Patty Jenkins, who directed 2017’s Wonder Woman and 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984, was the one who decided to axe the forthcoming Wonder Woman 3, according to The Wrap. DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran stunned fans this week when they announced that Wonder Woman 3 would not be going forward, saying only that it didn’t fit with their plans for the DC Extended Universe. But, according to insiders who spoke to The Wrap, Jenkins quit the project when studio execs told her they didn’t like her initial treatment and requested she take the film in a different direction. She responded that the execs were wrong and “didn’t understand her, didn’t understand the character, didn’t understand character arcs and didn’t understand what Jenkins was trying to do,” The Wrap reported. She even reportedly sent execs a link to the Wikipedia definition of “character arc.” The impasse ended with Jenkins walking away all together, leaving the project’s future unclear.

6 DAYS AGO