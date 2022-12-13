Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: New report finds culture of misconduct within the NWSL, Portland Thorns FCEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Gov. Kate Brown commutes the sentences of 17 people on death row in OregonEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Man on the run after girlfriend found dead at Powell Butte ParkEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Portland police say 3 men dead, 1 woman injured in apparent murder-suicideEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
everout.com
Ticket Alert: SZA, Janet Jackson, and More Portland Events Going On Sale This Week
This is not a drill! SZA has announced her first tour in over five years supporting her new album, SOS, with a stop in Portland next spring. Fellow R&B-pop royalty Janet Jackson is also looking forward to getting Together Again. Plus, Filipino funnyman Jo Koy is hitting the road for a world tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.
The Portland Mercury
FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See ZooLights or Portland's Folk Fest!
Who's ready to see some shows? Well, the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKETS to see some of Portland's best concerts—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep us alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows coming at ya this week! CHECK IT OUT!
WWEEK
A Miami Company Had Big Plans for Portland’s Fast Food. It’s Struggling to Deliver.
A few years ago, restaurants started sprouting up in Portland like toadstools, with names like Mr. Beast Burger, Sticky Wings and Man vs. Fries. They served smash burgers, hot wings, and cheese fries to patrons ordering with a tap of their phones. None of these places really existed—at least, not...
Envoy two-story penthouse atop SW Portland pink landmark is for sale at $3,275,000
Long before the Pearl District pushed penthouses prices to the moon, Nob Hill was the address for Portland’s rich and famous. Grocery maven and former gold prospector Fred G. Meyer once occupied the top floor of the landmark 1929 Envoy residential building off West Burnside Street. The Envoy penthouse...
kptv.com
Nearly 100-year-old N. Portland pool permanently closes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Columbia Pool, a North Portland swimming facility for nearly 100 years, is permanently closed, Portland Parks & Recreation announced Thursday. The pool first closed in 2020 due to COVID and has remained unused since, although the closure was thought to be temporary. The permanent...
opb.org
As drag queens prepare to ring in 2023, Portland’s Darcelle reflects on decades of artistry
Walter Cole is lounging on a lawn chair in his backyard, digging into a packet of Cheetos. Every now and then, he switches between enjoying quiet moments with his family and imparting wisdom to drag queens, who enjoy a drink or two nearby outside. It’s the day after this year’s edition of La Femme Magnifique, a pageant show that celebrates different aspects of drag culture in the heart of Portland. However, this little backyard party is not just to commemorate this year’s winners and participants, but it’s also to mark the pageant’s 40th anniversary.
everout.com
Your Guide to Hanukkah 2022 in Portland
Hanukkah happens late this year, rolling in from December 18-26 to celebrate the triumph of the Maccabees and a very miraculous bit of oil. There are plenty of ways to celebrate around Portland, from giant outdoor menorah lightings to food specials like latkes and brisket. HANUKKAH SPECIALS. Jacob & Sons...
WWEEK
Queer Old Town Cafe and Bar P¡nq Has Been Evicted From Ankeny Alley
P¡nq, a queer cafe and bar in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood, announced its eviction Nov. 17 via social media, just two months after opening. “[People] didn’t fuck with the vision, and those who did were too economically maligned to save us,” P¡nq’s Instagram account stated in the comments section of the announcement. “Just regular failure under capitalism.”
Eater
Shocking No One, Portland’s Experiment With Ghost Kitchens Was Kind of a Hot Mess
At the beginning of the pandemic, when dining rooms shuttered per state mandate, a company that managed parking lots positioned itself for success. Reef Technology, based in Florida, had started tip-toeing into the food industry via something akin to food carts: trailers parked in lots that housed kitchens. Instead of serving walk-up customers, however, these restaurants existed only virtually as brands listed on third-party apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats. That way, these trailers could house several concepts at once — one trailer could shape-shift from wing shack to noodle bar to bakery, handing off meals to delivery drivers. Over time, Reef nabbed deals with chefs and celebrities, banking off their brand recognition: David Chang, Rachael Ray, even DJ Khaled had virtual restaurants through Reef, set up in cities around the country. These brands are not labeled as ghost kitchens on apps.
