Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injuredhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Christmas Eve Delicacies In Houston You Should TryWrld_FaymuzHouston, TX
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Related
Click2Houston.com
Ghosts of Christmas past
Different Christmas mornings are remembered for many reasons and, hopefully, not for the weather! With any luck, you recall that first toy train, or doll, or bike....family reunions...engagements and celebrations! Saying that, I like to check out the data for the extremes of weather and decided to look not only at Houston’s full historical record, but also to this century (as in the last 21 years).
Click2Houston.com
Coyote caught on camera roaming neighborhood in the Washington Corridor
Residents in a popular Houston community are on alert after several coyote sightings this week. It’s unclear how many coyotes are in the area or where they’re coming from, but several people caught a glimpse of one early Friday morning near the intersection of Maxie and Utah in the Washington Corridor area.
Click2Houston.com
Holiday cocktails to WOW your guests
HOUSTON – Courtney Redmon, Captain of Superica Houston, is in the HL kitchen today! She’s mixing up some holiday cocktails to knock the socks off your guests!. The first cocktail is the ‘Christmas Cactus,’ you will need:. · 1 oz. El Jimador Blanco tequila. ·...
Click2Houston.com
The 10 most expensive homes sold in the Houston area in November 2022
HOUSTON – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston homes sold in November 2022 amount to around 87,386 square feet of luxury living and an estimated $49,260,500 in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes...
Click2Houston.com
70 things to know about Khambrel Marshall as we celebrate his 70th birthday
HOUSTON – Get out your party hats and help KPRC 2’s beloved Khambrel Marshall celebrate his 70th birthday this weekend!. Khambrel joined the KPRC 2 team in 1999, but his career and life have been about much more than what he’s done in the news studio. He’s...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Pearland abode with charming turret, wraparound porch on the market for $810K
PEARLAND, Texas – A Pearland home on the market for $810,000 is all about the extras. The home itself has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms and one half bathroom. The primary bedroom and bath are downstairs along with an additional bedroom. The upstairs has a game/media space with built-ins and the guest bedrooms. In all, the house has 2,709 square feet of living space and sits on a 1.56-acre lot.
Click2Houston.com
Adam Sandler coming to Houston on 2023 comedy tour
HOUSTON – Comedian lovers or Adam Sandler lovers, get ready!!!!!. Sandler just announced his 2023 comedy tour, Adam Sandler Live, which will include a stop in Houston. Kicking off the tour in early February in Chicago, Sandler will then head to Houston to perform at the Toyota Center on Feb. 13, Austin on Feb. 14 and Dallas on Feb. 15.
Click2Houston.com
Cold front this Friday
A cold front moves through late this afternoon in Houston. It gives us a 20% chance of light rain through the evening. Our coastal cities may get rain through the morning hours Saturday. This front will lower temperatures this weekend to the 50s and our northern cities will get freezing temperatures Sunday morning.
Click2Houston.com
Fort Bend County Animal Services gearing up for countywide pet adoption event
HOUSTON – Whether you’re thinking of surprising your kids with a pet this holiday or you’re using the break to adjust to life with a new cat or dog -- adoption is a great way to find your next pet. The Fort Bend County Animal Services is...
Click2Houston.com
Bun B’s Trill Burgers opening first brick-and-mortar location
HOUSTON – Houston’s Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. The dining concept from rapper and entrepreneur Bun B will serve beef and vegan smashburger options. Trill Burgers will operate at 3607 S Shepherd Drive at Richmond Avenue. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a...
Click2Houston.com
HELP! Do you recognize this dog?
CYPRESS – The Houston Life team is taking to social media to help reunite an injured dog with its owner. Wednesday night, around 7 p.m., a car hit a pit bull on Bauer Rd at Coco in the Hockley/Cypress area. A Houston Life producer was in the area and tended to the injured dog with the help of good samaritans working across the street at Texas Circus and Aerial. The dog was safely carried onto the circus’s property.
Click2Houston.com
Jeremy Peña jersey in high demand for this holiday season
HOUSTON – For Astros families, it is arguably the most difficult gift to find this holiday season. A Jeremy Peña jersey. Carey Laurito was on the hunt outside the Astros team store at Minute Maid in hopes of becoming “Number one mom,” she said with a laugh.
Click2Houston.com
Would-be thieves crash into north Houston hair salon using U-Haul truck, owner says
Houston, TX. – It was business as usual on Wednesday afternoon at Ely’s Beauty Salon in north Houston until a U-Haul plowed into the business. The impact from the crash, which happened around 5 a.m., severely damaged the back of the building. “I came to get something and...
Click2Houston.com
Man from Kingwood crowned ‘Survivor 43′ winner. He’s donating $1M prize to veterans
Mike Gabler, the heart valve specialist from Kingwood, Texas, on Wednesday joined the “Survivor” millionaires club. Upon winning the $1 million top prize on Season 43 of the CBS reality show, Gabler announced he planned to donate the winnings to veterans in the name of his father Robert Gabler, a Green Beret.
Click2Houston.com
Seen at 7: Symptoms you may not understand
HOUSTON – Unpredictable, and unexplained symptoms - like stomach issues, fatigue, or rashes - could be signs of a rare disease that you might not even heard of yet. The rare disease is called “Systemic Mastocytosis” and often people who have it may be either un-diagnosed, or mis-diagnosed.
Click2Houston.com
7-year-old boy struck by vehicle while riding bike in Atascocita neighborhood, Pct. 4 says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – A 7-year-old was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike in an Atascocita neighborhood Thursday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. It happened in the 13600 block of Valley Lodge Parkway and Stark Sky Lane in the Eagle Springs subdivision in Atascocita. According...
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battle large hangar fire at DW Hooks Airport , officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters responded to a large fire at a hangar at DW Hooks Airport in north Harris County early Friday. Officials with Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and Klein Fire Department said firefighters began defensive operations to the fire. No other buildings or structures were...
Click2Houston.com
Frightening video: Suspect robs man in broad daylight outside Wells Fargo bank in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Frightening moments of a robbery outside a northwest Houston bank were captured on surveillance video and released to the public in hopes someone will recognize the suspect involved, according to the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. The robbery was reported on Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. outside...
Click2Houston.com
Texas AG’s office hires expert to review missing Texas State student’s phone, who disappeared while driving to Missouri City 2 years ago
This week marks two years since Jason Landry mysteriously vanished on his way home to Missouri City for Christmas Break. “Well, I guess the only way we get through it is that Jason is in Heaven, and he’s fine,” Pastor Kent Landry, Jason’s father, said Thursday. But...
Click2Houston.com
Man found shot, killed near convenience store in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man has reportedly been found shot to death near a convenience store in north Houston Wednesday, according to police. Officers with the Houston Police Department say the discovery took place at 8935 Veterans Memorial Dr. around 8:35 p.m. According to police, the man was located laying...
Comments / 0