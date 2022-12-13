ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Breaking LIVE

Another CNN Anchor to Leave Network for Rival

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera is reportedly leaving the network to join NBCUniversal, according to Mediaite, as CNN continues to reshape its organization. Cabrera is expected to leave CNN to join MSNBC, however, the move is reportedly not related to the layoffs and restructuring that has been ongoing at the network in recent months. CEO Chris Licht has been making widespread changes at the network since taking over the position, with layoffs and programming changes announced.
The Independent

‘My firstborn child died in my arms’: Elon Musk reveals why Twitter won’t lift Alex Jones ban

Elon Musk has revealed a caveat to his “free speech absolutist” approach to governing Twitter after allowing Donald Trump to return but refusing to reinstate conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.The Twitter account of former US president Trump reappeared over the weekend, nearly two years after he was banned in the wake of the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol.In response to a question from author Sam Harris on whether he would also lift the ban for Mr Jones, the tech billionaire said that the right-wing radio host’s pushing of the Sandy Hook conspiracy theory meant that the ban...
TEXAS STATE
The Week

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump 2024

Clay Jones | Copyright 2022 Claytoonz.com Adam Zyglis | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Dana Summers | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency David Horsey | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Bart van Leeuwen | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
The Week

5 brutally funny cartoons about the FTX implosion

Chip Bok | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Dana Summers | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Bart van Leeuwen | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2022 Creators Syndicate Guy Parsons | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget Crisis

CNN has announced that it is leaving Hollywood, where it has housed its Los Angeles bureau, and moving the bureau to nearby Burbank, California, according to Deadline. The announcement was made this week during a town hall held by CNN CEO Chris Licht, who took over the position in May. Licht oversaw massive layoffs at the news organization last week.
The Hill

Fauci blasts ‘cowardly’ trolls harassing wife, children

Anthony Fauci in an interview with the BBC blasted the “cowardly” internet trolls who harass his wife and children, saying it’s a part of the backlash he’s experienced over the COVID-19 pandemic. “These people who troll about, they harass my wife and my children because they can figure out where they live and what their…
OK! Magazine

Relive A Few Of Ivanka Trump's Most Embarrassing Moments: Social Media Snafus, Failed Businesses & More

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree in the Trump family. While Donald Trump was the butt of countless jokes throughout his presidency, daughter Ivanka Trump has also endured her fair share of mishaps both in and out the White House.Scroll down to relive some of her most awkward moments.Diva-Like BehaviorAs Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, wait for construction on their home to be finished, they've been renting out a place in Miami — much to residents' dismay. One anonymous woman claimed the mom-of-three constantly breaks the rules, explaining how she once brought her dog into an area...
POLITICO

A new era for the online culture war

Listen to the second episode of POLITICO Tech's multi-part podcast series on cybercrime below, and find the whole series here. Elon Musk's attempt to stage a blowout media event by releasing internal Twitter correspondence last week hasn't changed many peoples’ opinions about the main topic of his document dump, the 2020 controversy over how Twitter handled the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop.