Will it snow in Portland the week before Christmas? Don’t lose hope yet!
The countdown to Christmas is on, and with it comes the perennial question: Will Portland get snow?. Sure, the actual holiday is 10 days away, too far out to get an accurate forecast, but Christmas this year is on a weekend, so what about the week before, when kids are out of school and adults are not? Could Portland get snow then?
WWEEK
Northeast Portland Thai Restaurant Yui Is a Mother-Daughter Operation That Will Make You Feel Right at Home
The room is the thing at Yui, the unassuming, almost difficult to find Thai restaurant off Northeast Killingsworth Street. (OK, maybe it was only difficult to find for my Lyft driver, who dropped me off nearly two blocks away, but I digress.) Situated inside the former DOC space along Northeast...
History of the Ladd Carriage House
The building is all that's left of a once grand estate.
WWEEK
The Best-Laid Plans of Powell’s Books Go Awry on Hawthorne
Address: 3747 SE Hawthorne Blvd. When gourmet grocer Pastaworks announced plans to end its 32-year run on Hawthorne Boulevard in 2016, another Portland institution stepped in to take its place. Powell’s Books announced plans to merge the Pastaworks space with its stores on both sides of the grocer. The resulting...
pdxpipeline.com
Club Privata Presents Newbie’s Night | Pacific Northwest’s Premier Lifestyle Club
New to Club Privata or the lifestyle? Always wanted to check out the Club but hesitated? Newbie’s Night is the perfect and most affordable way to see the venue and get connected. There is no membership required for Newbie’s Night but dress code is strictly enforced. Guests are welcome...
hereisoregon.com
Gabbiano’s is the red sauce Italian restaurant Portland didn’t know it needed
Editor’s note: This week, we continue our countdown of Portland’s best new restaurants of 2022, leading to our Restaurant of the Year announcement on Friday. At No. 5: Gabbiano’s, a new Italian American restaurant overflowing with warm hospitality, fun cocktails and melted mozzarella. Want to understand Gabbiano’s?...
kptv.com
‘It’s really a bummer’: Two NE Portland businesses say burglaries happened in one night
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Owners of two Northeast Portland businesses are trying to figure out what’s next after they were both burglarized in one night. “This building felt really safe as I’m basically behind three locked doors it’s definitely unsettling for this to happen,” Sarah Szper said.
Photo by(Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Dec. 14 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
shelterforce.org
When a Problematic Landlord is a Nonprofit
The tenants at Portland’s Allen Fremont Plaza painted a visceral picture of neglect. Bug infestations, broken elevators, nonresidents “camping” in the common spaces throughout the building, and a working bathroom shortage that left elderly tenants defecating in the hallways are among the indignities described in lawsuits the tenants filed in June. The 65-unit building is owned by Reach Community Development, one of the largest community development corporations operating in Oregon and Southern Washington. The nonprofit organization is a longtime affordable housing developer and housing manager in the area, and has over 2,700 housing units in its portfolio.
WWEEK
Just as Portland Limits Diesel Sales, a Finnish Oil Company Swoops In and Grabs Alternative Fuel
In Portland, grease is gold. Last week, the City Council passed a resolution that will gradually ban the sale of petroleum-based diesel fuel within city limits starting in 2024, a national first. By 2030, the city will require stations to sell only diesel made from low-carbon, renewable sources, such as used cooking oil or animal tallow, aka grease.
6 Weird ‘Missed Connections’ on Portland’s Craigslist
It's almost like a scene from a Hallmark Christmas movie. One person has a slight interaction with another person at a store. They cannot forget the smile, the look, and the feel of the moment. They've fixated on that person and the possible future that could blossom if only they could have that moment just one more time. Okay, that sounds like a Christmas movie, but I've seen a couple of horror movies start that way too. Welcome to the "Missed Connections" section on Craigslist, where people hope to find the connections they've missed.
