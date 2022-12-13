ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghosts of Christmas past

Different Christmas mornings are remembered for many reasons and, hopefully, not for the weather! With any luck, you recall that first toy train, or doll, or bike....family reunions...engagements and celebrations! Saying that, I like to check out the data for the extremes of weather and decided to look not only at Houston’s full historical record, but also to this century (as in the last 21 years).
Coyote caught on camera roaming neighborhood in the Washington Corridor

Residents in a popular Houston community are on alert after several coyote sightings this week. It’s unclear how many coyotes are in the area or where they’re coming from, but several people caught a glimpse of one early Friday morning near the intersection of Maxie and Utah in the Washington Corridor area.
Holiday cocktails to WOW your guests

HOUSTON – Courtney Redmon, Captain of Superica Houston, is in the HL kitchen today! She’s mixing up some holiday cocktails to knock the socks off your guests!. The first cocktail is the ‘Christmas Cactus,’ you will need:. · 1 oz. El Jimador Blanco tequila. ·...
The 10 most expensive homes sold in the Houston area in November 2022

HOUSTON – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston homes sold in November 2022 amount to around 87,386 square feet of luxury living and an estimated $49,260,500 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes...
PHOTOS: Pearland abode with charming turret, wraparound porch on the market for $810K

PEARLAND, Texas – A Pearland home on the market for $810,000 is all about the extras. The home itself has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The primary bedroom and bath are downstairs along with an additional bedroom. The upstairs has a game/media space with built-ins and the guest bedrooms. In all, the house has 2,709 square feet of living space and sits on a 1.56-acre lot.
Adam Sandler coming to Houston on 2023 comedy tour

HOUSTON – Comedian lovers or Adam Sandler lovers, get ready!!!!!. Sandler just announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, which will include a stop in Houston. Kicking off the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will then head to Houston to perform at the Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin on Feb. 14 and Dallas on Feb. 15.
Cold front this Friday

A cold front moves through late this afternoon in Houston. It gives us a 20% chance of light rain through the evening. Our coastal cities may get rain through the morning hours Saturday. This front will lower temperatures this weekend to the 50s and our northern cities will get freezing temperatures Sunday morning.
Bun B’s Trill Burgers opening first brick-and-mortar location

HOUSTON – Houston’s Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. The dining concept from rapper and entrepreneur Bun B will serve beef and vegan smashburger options. Trill Burgers will operate at 3607 S Shepherd Drive at Richmond Avenue. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a...
HELP! Do you recognize this dog?

CYPRESS – The Houston Life team is taking to social media to help reunite an injured dog with its owner. Wednesday night, around 7 p.m., a car hit a pit bull on Bauer Rd at Coco in the Hockley/Cypress area. A Houston Life producer was in the area and tended to the injured dog with the help of good samaritans working across the street at Texas Circus and Aerial. The dog was safely carried onto the circus’s property.
Jeremy Peña jersey in high demand for this holiday season

HOUSTON – For Astros families, it is arguably the most difficult gift to find this holiday season. A Jeremy Peña jersey. Carey Laurito was on the hunt outside the Astros team store at Minute Maid in hopes of becoming “Number one mom,” she said with a laugh.
Seen at 7: Symptoms you may not understand

HOUSTON – Unpredictable, and unexplained symptoms - like stomach issues, fatigue, or rashes - could be signs of a rare disease that you might not even heard of yet. The rare disease is called “Systemic Mastocytosis” and often people who have it may be either un-diagnosed, or mis-diagnosed.
Man found shot, killed near convenience store in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has reportedly been found shot to death near a convenience store in north Houston Wednesday, according to police. Officers with the Houston Police Department say the discovery took place at 8935 Veterans Memorial Dr. around 8:35 p.m. According to police, the man was located laying...
