Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Victim Identified in the Kensington Street Homicide
At about 11:20 PM, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, officers assigned to District B2 (Dorchester/Roxbury), responded to a shotspotter activation in the area of 20 Kensington Street in Roxbury. On arrival, officers located Idelfonso Velez, 22, of Boston suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Boston EMS arrived on scene and...
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Arrest Officer for Domestic Violence Incident
At about 1:36 PM on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery (209A) after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member. Kenneally has been placed on Administrative Leave and the Boston Police...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Shots Fired Incident in Jamaica Plain
At about 1:26 PM, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, officers assigned to District E-13 (Jamaica Plain), responded to a radio call for multiple shots fired in the area of 169 Boylston Street in Jamaica Plain. Boston Police 911 dispatchers gave a description of the suspect, who witnesses stated, fled on...
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Arrest Made in Connection Homicide Investigation in the area of West Dedham Street
At about 9:00 AM on Thursday December 15, 2022, Alexander Nunez, 24, of New Bedford, surrendered himself to BPD Homicide Detectives pursuant to an outstanding straight warrant issued out of Suffolk Superior Court for the murder of 26-year-old Dion Ruiz. The original facts and circumstances are as follows: At about...
bpdnews.com
Death Investigation in the area of 16 Kensington Street in Roxbury
At about 11:20 PM, on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, officers assigned to District B2 (Dorchester/Roxbury), responded to a shotspotter activation in the area of 20 Kensington Street in Roxbury. On arrival, officers located an unknown male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Boston EMS arrived on scene and determined the...
bpdnews.com
Cancel Missing Person: 15-Year-Old Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro Has Been Located
BPD Missing Person Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate 15-year-old Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro. She was last seen at about 6:00 PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, after playing in basketball game at the Community Academy of Science and Health (CASH) located at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester. Jeyla resides in Roxbury and is known to frequent the Jackson MBTA Station as well as the areas of Fenway and Franklin Park.
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Victim Identified and Suspect Charged in Connection to Homicide Investigation at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury
Investigation Update: At about 8:08 PM, on Sunday, December 11, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End/Lower Roxbury), responded to a radio call to check on the wellbeing of a resident on the 12th floor. Upon arrival, officers knocked and announced their presence and purpose multiple times and did...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Aggravated Assault in the area of Southampton Street
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a recent aggravated assault that occurred at about 1:14 PM on Tuesday December 13, 2022, in the area of 85 Southampton Street in Boston. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Arrest Made in Connection to Recent Aggravated Assault on Deckard Street in Roxbury
Investigation Update: On Thursday December 15, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force located and arrested Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury, in the area of 112 Southampton Street. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Destruction of Personal Property and Lewd and Lascivious Speech or Behavior.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to Recent Larceny in Downtown Crossing
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent larceny in Downtown Crossing. At about 4:55 PM on Saturday December 10, 2022, officers spoke to employees at Mystique Jewelers located at 333 Washington Street who stated that the suspects shown in the images above had stolen a diamond bracelet valued at $4000.00 U.S. Currency. The reporting parties stated that the two were in the store for about 30 minutes and had looked at several pieces of jewelry before leaving the store with the female suspect still wearing the unpurchased bracelet on her wrist.
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Person of Interest in Connection to Aggravated Assault in Roxbury
Investigation Update: Detectives from Area B-2 are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person of interest in the attached images in connection to an aggravated assault in Roxbury. Original Incident: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a male suspect in connection...
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Brief Foot Pursuit in Dorchester
At about 8:58 PM on Tuesday December 13, 2022, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested Admilson Pereira, 23, of Jamaica Plain on firearm related charges in the area of 309 Bowdoin Street in Dorchester. The officers had just concluded an unrelated traffic stop in the area when their attention was drawn to the suspect as he walked past with his right arm pinned to his side. Officers also observed what appeared to be the outline of a firearm in the suspect’s coat pocket. When the officers approached to speak with the suspect, he took off running, leading to a brief foot chase. The officers were able to apprehend the suspect at which time they recovered a loaded 9mm Kel-Tec handgun.
bpdnews.com
BPD Youth Violence Strike Force Arrest 14-Year-Old Male Armed with Loaded Handgun in Roxbury
At about 4:28 PM on Tuesday December 13, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested a 14-year-old male from Roxbury in the area of Humboldt Avenue and Harrishof Street in Roxbury. The officers had stopped the juvenile as part of a firearm investigation when they recovered a loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun from the suspect’s waistband. The firearm was equipped with a laser sight and loaded with seven rounds of ammunition in the magazine and one round in the chamber.
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm After Arresting Suspect on Outstanding Warrant Charges During Traffic Stop in Roxbury
At about 9:44 PM on Tuesday December 13, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Jahcari Roberts, 24, of Hyde Park on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 32 Langdon Street in Roxbury. The officers had stopped a motor vehicle for traffic infractions (Speeding and Failure to Signal) when they learned that the operator, later identified as the suspect, was wanted on a straight warrant sought out of Quincy District Court on charges of Larceny (Over $1200) and Identity Fraud (4 Counts). After officers removed the suspect and placed him in custody pursuant to the outstanding warrant, they performed a standard motor vehicle search, leading to the recovery of a loaded handgun.
