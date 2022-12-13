Dec. 17, 1885: The Comet informed its readers that “Circuit Court is now engaged in the trial of Findley D. Hale, of Johnson City, charged with murdering his wife, an account of which was published in this paper last week. A jury was impaneled yesterday and the introduction of testimony was commenced this morning. The trial will probably accupy (sic) the balance of the week. The prosecution is conducted by Attorney General Fain and Isaac Harr, Esp., and the defense by Judge Kirkpatrick and Hon. H. H. Carr.”

