels the visual effects for his coming "Avatar" sequel are better than Marvel film's effects, and it's "not even close."
Comments / 0