Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myalbertlea.com
Albert Lea Boy’s Hockey holds on to beat Faribault 3-2, Listen back to the broadcast as heard on KATE
Thursday night, the Albert Lea Boy’s Hockey team saw a 3-0 lead cut to 1 goal, but held on for a 3-2 win. In the first period, Tigers got goals by Max Edwin and Conner Pirsig to go up 2-0. Jack Ladlie would score his first goal of the season in the 2nd, to put Albert Lea up 3-0. Faribault would score twice in the 3rd to cut the lead down to 1, and would pull the Goalie late to skate 6 on 5, but Albert Lea held on for the win. Falcons were 1 for 3 on the power play, Tigers 0 for 5. Albert Lea out shot Faribault 30-19, Ledger Stadheim with the win in net. Tigers are now 1-0 in the Big Nine 3-3 overall, and will travel to Bloomington Kennedy on Saturday for a 3pm start. Listen back to the broadcast with KATE Sports Director Aaron Worm by clicking play below.
myalbertlea.com
Owatonna blanks Albert Lea in Girl’s Hockey 4-0
Looking down on a ice hockey puck sitting next to the Blue Line with marred up ice from the skate blades. The Blue Line separates the attacking and defending zones from the neutral zone in the center of the rink. Albert Lea, who moved up to #14 in the Class...
Rochester Set New Snowfall Record on Thursday
Rochester, Mn (KROC-AM News) - Even though the brunt of this week’s winter storm hit northeastern Minnesota, Rochester still managed to set a new snowfall record yesterday. The National Weather Service put the official snowfall total at the Rochester Airport at 4.8 inches, which surpassed the previous record of 4.2 inches from 1940. La Crosse also set a new snowfall record for the date with 6 inches of new snow accumulation.
KIMT
Britt manufacturer named 'Entrepreneur of the Month'
MASON CITY, Iowa – Allen Eden of Original Saw Company in Britt has been named the December 2022 Entrepreneur of the Month by the NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center and North Iowa Area SBDC. Original Saw, a small family-owned company in Iowa, successfully competes against businesses around the world....
HyVee Is Building Something New In Rochester
Q. Hey, Jessica, what is that building being built in the parking lot at HyVee in Rochester, Minnesota on 37th Street? - Carrie, Rochester, Minnesota. I got the note above from Carrie the other day and since I live in NE Rochester, I actually knew the answer to this one!
Mayo Clinic and U of M Announce Nursing Collaboration
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota School of Nursing are expanding their long-standing partnership. The two organizations today announced they have formed a collaboration to "further advance nursing." A news release says the formal arrangement will utilize their academic-practice partnership "to generate, disseminate and apply knowledge for the improvement of nursing practice, education, and health outcomes.”
Weather-Related Closings, Delays, and Announcements for Friday, December 16, 2022
Light snow is expected to continue through the day Friday in Rochester and throughout most of southeast Minnesota. Slick conditions will impact the Friday morning commute. You can see real-time road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on our free app. Read the latest weather announcements below. Here are...
KIMT
Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
Winter Weather Advisory Extended in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Winter Weather Advisory for the Rochester area has been extended to 6 p.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service tallied over an inch of snow in downtown Rochester overnight. Forecasters are predicting 2 inches of additional snow accumulation throughout the day. MnDOT said Thursday morning the...
nhtrib.com
Angie Fogarty, 46
Angie Fogarty, age 46 of Charles City, IA, formerly of New Hampton, IA, died Monday, December 5, 2022, in Charles City. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hampton with Rev. Kevin Frey officiating. Friends may greet the...
KIMT
Austin man hurt following 2-vehicle crash on I-90
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - An Austin man was hurt Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicholas Smith, 43, was taken to St. Marys Hospital after his 2022 Chevy Equinox collided with a 2005 Peterbilt driven by Leanard Winter, 64, of Kikenny, Minnesota. The...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
beckersdental.com
Minnesota dentist buys property for $2.75M to relocate practice
A Minnesota dentist will relocate his practice into a Rochester commercial complex purchased for $2.75 million, the Post Bulletin reported Dec. 12. Matt Penz, DDS, operates Penz Dental Care in Rochester. The practice needs to relocate into a larger space to accommodate its expanded staff, which includes three dentists. The...
Rochester Truck Driver Injured in Weather Related Crash
Owatonna, MN (KROC-AM News) -- A truck driver from Rochester was among those injured in the hundreds of weather-related crashes that were reported in Minnesota on Thursday. The State Patrol says 61-year-old Omar Yusuf Ali was driving a semi-truck south on I-35 in Steele County when the rig slid into the medium. The crash was reported just before 11 PM near the Owatonna Airport. Ali was transported to the Owatonna Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KAAL-TV
Two of three sentenced in death of Austin man
(ABC 6 News) – Nickalos Dewayne Taylor and Tyrone Williams III were sentenced to prison in the 2021 death of Austin resident William Hall earlier today. Taylor, 18, was sentenced to 69 months or 5.75 years at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud, with credit for 416 days served in Mower County Jail.
KIMT
Rochester police offering a hand up to those in need this holiday season
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A holiday giving tradition continues for the Rochester Police Department. Thanks to a generous donation to the Rochester Police Athletic/Activities League, participating officers will receive a $100 bill to give to someone they think could use a hand this holiday season. “Compassion is one of our...
kchanews.com
DOT Crews Anticipate Long Hours With Thursday Snowfall in North Iowa
National Weather Service La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Mitchell and Floyd counties. Light snow will continue with additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. National Weather Service Des Moines has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9...
KIMT
BB gun brought to a Rochester middle school, situation is 'under control'
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A BB gun was brought to school Friday at Dakota Middle School, and the school's leadership said the situation is "under control." Dakota Principal Levi Lundak released the following statement:. Dear Dakota families,. Dakota leadership is aware of and investigating a BB gun that was brought to...
KAAL-TV
Single-vehicle crash sends Chatfield teen to hospital
(ABC 6 News) – A single-vehicle crash on Friday morning sent a Chatfield teen to the hospital. According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 10:54 a.m., a 1992 Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound on Hwy 63 when it crashed at mile point 33 in Olmsted County. Shellanea...
Rochester PD Investigating Suspicious Incident at Hobby Lobby
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious incident that occurred in the Hobby Lobby parking lot Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a woman in her 40’s ended her shift around 10 p.m. and told police she saw a...
Comments / 0