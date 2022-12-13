ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Port, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Savannah License Office Closing, Contract Open for Bids

SAVANNAH, MO – The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office located in Savannah. Last day of operations will be December 30, 2022. License offices are operated by independent contractors overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. Contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. The Savannah License Office contract is currently placed out for bid on Missouri statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS.
SAVANNAH, MO
kmaland.com

Mulholland Grocery fire:one year later--part II

(Malvern) -- Firefighters from all over KMAland were put to the test one year ago tonight, as fire destroyed an iconic Malvern business. Part two of our special series of reports on the one-year anniversary of the Mulholland Grocery fire focuses on the double blow the community experienced following another disaster, plus the prospects for rebuilding the store.
MALVERN, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska

AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Clarinda Police Department struggling with officer recruitment, retention

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's Police Department is attempting to bridge the gap with a short staff. During the Clarinda City Council meeting Wednesday, Police Chief Keith Brothers told the council that Officer Jay Heiny has resigned to take a position with the Avoca Police Department. Brothers says Heiny's resignation leaves the department down three officers.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Page County Public Health wary of 'tripledemic'

(Clarinda) -- Page County is experiencing the same wave of illnesses sweeping the rest of the country. That's according to County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Mullen says the county is seeing signs of the so-called "tripledemic"--which includes strains of colds, flu and COVID-19.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Injured In Five Car Accident Tuesday Afternoon On I-29

Two area residents were left with injuries after a five car accident on Interstate 29 in Andrew County Tuesday afternoon. According to the accident report from the Highway Patrol, traffic on I-29 in Andrew COunty three miles north of St. Joseph had become congested due to another accident. Because of that congestion a 2022 Chevy Silverado, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2021 Chevy Silverado had all come to a stop in the driving lane and a 2009 Toyota Camry was stopped in the passing lane.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 hospitalized after 5-vehicle Andrew County crash

ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Chevy Blazer driven by Barbara J. Cronk, 64, Maryville, was northbound in heavy traffic on Interstate 29 three miles north of St. Joseph in the driving lane.
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Suspect took two 50-inch televisions from business

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Atchison. According to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson, suspects broke into Luxe Steel Windows and Doors in the 500 block Woodlawn Avenue sometime between midday on Monday and midday on Tuesday. They took two 50-inch televisions. Police released no additional...
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Three arrested in Brown Co. for illegal drugs, warrants

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were recently arrested in Brown Co. after drug violations were found and warrants were discovered. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 8, it pulled over a vehicle driven by Jacob Juarez, 39, of Horton, for a traffic violation. During the stop, it said drugs were found.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
KETV.com

One person seriously injured in Sarpy County house fire

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue firefighters rescued one person from a house fire early Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at the scene near West 20th Avenue and Madison Street around 2 a.m. Officials said the victim was taken to a hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The fire was extinguished and the...
BELLEVUE, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations

MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
MARYVILLE, MO
KCCI.com

Pilot identified in Iowa plane crash

CORNING, Iowa — Authorities have released the name of the pilot killed in adeadly plane crash in southwest Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the plane took off from the Adams County airport on Monday near Corning. Troopers say it hit a power line during takeoff. Eighty-year-old Steven Porter...
CORNING, IA
kmaland.com

Page County suspect booked on narcotics warrant

(Clarinda) -- Page County authorities report several arrests over the past two weeks--including at least one drug related arrest. The Page County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Michael Leo Pickens was arrested Thursday on an active federal warrant for narcotics. Pickens was later released from custody. Other arrests are listed here:
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adams County Man arrested on Multiple Charges

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 53-year-old Darryn Lyn Dugan of Nodaway for violating a no-contact protective order, stalking, extortion, and impersonating a public official. Authorities transported Dugan to the Adams County Jail, where he was released after posting bond.
CRESTON, IA

