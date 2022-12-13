Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
Days After Jerusalem Bombings, UN Official Says ‘Palestinians’ Have ‘Right to Resist Israel’
Days after two people were killed in twin bombings of Jerusalem bus stops, a key UN human rights investigator addressing a Hamas-organized event told her audience, “you have a right to resist Israel.”. The UN’s Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, was remotely addressing a conference organized by the...
Bibi Is Putting Israel on a Collision Course With U.S.
A crisis is coming in the U.S.-Israel relationship. It may be one of the greatest foreign policy challenges Joe Biden faces during the next two years. It will certainly test, and may possibly irrevocably alter, the uniquely close ties that have endured many challenges since Israel’s founding.The U.S. was the first country in the world to recognize Israel. President Harry Truman’s administration did so 11 minutes after the birth of the new country was declared on May 14, 1948. U.S. support for Israel has been vital to that country’s survival ever since. But, thanks to the recklessness of both Benjamin...
NPR
Israelis And Palestinians Await A Far-Right Government With Bated Breath
Jewish ultranationalists are about to have a lot more power in Israel. Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return to office after his far-right coalition won elections last month. And he's already named two of the most incendiary figures in Israeli politics to key positions in the government.
The Jewish Press
US Fund$ Arabs Who Want to Destroy Israel
Some Israeli journalists who traveled to Qatar to report on the soccer World Cup were harassed and verbally abused by Arabs from several countries. The journalists were told that Israel has no right to exist and that most Arabs are opposed to any form of normalization with Israelis. The hostile...
The Jewish Press
4 Senior Likud MKs Declare War on Netanyahu If He Neglects Them
Four Likud MKs––David Bitan, David Amsalem, Danny Danon, and Israel Katz––are preparing for the possibility that Netanyahu would skip over them when he doles out government portfolios to his own party’s members and told Kan 11 News Sunday that if the future PM does not meet their demands, they would thwart his legislation.
BBC
West Bank footage throws spotlight on Israel's use of lethal force
Israeli troops had entered the village warning of plans to demolish a Palestinian home. Footage shows a group of men and teenagers throwing rocks - then pulling back - as two shots ring out. Raed al-Naasan runs around a corner and collapses, blood seeping into his top, fatally wounded. He...
The Jewish Press
The War Against Antisemitism Must be Fought and Won, Without ignoring Palestinian Authority Jew-hatred
There is an unfortunate but important conversation taking place around the world, and in the U.S. in particular, about the growth of Antisemitism. Hatred and conspiracy theories against Jews spewed by the likes of Kanye West, and shared by Kyrie Irving, have spiked interest in finding ways to combat the oldest hatred.
Israeli deportation of Palestinian activist on hold
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel will have to wait to deport a Palestinian lawyer and activist to France for at least several weeks. Saleh Hammouri appeared at a court hearing near Tel Aviv on Tuesday. No decisions were made, and another hearing was set for Jan. 1, said Dani Shenhar, one of his lawyers. He remains in Israeli custody.
Larry Kudlow: Former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reveals 'crucial lessons' in our interview
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow details key points discussed in his interview with Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his forthcoming book on 'Kudlow.'
Al Jazeera to file ICC case against Israeli forces over journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's death
Al Jazeera announced on Tuesday it was against Israeli forces to the International Criminal Court over the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. Since her death in May, the media network has been into the case, and on Tuesday presented it to the ICC. Al Jazeera said the case includes "new witness evidence and video footage" that "clearly show that Shireen and her colleagues were directly fired at by the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF)."
Al Jazeera Refers Israeli Forces To International Court Over Journalist’s Killing
News network Al Jazeera announced on Tuesday that it has referred the Israeli military forces to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, over the killing earlier this year of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. In its case to the ICC prosecutor, the Al Jazeera Media Network argued that evidence...
The Jewish Press
Blinken: Biden Administration Will ‘Gauge Israeli Government by Policies, Not Personalities’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an address to the J Street National Conference this week that the Biden Administration will gauge the incoming Israel government led by Benjamin Netanyahu by its policies, and not by its coalition personalities. He also reiterated the administration’s unending support for the moribund...
Israel troops kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank unrest
Israeli troops on Thursday killed three Palestinians during a firefight in a West Bank city, and another in a separate incident, Palestinian officials said. The Israeli army said it had carried out multiple operations across the West Bank overnight Wednesday-Thursday to arrest wanted suspects in cities including Bethlehem and Ramallah.
The Jewish Press
Israel Demolishes Unused Karni Border Crossing With Gaza
Israel demolished the unused Karni border crossing with Gaza on Monday as part of a plan to reinforce security. An Israeli barrier which includes a wall, underground sensors to detect tunnels and other technology will be extended in the crossing’s place. Work on this is expected to take several weeks, the Israeli Defense Forces said.
The Jewish Press
US State Department Spokesman Mute on False ‘War Crimes’ Accusation Against Israel
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday failed to push back on a reporter’s false accusation that Israel was perpetrating “war crimes” against Palestinian Authority Arabs. “I mean, what we have seen in the past couple weeks is really an uptick of Israeli aggression against the...
