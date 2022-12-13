ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

foxwilmington.com

Southeastern North Carolina towns receive nearly $6 million in neighborhood revitalization grants

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper’s office has announced $42.3 million in neighborhood revitalization grant funding for communities throughout N.C., including nearly $6 million for towns in the Cape Fear region. Grants come from 30 Community Development Block Grant – Neighborhood Revitalization program requests. It aims...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

City of Southport giving away mulch

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – The City of Southport Public Works Department will be giving away mulch, free of charge, by appointment only. “A backhoe will be onsite to assist in loading, and large requests will be accepted,” a news release states. To set a date and time, call...
SOUTHPORT, NC
foxwilmington.com

Good Shepherd Center to host holiday toy giveaway Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Good Shepherd Center has announced that their Christmas Toy Giveaway will take place on Dec. 21. Per the announcement, the event will take place from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Center at 811 Martin St. This free event will be open to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

38-year-old man missing from Surfside Beach area, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 38-year-old man is missing from the Surfside Beach area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Emmanuel Abarrio Decosier was last seen on Nov. 13 near Plantation Drive, police said. Decosier is approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs 140 pounds, according to police. He has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
travelawaits.com

The Adorable North Carolina Town That Feels Like A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Wilmington is an adorable North Carolina town brimming with holiday cheer. With stately historic homes featuring classic architecture, moss-draped oaks, and glowing holiday lights, a delightful landmark downtown with brick-paved streets, lovely gardens, and community fun, Wilmington and the surrounding beach towns are guaranteed to serve up a holiday celebration straight from your favorite Hallmark movie.
WILMINGTON, NC
actionnews5.com

70-year-old woman mauled by 2 dogs in neighbor’s backyard, dies

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A 70-year-old woman from North Carolina died after being mauled by two dogs at a home last week. Authorities said someone called 911 Thursday to report a woman on the ground in his backyard. According to officials, Melanie Catley was walking in her neighbor’s...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
myhorrynews.com

One dead in Loris-area wreck

One person died in a Loris-area vehicle crash Tuesday evening, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The wreck happened at 5:55 p.m. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a 2014 Ford pickup truck pulling a horse trailer was traveling north on Highway 19 near Mincey Drive and had stopped when it collided with a Hyundai sedan also traveling north on Highway 19.
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Little River woman allegedly redeemed stolen scratch-off lottery tickets worth hundreds of dollars in Horry County, SLED says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River woman is facing charges after she allegedly redeemed hundreds of dollars worth of stolen scratch-off lottery tickets at several retail outlets in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Melanie Kay Vanskiver, 60, was charged with six counts of “intent to defraud, counterfeit game […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wcti12.com

Police looking for woman as fraud suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a fraud suspect from Western Mart on Western Blvd. Police said it happened Nov. 14, 2022. She is described as a black female, roughly 5'9" tall, 140 pounds. She was wearing a pink sweatshirt and sweatpants at the...
JACKSONVILLE, NC

