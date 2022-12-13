ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

everout.com

Ticket Alert: SZA, Janet Jackson, and More Portland Events Going On Sale This Week

This is not a drill! SZA has announced her first tour in over five years supporting her new album, SOS, with a stop in Portland next spring. Fellow R&B-pop royalty Janet Jackson is also looking forward to getting Together Again. Plus, Filipino funnyman Jo Koy is hitting the road for a world tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See ZooLights or Portland's Folk Fest!

Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep us alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Nearly 100-year-old N. Portland pool permanently closes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Columbia Pool, a North Portland swimming facility for nearly 100 years, is permanently closed, Portland Parks & Recreation announced Thursday. The pool first closed in 2020 due to COVID and has remained unused since, although the closure was thought to be temporary. The permanent...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

As drag queens prepare to ring in 2023, Portland’s Darcelle reflects on decades of artistry

Walter Cole is lounging on a lawn chair in his backyard, digging into a packet of Cheetos. Every now and then, he switches between enjoying quiet moments with his family and imparting wisdom to drag queens, who enjoy a drink or two nearby outside. It’s the day after this year’s edition of La Femme Magnifique, a pageant show that celebrates different aspects of drag culture in the heart of Portland. However, this little backyard party is not just to commemorate this year’s winners and participants, but it’s also to mark the pageant’s 40th anniversary.
PORTLAND, OR
everout.com

Your Guide to Hanukkah 2022 in Portland

Hanukkah happens late this year, rolling in from December 18-26 to celebrate the triumph of the Maccabees and a very miraculous bit of oil. There are plenty of ways to celebrate around Portland, from giant outdoor menorah lightings to food specials like latkes and brisket. HANUKKAH SPECIALS. Jacob & Sons...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Queer Old Town Cafe and Bar P¡nq Has Been Evicted From Ankeny Alley

P¡nq, a queer cafe and bar in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, announced its eviction Nov. 17 via social media, just two months after opening. “[People] didn’t fuck with the vision, and those who did were too economically maligned to save us,” P¡nq’s Instagram account stated in the comments section of the announcement. “Just regular failure under capitalism.”
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Shocking No One, Portland’s Experiment With Ghost Kitchens Was Kind of a Hot Mess

At the beginning of the pandemic, when dining rooms shuttered per state mandate, a company that managed parking lots positioned itself for success. Reef Technology, based in Florida, had started tip-toeing into the food industry via something akin to food carts: trailers parked in lots that housed kitchens. Instead of serving walk-up customers, however, these restaurants existed only virtually as brands listed on third-party apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats. That way, these trailers could house several concepts at once — one trailer could shape-shift from wing shack to noodle bar to bakery, handing off meals to delivery drivers. Over time, Reef nabbed deals with chefs and celebrities, banking off their brand recognition: David Chang, Rachael Ray, even DJ Khaled had virtual restaurants through Reef, set up in cities around the country. These brands are not labeled as ghost kitchens on apps.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne

Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
PORTLAND, OR
shelterforce.org

When a Problematic Landlord is a Nonprofit

The tenants at Portland’s Allen Fremont Plaza painted a visceral picture of neglect. Bug infestations, broken elevators, nonresidents “camping” in the common spaces throughout the building, and a working bathroom shortage that left elderly tenants defecating in the hallways are among the indignities described in lawsuits the tenants filed in June. The 65-unit building is owned by Reach Community Development, one of the largest community development corporations operating in Oregon and Southern Washington. The nonprofit organization is a longtime affordable housing developer and housing manager in the area, and has over 2,700 housing units in its portfolio.
PORTLAND, OR
92.9 The Bull

6 Weird ‘Missed Connections’ on Portland’s Craigslist

It's almost like a scene from a Hallmark Christmas movie. One person has a slight interaction with another person at a store. They cannot forget the smile, the look, and the feel of the moment. They've fixated on that person and the possible future that could blossom if only they could have that moment just one more time. Okay, that sounds like a Christmas movie, but I've seen a couple of horror movies start that way too. Welcome to the "Missed Connections" section on Craigslist, where people hope to find the connections they've missed.
PORTLAND, OR

