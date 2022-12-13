Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
Southeastern North Carolina towns receive nearly $6 million in neighborhood revitalization grants
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper’s office has announced $42.3 million in neighborhood revitalization grant funding for communities throughout N.C., including nearly $6 million for towns in the Cape Fear region. Grants come from 30 Community Development Block Grant – Neighborhood Revitalization program requests. It aims...
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover Community Endowment funds effort to give furniture to families displaced by mold issues
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover Community Endowment provided funding to a partnership to provide household items and furniture for over 90 families from the Wilmington Housing Authority that were displaced due to mold issues. Per the NHCE, they invested in the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of...
foxwilmington.com
City of Southport giving away mulch
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Southport Public Works Department will be giving away mulch, free of charge, by appointment only. “A backhoe will be onsite to assist in loading, and large requests will be accepted,” a news release states. To set a date and time, call...
WYFF4.com
Woman dies in North Carolina after being mauled by two dogs, authorities say
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina woman died after she was mauled by two dogs, according to authorities. Authorities with the Pender County Sheriff's Office said they got a 911 call on Dec. 8 about a woman on the ground in a backyard on Holiday Drive. They said...
Horry County officer heard about 100 gunshots in Loris area, report says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the street to Highway 746. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after an officer reported hearing about 100 gunshots fired in the Loris area, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called Monday evening after a […]
WMBF
Report: Horry County police officer heard ‘100 shots being fired’ in Loris community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting investigation is underway in the Loris area after a lance corporal with the Horry County Police Department heard dozens of gunshots. A person called 911 just before 6 p.m. Monday after hearing shots fired at her house in the 200 block of Highway 746, which is near the Carolina border.
foxwilmington.com
Good Shepherd Center to host holiday toy giveaway Wednesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Good Shepherd Center has announced that their Christmas Toy Giveaway will take place on Dec. 21. Per the announcement, the event will take place from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Center at 811 Martin St. This free event will be open to...
38-year-old man missing from Surfside Beach area, police say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 38-year-old man is missing from the Surfside Beach area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Emmanuel Abarrio Decosier was last seen on Nov. 13 near Plantation Drive, police said. Decosier is approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs 140 pounds, according to police. He has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. […]
travelawaits.com
The Adorable North Carolina Town That Feels Like A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Wilmington is an adorable North Carolina town brimming with holiday cheer. With stately historic homes featuring classic architecture, moss-draped oaks, and glowing holiday lights, a delightful landmark downtown with brick-paved streets, lovely gardens, and community fun, Wilmington and the surrounding beach towns are guaranteed to serve up a holiday celebration straight from your favorite Hallmark movie.
Warrants: Man charged in deadly Conway shooting fired into home with 2 people inside
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police arrested a man in connection with a deadly Sunday shooting, according to the police department. Joe Detrell Gause, 30, of Loris, was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police said. Gause is accused of firing shots into a home […]
actionnews5.com
70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A 70-year-old woman from North Carolina died after being mauled by two dogs at a home last week. Authorities said someone called 911 Thursday to report a woman on the ground in his backyard. According to officials, Melanie Catley was walking in her neighbor’s...
myhorrynews.com
One dead in Loris-area wreck
One person died in a Loris-area vehicle crash Tuesday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at 5:55 p.m. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a 2014 Ford pickup truck pulling a horse trailer was traveling north on Highway 19 near Mincey Drive and had stopped when it collided with a Hyundai sedan also traveling north on Highway 19.
Bladen County man arrested after police found 1.5 lbs of marijuana during a traffic stop
BLADENBORO — Shawn Latrell Marshall, 22 of Riegelwood, was arrested on Dec. 7 and charged with felony possession of marijuana, maintaini
Little River woman allegedly redeemed stolen scratch-off lottery tickets worth hundreds of dollars in Horry County, SLED says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after she allegedly redeemed hundreds of dollars worth of stolen scratch-off lottery tickets at several retail outlets in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Melanie Kay Vanskiver, 60, was charged with six counts of “intent to defraud, counterfeit game […]
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in South Carolina should be put on your list of places to eat.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In South Carolina
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
North Carolina man charged with raping juvenile family member
A Rowland man is in the Bladen County Jail under a $2.5 million secured bond after being charged with statutory rape of a child under 15.
4 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Adolfo Félix on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina or you travel there often, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South Carolina
South Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
wcti12.com
Police looking for woman as fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a fraud suspect from Western Mart on Western Blvd. Police said it happened Nov. 14, 2022. She is described as a black female, roughly 5'9" tall, 140 pounds. She was wearing a pink sweatshirt and sweatpants at the...
