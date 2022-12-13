Upon the tragic news of the unexpected passing of Takeoff last month, the TikTok community has come together over the course of these past couple weeks to pay tribute to the young legend who was only just beginning his reign. If your “For You Page” has looked anything like ours recently, then you already know that there’s not one, but two different “Hotel Lobby” challenges happening on the platform at the moment, putting the song in a rare company of tracks that have had two viral trends happening simultaneously.

1 DAY AGO