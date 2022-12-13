Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mercy is in short supply -- at least for nowClay Kallam
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Elon Musk says he would be ‘comfortable’ putting a AI brain chip inside one of his childrenMaya DeviSan Francisco, CA
Another CNN Anchor to Leave Network for Rival
CNN anchor Ana Cabrera is reportedly leaving the network to join NBCUniversal, according to Mediaite, as CNN continues to reshape its organization. Cabrera is expected to leave CNN to join MSNBC, however, the move is reportedly not related to the layoffs and restructuring that has been ongoing at the network in recent months. CEO Chris Licht has been making widespread changes at the network since taking over the position, with layoffs and programming changes announced.
SFist
Prosecutors Finding Alleged Pelosi Attacker David DePape Was a Big Gamergate Guy
As prosecutors build their case by digging into the online history of alleged Paul Pelosi hammer attacker David DePape, they’re finding that the 2014 Gamergate furor was his gateway from hippie nudism to QAnon-Pizzagate trutherism. The Paul Pelosi hammer attack suspect David DePape has pleaded not guilty to the...
‘My firstborn child died in my arms’: Elon Musk reveals why Twitter won’t lift Alex Jones ban
Elon Musk has revealed a caveat to his “free speech absolutist” approach to governing Twitter after allowing Donald Trump to return but refusing to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.The Twitter account of former US president Trump reappeared over the weekend, nearly two years after he was banned in the wake of the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol.In response to a question from author Sam Harris on whether he would also lift the ban for Mr Jones, the tech billionaire said that the right-wing radio host’s pushing of the Sandy Hook conspiracy theory meant that the ban...
Elon Musk referenced the Bible and said he won't allow Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on Twitter on the same day he reinstated Trump's account
Elon Musk said he has "no mercy" for people who exploit children's deaths "for gain" when asked about bringing Alex Jones back to Twitter.
Elon Musk torches Adam Schiff's ‘false’ claims about hate speech on Twitter
After Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., made "false" claims of rising hate speech, Twitter CEO Elon Musk's reply led a parade of roasts at his expense.
Elon Musk posts pictures of his 2-year-old son, X, visiting Twitter HQ — including one with his own employee badge
Elon Musk has been spending a lot of time at Twitter in recent weeks and is reportedly having a private bedroom made at the headquarters.
NBC, ABC, CBS called out for silence on Elon Musk's 'Twitter files' release: 'They're failing Americans'
Fox News personalities sounded off after liberal Sunday shows devoted only seven seconds of coverage to the news of Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget Crisis
CNN has announced that it is leaving Hollywood, where it has housed its Los Angeles bureau, and moving the bureau to nearby Burbank, California, according to Deadline. The announcement was made this week during a town hall held by CNN CEO Chris Licht, who took over the position in May. Licht oversaw massive layoffs at the news organization last week.
Musk declares New York Times ‘lobbying firm for far left’ after reportedly ignoring ‘Twitter Files’ story
Twitter owner Elon Musk called The New York Times a "lobbying firm for far left politicians" on Saturday after it was charged with ignoring the "Twitter Files" revelations.
Musk's next Twitter bombshells, my Fauci deposition and more Fox News Opinion
Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more.
Fauci blasts ‘cowardly’ trolls harassing wife, children
Anthony Fauci in an interview with the BBC blasted the “cowardly” internet trolls who harass his wife and children, saying it’s a part of the backlash he’s experienced over the COVID-19 pandemic. “These people who troll about, they harass my wife and my children because they can figure out where they live and what their…
The Verge
Elon Musk’s promised Twitter exposé on the Hunter Biden story is a flop that doxxed multiple people
Free-speech crusader Elon Musk isn’t happy with Twitter’s years-old decision to suppress a news story about Hunter Biden’s laptop just ahead of the 2020 presidential election. So in an effort “to restore public trust” in Twitter, Musk indicated last month that he would release internal communications showing how it all went down.
Top CNN Anchor Says Network Has Never Had Liberal Bias
Photo byU.S. Secretary of Defense via CC Attribution 2.0. Top CNN anchor Don Lemon has rebuked claims of liberal bias at the network, saying that CNN has never had liberal bias in their reporting or programming, The Hill reports.
Relive A Few Of Ivanka Trump's Most Embarrassing Moments: Social Media Snafus, Failed Businesses & More
The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Trump family. While Donald Trump was the butt of countless jokes throughout his presidency, daughter Ivanka Trump has also endured her fair share of mishaps both in and out the White House.Scroll down to relive some of her most awkward moments.Diva-Like BehaviorAs Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, wait for construction on their home to be finished, they've been renting out a place in Miami — much to residents' dismay. One anonymous woman claimed the mom-of-three constantly breaks the rules, explaining how she once brought her dog into an area...
Chris Hayes calls Musk’s Twitter rollout ‘disastrous,’ calls it ‘impulse purchase’ to serve his ideology
MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes bashed Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter, calling it "disastrous" and insisting the billionaire did it to promote his own agenda.
Fox News And Nick Fuentes Speak The Same Language, 'Daily Show' Supercut Shows
The right-wing channel and the far-right white supremacist who dined with Trump share a little too much in common, it seems.
POLITICO
A new era for the online culture war
Listen to the second episode of POLITICO Tech's multi-part podcast series on cybercrime below, and find the whole series here. Elon Musk's attempt to stage a blowout media event by releasing internal Twitter correspondence last week hasn't changed many peoples’ opinions about the main topic of his document dump, the 2020 controversy over how Twitter handled the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop.
