TechCrunch
CommonSpirit Health says patient data was stolen during ransomware attack
CommonSpirit Health, which operates more than 700 care sites and 142 hospitals in 21 states, first confirmed an “IT security issue” on October 5. At the time, the company declined to comment on the nature of the incident, which interrupted access to electronic health records and delayed patient care in multiple regions, and refused to say whether patient information or health data was compromised.
Cybersecurity report warns ransomware group is targeting schools
A new cybersecurity report sheds light on a ransomware tactic that targets schools. A group known as "Vice Society" has attacked at least 15 educational organizations just this year. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga has more on why schools are being attacked and what parents should know.
Ninety-One Percent of Firms Report Cyberattacks in 2022, Says Survey
"Ninety-one percent of responding organizations reported at least one cyber incident in the past 12 months, according to a survey of 1,000 leaders by management consulting firm Deloitte. This is up 3 percent from last year's survey. More than 50 percent also reported that they suffered consequences as a result of those incidents, and 86 percent of "cyber decision-makers" said that focusing more on cybersecurity "has made a significant, positive contribution to business," according to Deloitte. "This year’s report shows how cyber is now woven more tightly into business operations, outcomes, and opportunities," noted Emily Mossburg, global cyber leader for Deloitte, in...
TechRadar
Hybrid workers are still causing major security headaches
With the majority of business owners finding it more difficult to defend against cyber-threats compared to the pre-pandemic period, hybrid workers (opens in new tab) have once again been blamed for cybersecurity headaches. A new survey from endpoint (opens in new tab) management provider Tanium found that employees are the...
The Verge
Tech companies fueled the rise of Homeland Security and domestic surveillance, report finds
Big tech companies including Microsoft, LexisNexis, and Palantir have helped fuel the militarization of local police forces and the Department of Homeland Security’s demand for high-tech surveillance, according to a new report from The Action Center on Race & the Economy (ACRE), LittleSis, MediaJustice, and the Surveillance, Tech, and Immigration Policing Project. Researchers working on the project dug into how these companies benefit from a hidden and misunderstood source of funding, which requires states to dump money into law enforcement activities if they want to receive money for things like emergency medical and response services.
Mosaic Partners With Safe Security on Real-Time Cyber Risk Evaluation
HAMILTON, Bermuda & PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Mosaic Insurance has launched a pioneering platform powered by California-based Safe Security to help underwriters evaluate cyber risk for brokers and insureds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005143/en/ From Left to Right: Liam Jones, Mosaic’s Head of Business Development, Yosha DeLong, Mosaic’s Global Head of Cyber, and Pankaj Goyal, Safe Security’s SVP of Cyberinsurance and Data Science. (Photo: Business Wire)
makeuseof.com
How Do Hackers Make Money, Legally and Illegally?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Hackers are a mysterious bunch. We know they can do a lot of damage, but not everyone knows the different ways through which they earn a living. Many people assume that hackers make their money only by stealing information or taking advantage of unsuspecting victims, but actually, they can do a lot more than that. In fact, hackers can earn money in a variety of ways, many of which are quite legitimate.
AOL Corp
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
peerj.com
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
datafloq.com
The Role of Data Governance in Data Management
Both data governance and data management workflows are critical to ensuring the security and control of an organization’s most valuable asset- data. An experienced IT specialist understands the differences between the two, but there can still be confusion at a more granular level. Is the positioning of data governance...
bestcolleges.com
Future of Work and Learning: The Big Blur
Today's college students are focused on skill development gained through a combination of educational programs and work experience. Job skill development is a primary goal for 89% of college students. An overwhelming majority of students (94%) report having practical experience opportunities in their classes and programs. A majority of both...
bestcolleges.com
Most Law Students Are Comfortable With Online Learning: Survey
Over 8 out of 10 law students over the age of 40 are mostly to very comfortable with online discussions. Less than half of students are comfortable with accessing online academic resources. Only 10% of law students are mostly online. Most law students are comfortable with online learning since the...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Cybersecurity firm gives laptop for servicing leading to data breach
It’s sound strange, but a security firm that reported a cyber incident fell prey to a cyber incident within a few hours of its first incident report. Indian-based cybersecurity firm CloudSEK based in Bengaluru issued a press statement last week that data related to a Tirupati based Sree Saran Medical Centre was available for sale on the dark web.
salestechstar.com
67% of Companies Admit They Have Lost Deals Because of Low Confidence in Their Security Strategy, According to Research from LogRhythm
Global Research Finds External Stakeholders are Increasingly Expecting Vendors to Meet Specific Security Requirements to Win and Retain Business. LogRhythm, the company empowering security teams to defend against the ever-evolving threat landscape, announced the release of its report, “The State of the Security Team 2022: Can Security Teams Meet Internal and External Stakeholders’ Requirements?” based on research conducted by Dimensional Research. One of the most compelling findings was security’s impact on a company’s bottom-line revenue as the majority of respondents (67%) indicated their company had lost a business deal due to the customer’s lack of confidence in their security strategy.
