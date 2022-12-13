Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
LeBron & Carmelo's Sons Face Off In H.S. Showcase, Kardashians & Pippen Attend
The spawns of LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony brought out all the stars on Monday night ... 'cause a slew of A-listers hit up a H.S. gym in L.A. -- all to catch a glimpse of the NBA stars' sons go at it on the hardwood. Sierra Canyon, led by...
sneakernews.com
Scottie Pippen Is Launching His Own Sneaker NFT Collection
Web3 has slowly begun to form a sneaker culture of its own, with big brands the likes of adidas and Nike having recently entered the space with their very own projects. Now, Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, too, is crafting an NFT collection of his own, one complete with both digital and physical sneakers alike.
Top 5 Kyrie Irving shoes from his Nike collection
One month after Nike suspended its partnership with Kyrie Irving due to his antisemitic stance, the shoe company announced on Dec. 5 the two have decided to part ways. Next to Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, Irving has had one of the most popular shoes for Nike and the NBA, as many players wear them during games. Many have said Irving has the best colorways for his shoes as well, which leaves the door open for consumers to wear them not just during a basketball game, but for style.
Yardbarker
New York Knicks Fans Criticize Their Black Players For Being In Interracial Relationships
The New York Knicks fans are known for being one of the most difficult fanbases in the NBA. They always want their team to win, which has given them many issues in the past 20 years, as the Knicks have struggled to be the contender they were in the 90s, challenging teams like the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
TMZ.com
Floyd Mayweather Gifts Friends Custom TMT Chains, Jackets For Holidays
Floyd Mayweather is in the giving mood this holiday season -- hooking up his closest friends (and himself) -- with over a million dollars worth of bling from famed jeweler, Johnny Dang!. TMZ Sports is told 50-0 Mayweather hit up the Houston-based grill king -- one of the most popular...
TMZ.com
DJ Akademiks Threatens to 'Beat Brakes' Off 'Grown-ish' Star Luka Sabbat
DJ Akademiks and Yung Miami are having an intense war of words over Diddy's surprise baby -- but that's led to Ak threatening a physical showdown with Luka Sabbat ... after the "grown-ish" actor inserted himself into the beef!!!. On Tuesday, Luka tweeted a question, wondering why Ak never went...
HipHopDX.com
J. Cole Told Morray To Scrap His Album Multiple Times
EXCLUSIVE - J. Cole told Morray to scrap his album multiple times before he decided on what would be his forthcoming project. In a new interview with HipHopDX, Morray opened up about his relationship with Cole, explaining how the Dreamville boss isn’t afraid to speak his mind when it comes to his opinion on music.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 14 Low “Metallic Silver” Revealed: Photos
The Air Jordan 14 Low “Metallic Silver” is coming soon. During the final stages of Michael Jordan’s career in Chicago, he got to rep the Air Jordan 14. In fact, this is the silhouette he wore during his very last game in which he scored the game-winning shot against the Utah Jazz. This shoe is iconic, and it also just so happens to have a low-top version.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Photon Dust” Unveiled
The Air Jordan 4 “Photon Dust” will drop next year. Tinker Hatfield made quite the impression with the Air Jordan 3, and his follow-up, the Air Jordan 4, was just as good. This is a shoe that has a legendary place in the Jordan Brand library. Every single year, it gets new colorways and fans are always eager to grab them.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Officially Revealed
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is set to drop next month. One of the best Jumpman shoes of the 1990s was the Air Jordan 5. This is the shoe that ended up kicking off the decade, and there is no doubt that it had a very unique look to it. From the shark teeth on the midsole to the 3M tongue, there is a lot to love about this shoe.
one37pm.com
A Guide to All of the Billie Eilish Sneakers So Far
Off the release of the Nike x Billie Eilish AF1 Low, we revisit all of her kicks. ONE37pm editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Billie Eilish seems...
Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson reveal the largest source of income in their post-playing careers
Both Barnes and Jackson said that their podcast "All The Smoke" is easily their biggest source of revenue right now
Tia Mowry Sparkles in Stiletto Sandals, PVC Pumps & More for the Holidays
Tia Mowry brought her own playful spin to holiday dressing on social media this week. In a new Instagram Reel, the “Twitches” star danced and posed in multiple transformative outfits. Beginning in a printed pajama set and blue socks, Mowry grooved to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” while quick-changing into a white satin suit and turtleneck sweater. Completing the video was her final outfit: a sparkly houndstooth-printed button-up tweed skirt and jacket. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) “It’s me…I’m the friend,” Mowry humorously captioned her post. When it came to shoes, Mowry brought...
TMZ.com
Shaq's Interested In Buying NBA Team, But Wants To Be 'Heavily Involved'
Shaquille O'Neal was forced to sell his share in the Kings earlier this year, but the Big Fella tells TMZ Sports he's interested in getting back in the owner's box ... but this time, he wants to be "heavily involved!" O'Neal joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs...
Hypebae
Here's a Look at a Rare and Unreleased KAWS x Air Jordan 1 Low Sample
English Sole, the online boutique with the world’s largest rare sneaker selection, has unveiled a closer look at a Jordan x KAWS collaboration that sadly never ended up taking place. With only eight pairs in existence, the KAWS x Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker was reportedly sampled in 2016, an entire year before the Air Jordan 4 Retro KAWS officially dropped.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 High OG “True Blue” Officially Unveiled
The Air Jordan 1 High OG continues to get amazing colorways. One of the best sneakers ever made is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a sentiment that has been repeated a fair bit on this website. However, it bears repeating, especially when you consider how often this silhouette gets new colorways.
The Annual Air Jordan 11 Release Has Become a Sneakerhead Christmas Tradition
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for sneakerheads. The end-of-year release slate is always stacked with hotter drops than the rest of the calendar (we’ve already seen the return of the fabled Air Jordan 1 ‘Chicago’), and it’s anchored by what’s become one of the most beloved annual traditions in the sneaker scene: the holiday Air Jordan 11 drop. It returned this weekend, and while it wasn't in a colorway Michael Jordan ever laced up on court, it was every bit as rooted in the brand’s history as one would expect.
TMZ.com
LeBron James Plays Madden, Sips Lobos In Empty SoFi, Early Birthday Gift
LeBron James got an awesome early birthday gift last night ... playing one of his favorite video games, Madden, in an empty SoFi Stadium, on the huge video board -- all while drinking his Lobos tequila. James -- who turns 38 on Dec. 30 -- started celebrating early this year...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Magdalena Bellinger, Knicks Star Obi Toppin’s Girlfriend
Obi Toppin’s recent injury not only has NBA fans speculating about what’s next for him this season, but they are also intrigued about his personal life. The New York Knicks dunking star went public with his relationship shortly before his NBA debut. Since then, Knicks fans can’t get enough of Obi Toppin’s girlfriend, Magdalena Bellinger. The new mom and stepmom has gone from style inspiration to mommy goals. It’s worth noting that she’s well-versed with the athletic life herself. We reveal more of that background in this Magdalena Bellinger wiki.
