one37pm.com
12 Days of Christmas Spotlight: Yellow Label Co. and Their Elevated Basics
And on this second day of Christmas, our true love sent to us two turtle doves, a partridge and a pear tree, and… Yellow Label Co. Continuing our 12 Days of Christmas brand spotlight, today we are highlighting the rising NYC streetwear brand that captivated our attention this year with their ability to elevate the basics to be perfect iterations of the stuff that you wear casually on a daily basis. T-shirts, hoodies, joggers, etc., embody the Yellow Label Ethos to the fullest, and while their pieces are simple, they are still very much eye-catching and complementary.
one37pm.com
12 Days of Christmas Spotlight: Siegelman Stable and 2022's Favorite Hat
On this third day of Christmas our true love sent to us three french hens, two turtle doves, a partridge in a pear tree, and… Siegelman Stable, a brand with an affinity for the Western. Over the past two years or so, the brand has gone on to become a presence in Hollywood, worn frequently by Kendall Jenner, Future and more. While Siegelman Stable the brand is hitting its stride now, the brand is an homage to the founder's father's horse stable—which dates back to the 80s.
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Leni Klum Gets Party-Ready in Festive Blue Dress & Glossy Black Pumps at Marc Jacobs Event
Leni Klum partied with Marc Jacobs at his Perfect Party at Hotel Chelsea in New York on Dec. 7. The social media personality and daughter of Heidi Klum made a stylish appearance clad in a vibrant blue sequin dress and quintessential black pumps. Klum’s dress was made from of sequined fabric in a bodycon fit, featuring a black tulle trim and embellishments creating a floral design. Overtop the sparkling little number, Klum layered over a boxy blazer jacket in black which she kept open to spotlight her dress. Sticking to the classics, Klum wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps to...
Sarah Jessica Parker Glows in Dip-Dyed Dress & Satin Pumps for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker served effortlessly radiant glamour while filming “And Just Like That…” in New York City. While walking through Manhattan on Monday afternoon as Carrie Bradshaw, Parker wore a bohemian midi dress, styled by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago. Her ensemble featured a light cream base, accented by a curved neckline with a romantic front tie, sash-belted waist and draped ballooned sleeves. Adding a truly bohemian finish to the piece, however, were layered stripes of golden yellow, dusty red and pale purple in dip-dyed shapes across its bodice and hem. Parker’s ensemble was accessorized with layered thin crystal and...
Listen: The Weeknd releases new single 'Nothing is Lost' from the 'Avatar 2' soundtrack
The Weeknd releases his new single "Nothing is Lost (You Give My Strength)" from the "Avatar 2" soundtrack.
My Fellow Millennials Are Sharing The "Boomer" Things They Do And I'm Guilty Of...A Lot Of These
"I used to make fun of the Boomers..."
Bell's expands famous Two Hearted IPA brand with new variety pack
Michigan-based Bell's Brewery announced this week it has expanded its famous Two Hearted IPA lineup to include three new releases and takes on the beer.
Vanessa Hudgens Laces into Thick Platforms for ‘Wednesday’ Addams Tribute
Vanessa Hudgens brought her love of all things spooky to a new partnership this week. On Wednesday, the “Entergalactic” star shared an Instagram post where she posed atop the hood of a black hearse-like car, in a new promotion with car-sharing platform Turo. For the occasion, she posed with the hearse seen in the new Netflix show “Wednesday,” released today, in an oversized black blazer dress and hat. Channeling her own version of the show’s titular heroine Wednesday Addams, Hudgens finished her outfit with a chain necklace and black manicure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) “When Wednesday hands...
one37pm.com
How TikTok Created the "Hotel Lobby" Challenge To Honor the Memory of Takeoff
Upon the tragic news of the unexpected passing of Takeoff last month, the TikTok community has come together over the course of these past couple weeks to pay tribute to the young legend who was only just beginning his reign. If your “For You Page” has looked anything like ours recently, then you already know that there’s not one, but two different “Hotel Lobby” challenges happening on the platform at the moment, putting the song in a rare company of tracks that have had two viral trends happening simultaneously.
Tracee Ellis Ross Amps Up Red Adidas Tracksuit With Floral Gucci Ankle Boots
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross had herself a mini photoshoot at home, while clad in a bright red and white Adidas tracksuit. She paired the casual look with floral footwear. Feeling sporty, the “Girlfriends” actress’ look was comprised of a cozy zip-up with an oversized jacket brandished with the Adidas logo. She paired it with white striped matching sweats and added large gold hoops to complete her look. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) On her...
