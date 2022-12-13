Read full article on original website
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
WOOD
Cannonsburg hopes to open around Christmas
All ski resorts to the north of Cannonsburg have opened, but hopefully they will see their opening soon. We are expected to get snow this weekend.
WOOD
Weekend Fun Guide 12/16-12/18
1. 25th Anniversary of the Christmas Lite at LMCU Ball Park. It is the 25th anniversary of the Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ball Park! Enjoy an amazing Christmas Lite show as you drive thru it! There is nearly 2 miles of Christmas magic with millions of lights, displays, tunnels and more holiday fun! You can also ride the Memory Lane Train and enjoy the lite show that way! You can find more information here.
WOOD
Woodland Airstream can up your travel game
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Maybe you’ve been thinking you need to add a little adventure to your life, like travel more, see new sights or even hit the road more to visit family and friends. Why not go in style in an Airstream? Their travel trailers and...
At Least 5 Must-See West Michigan Holiday Light Displays in 2022
When it comes to the holidays, whether you celebrate or not, it seems that most people absolutely love looking at holiday light displays. As a kid, it's easy to simply get lost in the magic and wonder of the lights. As an adult, I now understand the amount of time and effort required to make those holiday displays happen so I appreciate them even more.
WOOD
A look at winter fun at Shanty Creek Resort
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you love outdoor sports, we know you’re keeping a close eye on the forecast! One up north location that offers endless winter recreation is Shanty Creek Resort. In addition to skiing on Schuss Mountain, they also have tubing, dogsledding, XC skiing, snowshoeing and nature hikes. You can also enjoy craft spirits and brews with their neighbors Short’s Brewing, Mammoth Distilling, and Bee Well Meadery.
WOOD
Family Fare has your holiday meal ready to go
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many of us are planning a big holiday meal, maybe even a couple of them! If the thought of that overwhelms you, don’t worry, because it doesn’t have to! You can buy an holiday meal already prepared or you can focus on fun sides and appetizers that are simple to make! Our Expert in Meal Solutions, Family Fare, has some ideas to see you through the holidays.
With a Little Smile, Chewbacca Hopes to Be Adopted Soon
This is Chewbacca or Chewy for short. Chewy is about 4 months old and a part of a large litter that is currently at the SPCA of SW Michigan. He's a bit timid but, since he's a puppy, that's something that can be worked on with socialization and training:. Aside...
WOOD
Grand Haven business transforms into winter wonderland
Grand Haven business transforms into winter wonderland.
Bell's Brewery tweaks 'Two Hearted IPA' brand, expands portfolio with Hazy Hearted IPA
Bell's Brewery is expanding its Two Hearted portfolio, a move that includes a slight tweak to the label of one of America's most beloved craft beers. The Comstock-based brewery, completing its first full year under Lion ownership, announced Thursday it will release a new Hazy Hearted IPA, a hazy version of Two Hearted IPA, and a Hearted IPA Variety Pack that will include another new release exclusive to the pack: Big Hearted, an imperial IPA at 9.5%...
WOOD
Helping to bring Christmas to every child this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Wedgwood Christian Services is a special place for kids. This holiday season donors, volunteers, and school groups stepped forward to make sure every child had Christmas gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning. Thank you to all the donors and volunteers who put in the time to make Christmas special this year for these children.
WZZM 13
Accumulating lake effect snow expected along West Michigan lakeshore
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The lake effect snow machine has turned back on and will bring accumulating snowfall tonight through Sunday morning. A majority of the snow will fall along the lakeshore itself with lower totals expected further inland. Snowfall has begun, with the heaviest bands mainly west of...
Kalamazoo’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022
The holiday season in Kalamazoo is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some good...
WOOD
Grand Rapids Gold loses to Skyforce
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Cloudy with lake effect snow showers and system snow rolling through the area. Snow will begin to stick tonight with a couple of inches possible overnight for counties in the Advisory Areas. Brothers in blue: Four brothers,...
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
WOOD
Snow Conditions Report: December 15, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has not received an inch of snow since Nov. 20, or 25 days! Snow lovers rejoice, as that will change this weekend and beyond. Remarkably, we are still above average for the season. There is very little, if any, usable snow across...
WOOD
Anna’s House debuting winter menu tomorrow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We always love having this next guest on eightWest because their creativity really shines with all their amazing food! Anna’s House is debuting its winter features menu starting tomorrow. Anna’s House has 5 new items that will be at their 9 Michigan locations and they have a large menu that satisfies a variety of dietary lifestyles. We have Executive Chef, Jon Schwartz, in studio with us.
WOOD
Icy mix late Wednesday; snow starting Friday
A wintry mix is expected to develop late Wednesday especially north of Grand Rapids as a strong storm system begins moving into the area. (Dec. 13, 2022) A wintry mix is expected to develop late Wednesday especially north of Grand Rapids as a strong storm system begins moving into the area. (Dec. 13, 2022)
WOOD
Making Holiday Eating Healthy and Fun
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Tis the season to make fun snacks with the whole family and Milk Means More has brought in some tasty and health holiday snack ideas. The Holidays can be a stressful time for many as we are running around buying gifts, decorating the house and of course eating a lot of Holiday sweets. Milk Means More wants to make sure that every bit counts and Amanda N. Escalera-Torres at Milk Means More showed us some tasty ways we can do so. Below are some of the delicious, fun, festive and healthy recipes, and snack ideas she shared with us.
Nonla Burger celebrates GR grand opening with ‘support and love’
A Kalamazoo burger joint celebrated the grand opening of its Grand Rapids location on Tuesday.
WOOD
Maranda Milks Means More
Maranda Milks Means More
