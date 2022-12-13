Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Jewish Community Prepares for Chanukah CelebrationJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Hard Rock International Breaks Ground on Permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - BristolJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
A Holiday Gift Arrived Early for Someone This Year - Thanks to a Sweet WifeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Fowler appointed new Johnson City Mayor, Murphy made vice mayor
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission selected a new mayor Thursday evening at its regularly scheduled meeting. Following comments from former Mayor Joe Wise and a portion of the meeting dedicated to expressing appreciation for his leadership, a motion was made and seconded to appoint Vice Mayor Dr. Todd Fowler to the […]
Johnson City Press
ETSU pediatrics professor discusses mental health, social media for parents
Helping guide teenagers and pre-teens through their mental health struggles is often difficult, but there are tools parents and caregivers can use to make it easier. Dr. Nadia Sabri, an assistant professor of pediatrics and the director of lifestyle medicine at East Tennessee State University, said adolescents today face some issues that parents or caregivers may not have experienced themselves.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Dec. 17
Dec. 17, 1885: The Comet informed its readers that “Circuit Court is now engaged in the trial of Findley D. Hale, of Johnson City, charged with murdering his wife, an account of which was published in this paper last week. A jury was impaneled yesterday and the introduction of testimony was commenced this morning. The trial will probably accupy (sic) the balance of the week. The prosecution is conducted by Attorney General Fain and Isaac Harr, Esp., and the defense by Judge Kirkpatrick and Hon. H. H. Carr.”
Johnson City Press
Dec. 5 incident at Sullivan Heights Middle to be front and center at Jan. 10 school board meeting
BLOUNTVILLE — The Jan. 10 meeting of the Sullivan County school board may include at least one one parent's complaint about how the school system and law enforcement initially reported an allegedly false stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School. In addition to hearing the transparency concerns, the board is...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools offer Many Mental Health Clinics and Heroes Grant
Student mental health has been a priority for Johnson City Schools for nearly 13 years, and the administration is constantly looking to find new ways to improve and expand the support offered to students. Dr. Greg Wallace, Johnson City Schools’ supervisor of Safety and Mental Health, said the schools first...
FBI appears at Clintwood high school, conducts interviews
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) staff members were present at a school in Clintwood, Virginia on Tuesday, federal officials confirmed. According to FBI public affairs specialist Dee Rybiski, bureau personnel from the Bristol Resident Agency visited Ridgeview High School staff to conduct interviews. Rybiski did not comment on who was […]
Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s final 2022 ‘Heritage Day’ is Saturday
The great railroads from yesterday will return to life in model form at the free-admission George L. Carter Railroad Museum, located in the Campus Center Building of East Tennessee State University with this year’s final Heritage Day. This “Fallen Flags” Heritage Day event will be on Saturday, Dec. 17,...
Johnson City Press
In their words, teens talk about mental health: Higher education and struggles of acceptance
Editor’s Note: Sophia Stone is the editor of the Hilltopper Herald, Science Hill High School’s student newspaper. For our Teens in Crisis series, Sophia conducted in-depth interviews with students to find out, in their words, what they are struggling with when it comes to their mental health. To protect the privacy of the teens, the story does not use their real names.
supertalk929.com
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
Johnson City Press
In their words, teens talk about academic stress
Editor’s Note: Sophia Stone is the editor of the Hilltopper Herald, Science Hill High School’s student newspaper. For our Teens in Crisis series, Sophia conducted in-depth interviews with students to find out, in their words, what they are struggling with when it comes to their mental health. To protect the privacy of the teens, the story does not use their real names.
Johnson City Press
TCAT nursing students from Kingsport center graduate
BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology or TCAT Elizabethton had 22 graduates from the Kingsport Practical Nursing Class at a 5:30 p.m. Pinning Ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 14. The 5:30 p.m. ceremony was at the Wellmont Center for Performing Arts at Northeast State Community College, according to instructor...
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel Elementary School Wildcat Writing Club answers Christmas writing prompts
MOUNT CARMEL– The Mount Carmel Elementary School Wildcat Writing Club answered Christmas writing prompts at its last meeting. The students answered one of two Christmas themed creative writing prompts:
Johnson City Press
State board approves recertification of the Carter County Detention Center
ELIZABETHTON — Some major actions taken by the Carter County Sheriff’s Department and the Carter County Commission paid off on Wednesday morning in Nashville, when the Board of Control of the Tennessee Corrections Institute voted unanimously to maintain the certification of the Carter County Detention Center. “I am...
Criminal justice expert says deputies justified in Edwards home search
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A criminal justice expert said Tuesday that Washington County, Virginia deputies were justified in the emergency search of the home of Austin Lee Edwards, a a deputy accused of a triple homicide in California. Edwards is accused of catfishing a teenage girl in Riverside, California before traveling there and killing […]
Audit: Tennessee must curb Eastman plant’s emissions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nine years after the EPA first found Tennessee’s Eastman Chemical Company was polluting the air with unsafe levels of sulfur dioxide from its coal-burning power plants, the state is still working to bring the company into compliance with national air quality standards. That’s according...
Johnson City Press
Sullivan commission approves buying 28 new cruisers, hears from meat processing plant
The Sullivan County Commission approved purchasing 28 new patrol cars during its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday night, while also hearing about a request for money for a new meat processing plant in neighboring Washington County. The commission approved the purchase of the cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at...
Johnson City Press
Mills, former Elizabethton and UT star, dies at 77
Johnny Mills, a multi-sport Elizabethton High School star and record-setting wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 77. Mills was the longtime owner of Mills Greenhouse in Elizabethton and a well-respected business owner in the Carter County community.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill High School student pens article, gives inside look into teens' struggle
When dealing with mental health issues, it’s easy to feel voiceless, but one Science Hill High School student is giving struggling teenagers their voice back. Fifteen-year-old Sophia Stone wrote an article for the Johnson City Press’ “Teens in Crisis” series. In her article, Stone chronicles the issues that real teens at her school are facing.
Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
