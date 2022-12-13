ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Bibi Is Putting Israel on a Collision Course With U.S.

A crisis is coming in the U.S.-Israel relationship. It may be one of the greatest foreign policy challenges Joe Biden faces during the next two years. It will certainly test, and may possibly irrevocably alter, the uniquely close ties that have endured many challenges since Israel’s founding.The U.S. was the first country in the world to recognize Israel. President Harry Truman’s administration did so 11 minutes after the birth of the new country was declared on May 14, 1948. U.S. support for Israel has been vital to that country’s survival ever since. But, thanks to the recklessness of both Benjamin...
NPR

Israelis And Palestinians Await A Far-Right Government With Bated Breath

Jewish ultranationalists are about to have a lot more power in Israel. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return to office after his far-right coalition won elections last month. And he's already named two of the most incendiary figures in Israeli politics to key positions in the government.
The Jewish Press

US Fund$ Arabs Who Want to Destroy Israel

Some Israeli journalists who traveled to Qatar to report on the soccer World Cup were harassed and verbally abused by Arabs from several countries. The journalists were told that Israel has no right to exist and that most Arabs are opposed to any form of normalization with Israelis. The hostile...
The Jewish Press

4 Senior Likud MKs Declare War on Netanyahu If He Neglects Them

Four Likud MKs––David Bitan, David Amsalem, Danny Danon, and Israel Katz––are preparing for the possibility that Netanyahu would skip over them when he doles out government portfolios to his own party’s members and told Kan 11 News Sunday that if the future PM does not meet their demands, they would thwart his legislation.
BBC

West Bank footage throws spotlight on Israel's use of lethal force

Israeli troops had entered the village warning of plans to demolish a Palestinian home. Footage shows a group of men and teenagers throwing rocks - then pulling back - as two shots ring out. Raed al-Naasan runs around a corner and collapses, blood seeping into his top, fatally wounded. He...
The Associated Press

Israeli deportation of Palestinian activist on hold

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel will have to wait to deport a Palestinian lawyer and activist to France for at least several weeks. Saleh Hammouri appeared at a court hearing near Tel Aviv on Tuesday. No decisions were made, and another hearing was set for Jan. 1, said Dani Shenhar, one of his lawyers. He remains in Israeli custody.
102.5 The Bone

Al Jazeera to file ICC case against Israeli forces over journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's death

Al Jazeera announced on Tuesday it was against Israeli forces to the International Criminal Court over the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Since her death in May, the media network has been into the case, and on Tuesday presented it to the ICC. Al Jazeera said the case includes "new witness evidence and video footage" that "clearly show that Shireen and her colleagues were directly fired at by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF)."
AFP

Israel troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank unrest

Israeli troops on Thursday killed three Palestinians during a firefight in a West Bank city, and another in a separate incident, Palestinian officials said. The Israeli army said it had carried out multiple operations across the West Bank overnight Wednesday-Thursday to arrest wanted suspects in cities including Bethlehem and Ramallah.
The Jewish Press

Israel Demolishes Unused Karni Border Crossing With Gaza

Israel demolished the unused Karni border crossing with Gaza on Monday as part of a plan to reinforce security. An Israeli barrier which includes a wall, underground sensors to detect tunnels and other technology will be extended in the crossing’s place. Work on this is expected to take several weeks, the Israeli Defense Forces said.

