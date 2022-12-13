ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

US postage stamp to honor civil rights icon John Lewis

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fEgjO_0jhbNnFw00

The late congressman and civil rights giant John Lewis will be honored with a postage stamp in 2023, the U.S. Postal Service announced Tuesday.

The design for the stamp uses a photograph taken by Marco Grob for a 2013 issue of Time magazine. Lewis, then 73, wears a dark suit and blue tie and looks directly into the camera.

A 1963 picture of Lewis at a workshop on nonviolent protest in Clarksdale, Mississippi, taken by Steve Schapiro, is planned for the margin of the printed stamp sheets.

The Postal Service said the stamp "celebrates the life and legacy" of Lewis, who died at age 80 in 2020 from pancreatic cancer.

“Even in the face of hatred and violence, as well as some 45 arrests, Lewis remained resolute in his commitment to what he liked to call ‘good trouble,’” the agency said.

Lewis’ bloody beating by Alabama state troopers in Selma in 1965 helped galvanize opposition to racial segregation. By that time he was a major leader in the Civil Rights Movement, having helped found the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and spoken at the March on Washington just before Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Lewis went on to be elected to the Atlanta City Council and then to a long career in Congress, where he was frequently hailed as a moral leader.

U.S. Sen. John Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat and onetime intern for Lewis, wrote to the Citizens' Stamp Advisory Committee last year requesting the stamp.

Other stamps announced Tuesday include ones honoring the Florida Everglades, skateboard art and children's book author and illustrator Tomie dePaola.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Watch live: Jan. 6 committee to release final report, vote on criminal referrals against Trump

The House select committee will meet on Monday to release part of its final report stemming from its 18-month investigation into the events surrounding the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The bipartisan panel is also expected to vote on unprecedented criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump and his associates for their role in inciting the insurrection.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Jan. 6 committee prepares for final public meeting

WASHINGTON — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold what’s expected to be its final public meeting Monday after an exhaustive investigation spanning 18 months. During the meeting, which begins at 1 p.m. EST, the nine-member panel is expected...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

At Hanukkah reception, Biden to condemn rising antisemitism

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is condemning growing antisemitism in remarks for a Hanukkah reception at the White House that will include a menorah lighting and blessing. The Democratic president will tell guests at the Monday night event that silence is complicity, according to White House...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Faith leaders prep for border changes amid tension, hope

REYNOSA, Mexico — (AP) — Two long lines of migrants waited for blessings from visiting Catholic priests celebrating Mass at the Casa del Migrante shelter in this border city, just across the bank of the Rio Grande River from Texas. After services ended last week, several crammed around...
TEXAS STATE
WSB Radio

Jury selection to begin in Proud Boys Jan. 6 sedition trial

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Jury selection will get underway Monday in the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and four other members of the extremist group accused of plotting to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a desperate bid to overturn President Joe Biden's victory.
WASHINGTON, DC
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
112K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy