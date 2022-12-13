ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Footwear News

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

50 Cent’s G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok CEO

50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker was such a cultural phenomenon that its success rivaled that of Air Jordan at its peak, according to Reebok. Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok, recently made that claim during an appearance on The Complex Sneakers Podcast, recalling that during one year, one pair of G-Unit sneaks nearly outpaced a pair of Air Jordans in a similar colorway. “We were selling like, you know, 40-50,000 per color at a time,” Krinsky said of the G-Unit sneakers, before noting Paul Fireman, the brand’s CEO’s focus on Reebok’s sales in comparison to that of Air Jordans. “He was always saying...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 “Messy Room” Gets A Release Date

This Air Jordan 4 is for kids. One of Tinker Hatfield’s best creations is the Air Jordan 4. This just so happens to be the second sneaker that he produced for Michael Jordan. It came out back in 1989, and subsequently, it was given a whole plethora of colorways that remain iconic to this day.
Sourcing Journal

Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through

Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
MICHIGAN STATE
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 5 "Mars for Her" Is Styled With Fiery Midsole Spikes

Jordan Brand had another successful year of sneaker releases, and as 2022 winds down to a close, it’s already giving us a sneak peek into what shoes it’s got in store for 2023. In the pipeline for Michael Jordan’s sportswear company is the Air Jordan 5 “Mars for Her” for the ladies which has appeared by way of detailed imagery.
one37pm.com

12 Days of Christmas Spotlight: Yellow Label Co. and Their Elevated Basics

And on this second day of Christmas, our true love sent to us two turtle doves, a partridge and a pear tree, and… Yellow Label Co. Continuing our 12 Days of Christmas brand spotlight, today we are highlighting the rising NYC streetwear brand that captivated our attention this year with their ability to elevate the basics to be perfect iterations of the stuff that you wear casually on a daily basis. T-shirts, hoodies, joggers, etc., embody the Yellow Label Ethos to the fullest, and while their pieces are simple, they are still very much eye-catching and complementary.
Footwear News

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s by Virgil Abloh, Serena Williams Off-Whites + More Hit the Auction Block For Christie’s ‘The Greats’ Sale

The FN Shoe of the Year may be one of the hardest sneakers to find, but the coveted Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh is up for grabs right now. A selection of the coveted sneaker collab is part of “The Greats” sale happening now at Christie’s New York during its biannual Luxury Week series. The grouping of nine — sold as individual pairs — includes an all-gold style embossed with the “LV” monogram, with an estimate of $15,000 – $20,000, and a silver, blue and green monogram style with an estimate of $7,500 and $8,500, along...
WWD

Jimmy Choo, Timberland Collaborate With Harlem’s Fashion Row on Capsule Collection Featuring Justine Syke and Pi’erre Bourne

LONDON — New York’s best foot forward. The luxury accessories brand has collaborated with Timberland on a second capsule collection inspired by the Big Apple.More from WWDInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York PartySaint Sintra RTW Spring 2023 The two brands have enlisted the help of Harlem’s Fashion Row, an agency that bridges the gap between brands and designers of color in fashion. The agency has introduced Jimmy Choo and Timberland to New York-based designer Shanel Campbell, whose work focuses on the Black experience in America. “Collaborating with two brands was one of the most interesting things I’ve ever done....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Dunk Contest” Revealed: Photos

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is going back to 1988. One of the best variations on the AJ1 formula is the Air Jordan 1 Mid. For years, the Jordan 1 Mid has been getting a plethora of colorways, and it is showing no signs of slowing down. Of course, this is a good thing as the silhouette is less expensive, and subsequently, more accessible.
Complex

The Unreleased Off-White Nikes, What Were the Best New Balances of 2022? | The Complex Sneakers Podcast

The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the trio talks about the huge set of unreleased Off-White x Nike Air Force 1s on display at the Virgil Abloh Codes show in Miami, including the “Olympic,” Sheed, and Off-White inspired versions. They discuss Nike dropping Kyrie Irving, Kool Kiy’s sneaker lawsuit, and the release of the orange “Lobster” SB Dunks at Concepts. Also, the cohosts give a quick tribute at the end to the many people who make the show possible.
Footwear News

Timberland & Supreme Rework Lug Boat Shoes With Woven Details in New Collaboration

Timberland has teamed up with Supreme to rework its 3-Eye Lug Shoe. The legendary streetwear brand and the outdoor label’s latest installment includes three colorways of the boat shoe including, black, olive green and pink. The silhouette is updated with woven leather detailing throughout. While the upper maintains a tonal look with laces in the same color. Of course, Supreme’s signature bold red hue peeps through from the inner lining and sole of the shoe. The streetwear imprint’s logo is found on the dubrae to highlight the collaboration and Timberland’s branding is engraved onto the sides. The design is complete...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 3 “White Cement Reimagined:” Best Look Yet

This classic Air Jordan 3 is on its way back. Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan 3 is one of the most beloved Jumpman sneakers of all time. This is a shoe that has stood the test of time, and in 2023, it will be celebrating its 35th anniversary. Consequently, fans can expect some awesome new colorways to hit the market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy