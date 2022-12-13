ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Thrillist

These 10 Cities Were Just Named Top Travel Destinations of 2023

Expedia has done the work to give us all some inspiration for our 2023 travel plans. For those of you who are ready to get back to exploring big cities and cultural hubs but who aren't sure where you should start, Expedia has created a list of the top 10 cultural capitals to visit in 2023. The cities were selected based on the number of major cultural events occurring in each destination, as well as the level of its lodging demand and interest online.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fortune

Forget Paris—these are the best 10 cities for expats

The rise of remote work over the past few years has given rise to a whole new generation of expats, who can log onto work as usual from wherever they want. But not all cities are equally amenable to people working. InterNations’ (an international networking site) has just released an Expat City list, ranking the best (and worst) cities for people living abroad.
AFP

Europe's biggest port 'drowning in cocaine'

The millions of containers unloaded by Rotterdam's giant cranes make it Europe's largest port, but the Dutch city is also dealing with ever larger amounts of a less welcome cargo: cocaine. - 'Needle in a haystack' - Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb has deplored the fact that the port city is "drowning in cocaine", and condemns the violence that accompanies the drug trade.
Power 93.7 WBLK

No More New Buffalo Residents In Canada In 2023?

As 2022 dwindles, there are some new laws that we all need to be ready for and one of them is catching some off guard. We are blessed to have the ability to travel in and out of Canada but it sounds like are new restrictions coming our way. Every...
jguru.com

How Much to Tip in a Casino?

Tipping waiters and waitresses, people behind a bar, or taxi drivers is something we all are familiar with. However, doing the exact same thing at a casino feels weird. Not everyone knows whether to tip someone or not and if so, how much to reward is a doubt almost everyone has in common.
natureworldnews.com

The Best States to Visit in 2022

The United States has several spots popular among tourists due to their scenic beauty and historical or cultural significance. The US is home to several natural reserves and hosts a multitude of biodiversity exclusive to the country. Many places in the US have significant relevance, such as the Empire State Building, for being one of the tallest buildings in the world. Here are some states that every tourist should have on their checklist:
COLORADO STATE
NEWSBTC

Fast Payout Online Casinos – Instant Withdrawal Casino Sites

With the cryptocurrency boom still in full swing, finding high-quality fast payout online casinos can be accessible. However, these are vital for players that still primarily use conventional currencies. Below, you can find the best and fastest payout online casinos. In addition, we have created a list of 6 top...
Investopedia

Bonds to Help Investors Weather 2023 Recession, Vanguard Says

The outlook for investing returns over the next decade has improved thanks to higher bond yields, but investors must first endure a likely recession and possible bear-market lows in 2023, according to Vanguard, the world's second-largest investment manager. U.S. equity valuations "still don't reflect current economic realities," while stock markets...
a-z-animals.com

Canada’s Oldest National Park is a Must See Destination

It’s hard to imagine a more magical place to be than in Canada’s oldest national park, located in the Canadian Rockies. Established in 1885, Banff National Park is a remarkable piece of Canada’s history and culture. This majestic park spanning 2564 square miles, provides unparalleled beauty and exploration opportunities for visitors from all over the world. Canada’s oldest national park is a must-see destination for everyone who enjoys the great outdoors.
AFP

Vietnam factory workers laid off as West cuts imports

Phan Thi Nhieu has spent a decade assembling shoes for worldwide brands such as Timberland and K-Swiss, but she is now among tens of thousands of Vietnamese factory workers laid off as Western consumers cut spending. Taiwanese giant Pouyuen, a Nike shoe producer, has put 20,000 of its workers on paid leave in rotation, while reports said Vietnam's largest foreign investor, Samsung Electronics, has started reducing its smartphone production at factories in the north.
travelnoire.com

Hyatt To Open Its Newest Adults-Only Resort In Mexico

Hyatt Hotels Corporation is making moves to strategically grow the brand in the regions of Latin America and the Caribbean. More than twenty luxury and lifestyle hotels and resort openings are planned through 2024 as demand for leisure travel increases. Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection of resorts offers immersive, elevated experiences where...
a-z-animals.com

Morel Mushrooms: A Complete Guide

Almost any outdoor area will support the growth of wild mushrooms, especially if it is damp and shaded. Thus, harvesting mushrooms is pretty easy in most places where there is occasional rain. However, you need to exercise caution since certain mushrooms can be poisonous. Fortunately, morel mushrooms are one type of mushroom that you may eat without worrying!
INDIANA STATE
dallasexpress.com

Freight Rates from China Drop 90%

A market correction in the ocean freight industry has hit much sooner than anticipated by logistics firm professionals. Rates for cargo leaving China destined for the U.S. West Coast were down 90% year-over-year in November 2022. Alan Baer, CEO of OL USA, says shipping rates peaked in the second quarter...
BoardingArea

“Bali Bonk Ban” May Ravage Indonesian Tourism

Australians are calling a new law banning premarital sex and cohabitation the “Bali Bonk Ban” and fears are growing that the new law will decimate tourism in Indonesia. The problem for tourism is not so much the law itself as much as the uncertainty it brings. “Bali Bonk...

