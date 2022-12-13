Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Hackers are a mysterious bunch. We know they can do a lot of damage, but not everyone knows the different ways through which they earn a living. Many people assume that hackers make their money only by stealing information or taking advantage of unsuspecting victims, but actually, they can do a lot more than that. In fact, hackers can earn money in a variety of ways, many of which are quite legitimate.

