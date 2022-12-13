Thursday night, the Albert Lea Boy’s Hockey team saw a 3-0 lead cut to 1 goal, but held on for a 3-2 win. In the first period, Tigers got goals by Max Edwin and Conner Pirsig to go up 2-0. Jack Ladlie would score his first goal of the season in the 2nd, to put Albert Lea up 3-0. Faribault would score twice in the 3rd to cut the lead down to 1, and would pull the Goalie late to skate 6 on 5, but Albert Lea held on for the win. Falcons were 1 for 3 on the power play, Tigers 0 for 5. Albert Lea out shot Faribault 30-19, Ledger Stadheim with the win in net. Tigers are now 1-0 in the Big Nine 3-3 overall, and will travel to Bloomington Kennedy on Saturday for a 3pm start. Listen back to the broadcast with KATE Sports Director Aaron Worm by clicking play below.

ALBERT LEA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO