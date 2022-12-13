Read full article on original website
Related
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022
Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok CEO
50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that its success rivaled that of Air Jordan at its peak, according to Reebok. Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, recently made that claim during an appearance on The Complex Sneakers Podcast, recalling that during one year, one pair of G-Unit sneaks nearly outpaced a pair of Air Jordans in a similar colorway. “We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time,” Krinsky said of the G-Unit sneakers, before noting Paul Fireman, the brand’s CEO’s focus on Reebok’s sales in comparison to that of Air Jordans. “He was always saying...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date
This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
Megan Thee Stallion said she initially lied about being shot by Tory Lanez because she didn't think the music industry's 'big boy's club' would believe her
During her testimony Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion said she didn't think anyone would believe that Tory Lanez shot her.
Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through
Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes
Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
Listen: The Weeknd releases new single 'Nothing is Lost' from the 'Avatar 2' soundtrack
The Weeknd releases his new single "Nothing is Lost (You Give My Strength)" from the "Avatar 2" soundtrack.
Cars In Snoop Dogg's Collection That Are One Of A Kind
Snoop Dogg is a true original, and so is everything he drives. These are the cars in Snoop Dogg's collection that are one of a kind.
My Fellow Millennials Are Sharing The "Boomer" Things They Do And I'm Guilty Of...A Lot Of These
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
one37pm.com
12 Days of Christmas Spotlight: Yellow Label Co. and Their Elevated Basics
And on this second day of Christmas, our true love sent to us two turtle doves, a partridge and a pear tree, and… Yellow Label Co. Continuing our 12 Days of Christmas brand spotlight, today we are highlighting the rising NYC streetwear brand that captivated our attention this year with their ability to elevate the basics to be perfect iterations of the stuff that you wear casually on a daily basis. T-shirts, hoodies, joggers, etc., embody the Yellow Label Ethos to the fullest, and while their pieces are simple, they are still very much eye-catching and complementary.
Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s by Virgil Abloh, Serena Williams Off-Whites + More Hit the Auction Block For Christie’s ‘The Greats’ Sale
The FN Shoe of the Year may be one of the hardest sneakers to find, but the coveted Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh is up for grabs right now. A selection of the coveted sneaker collab is part of “The Greats” sale happening now at Christie’s New York during its biannual Luxury Week series. The grouping of nine — sold as individual pairs — includes an all-gold style embossed with the “LV” monogram, with an estimate of $15,000 – $20,000, and a silver, blue and green monogram style with an estimate of $7,500 and $8,500, along...
Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row on Capsule Collection Featuring Justine Syke and Pi’erre Bourne
LONDON — New York’s best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion. The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America. “Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done....
The Lip Bar taps gospel singer Kierra Sheard-Kelly for a collection of her favorite things
The limited-edition kit is available online and at TLB’s flagship Detroit store
These Classic Eames Chairs Inspired a Sneaker Collection
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid “Dunk Contest” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 1 Mid is going back to 1988. One of the best variations on the AJ1 formula is the Air Jordan 1 Mid. For years, the Jordan 1 Mid has been getting a plethora of colorways, and it is showing no signs of slowing down. Of course, this is a good thing as the silhouette is less expensive, and subsequently, more accessible.
Complex
The Unreleased Off-White Nikes, What Were the Best New Balances of 2022? | The Complex Sneakers Podcast
The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the trio talks about the huge set of unreleased Off-White x Nike Air Force 1s on display at the Virgil Abloh Codes show in Miami, including the “Olympic,” Sheed, and Off-White inspired versions. They discuss Nike dropping Kyrie Irving, Kool Kiy’s sneaker lawsuit, and the release of the orange “Lobster” SB Dunks at Concepts. Also, the cohosts give a quick tribute at the end to the many people who make the show possible.
Timberland & Supreme Rework Lug Boat Shoes With Woven Details in New Collaboration
Timberland has teamed up with Supreme to rework its 3-Eye Lug Shoe. The legendary streetwear brand and the outdoor label’s latest installment includes three colorways of the boat shoe including, black, olive green and pink. The silhouette is updated with woven leather detailing throughout. While the upper maintains a tonal look with laces in the same color. Of course, Supreme’s signature bold red hue peeps through from the inner lining and sole of the shoe. The streetwear imprint’s logo is found on the dubrae to highlight the collaboration and Timberland’s branding is engraved onto the sides. The design is complete...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined:” Best Look Yet
This classic Air Jordan 3 is on its way back. Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan 3 is one of the most beloved Jumpman sneakers of all time. This is a shoe that has stood the test of time, and in 2023, it will be celebrating its 35th anniversary. Consequently, fans can expect some awesome new colorways to hit the market.
Comments / 0