Tracee Ellis Ross Puts Sharp Finish on Coordinating Sweatsuit With Bottega Veneta Ankle Boots
Tracee Ellis Ross looked cozy-chic in her latest Instagram post. On Monday, the “Black-ish” actress uploaded two selfies on her Instagram story. Ross put a sharp finish on a coordinating ensemble in the new photos. In the images, the entertainer poses in a tan sweatsuit. The set consisted of a loose-fitting hoodie and matching sweatpants, which she rolled up to create thick cuffs on the hem and to help show off her shoes. Sticking to a chill vibe, the “Girlfriends” star accessorized with thick gold hoop earrings. Ross opted for a fresh face no makeup look and pulled her curly tresses back...
Look of the Week: In this 90s-style track jacket Michelle Obama has outdone herself
Obama's book tour for "The Light We Carry" has served up bottomless helpings of cool-girl style.
Lori Harvey Amps Up Sporty Streetwear Style With Camouflage-Print Combat Boots & Oversized Bomber Jacket
Lori Harvey gave her sporty street style an edgy boost while out in Los Angeles on Dec. 6. The SKN by LH founder easily elevated classic sporty staples for the outing. Harvey was stepped out in Loewe’s Padded Bomber Jacket. The outerwear was crafted in shiny satin nappa lambskin and also includes side pockets with an elasticized waist and cuffs. The model wore the jacket wit ha simple white T-shirt and black GymShark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a casual style moment, Harvey covered her blunt-cut bob with a black GymShark shark head cap and blocked out the sun with Celine’s...
SZA Embraces Y2K Nostalgia in New Crocs Collaboration With Distressed Denim Details and Flip Phone Jibbitz Charms
SZA has teamed with Crocs once again on a shoe capsule collection, this time inspired by Y2K nostalgia. The footwear brand and Grammy Award-winning musician revealed on Dec. 1 the release of their second collection, which will be reimagined versions of the Crocs’ Cozzzy Sandal and the Crush Clog silhouettes.More from WWDRoberto Cavalli Pre-Fall 2023Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2023Dsquared2 Pre-Fall 2023 The SZA x Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal will be fuzz lined and will come in a distressed denim print. The SZA x Crocs Classic Crush Clog will be in a heightened silhouette and in the same denim print, this...
Kristin Davis Blossoms in Floral Skirt & White Pumps for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Kristin Davis beat the rainy day blues as Charlotte York Goldenblatt while filming “And Just Like That…” season 2 on Wednesday. On set for the show’s second season in New York City, Davis was spotted on the program’s Instagram page in a new Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago-designed ensemble: a light blue draped blouse, tucked into a black, blue and green floral-printed midi skirt. Her formal attire was layered with a deep blue raincoat and lavender umbrella for a weather-ready spin, as well as a string of pearls and a light blue leather handbag. Davis’ outfit also coordinated with onscreen bulldog Richard Burton,...
How To Wear Tights This Winter, According To Stylists
Stay away from the opaque whites that make you feel like a child, and learn the secrets to tight-styling success.
Lori Harvey Models Femme LA Lace-Up Sandals in Plunging Minidress at Miami Art Basel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey is a fashion force to be reckoned with and her latest look proves it. In an Instagram Reel uploaded by Femme LA, the SKN by LH founder showcases her sleek style with coordinating footwear during Miami’s Art Basel. Set to Beyonce’s “Bow Down” from her 2019 “Homecoming: The Live Album,” Harvey strikes model-worthy poses in a black Nensi Dojaka draped double bra minidress. The piece featured a plunging sheer neckline with thin barely-there spaghetti straps, a small cutout...
Katie Holmes Serves Cozy Style in Knit Sweater, Suede Saint Laurent Bag & Matching Clogs
The master of fall dressing is back again. Katie Holmes stepped out in New York on Tuesday in a cozy look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum donned a matching set outfit consisting of a beige quarter-zip sweater and wide-leg pants. The waffle-knit material of the separates added a trendy touch to the pieces. Holmes added a neutral-colored flannel that was barely visible underneath her sweater.
PopSugar
Chanel Drew Inspiration From the '70s For Its Pre-Fall 2023 Show
This season, Chanel's Métier d'Art 2023 fashion show has touched down in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, making Chanel the first European fashion house to stage a show in Sub-Saharan Africa. In attendance at the pre-fall 2023 show were longtime muses like Pharrell Williams and Naomi Cambell as well as performers Obree Daman and CKay. The full collection was revealed to the public in a video on Thursday, Dec. 8, on the fashion house's YouTube channel.
