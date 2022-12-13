Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Clarinda Police Department struggling with officer recruitment, retention
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's Police Department is attempting to bridge the gap with a short staff. During the Clarinda City Council meeting Wednesday, Police Chief Keith Brothers told the council that Officer Jay Heiny has resigned to take a position with the Avoca Police Department. Brothers says Heiny's resignation leaves the department down three officers.
northwestmoinfo.com
Savannah License Office Closing, Contract Open for Bids
SAVANNAH, MO – The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced the closing of the license office located in Savannah. Last day of operations will be December 30, 2022. License offices are operated by independent contractors overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue. Contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. The Savannah License Office contract is currently placed out for bid on Missouri statewide electronic procurement system, MissouriBUYS.
kmaland.com
Page County Public Health wary of 'tripledemic'
(Clarinda) -- Page County is experiencing the same wave of illnesses sweeping the rest of the country. That's according to County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Mullen says the county is seeing signs of the so-called "tripledemic"--which includes strains of colds, flu and COVID-19.
2 hospitalized after 5-vehicle Andrew County crash
ANDREW COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Tuesday in Andrew County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Chevy Blazer driven by Barbara J. Cronk, 64, Maryville, was northbound in heavy traffic on Interstate 29 three miles north of St. Joseph in the driving lane.
News Channel Nebraska
Thunderstorms, hail hit southeast Nebraska
AUBURN, Neb. -- While the far western part of the state is dealing with snow, the southeastern portion of Nebraska got a different kind of winter storm Monday night. Thunderstorms struck in places like Lincoln, Omaha, Nebraska City and Auburn, with folks in Nemaha County getting hail at approximately 11:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Threat, assault charges in Otoe, Cass counties
NEBRASKA CITY – Aaron Smallfoot, 41, of Dunbar is charged in Otoe County with terroristic threats, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and misdemeanor domestic assault on Dec. 7. An arrest affidavit says a woman told a sheriff’s deputy she was assaulted with injury and threats were made...
klkntv.com
Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Injured In Five Car Accident Tuesday Afternoon On I-29
Two area residents were left with injuries after a five car accident on Interstate 29 in Andrew County Tuesday afternoon. According to the accident report from the Highway Patrol, traffic on I-29 in Andrew COunty three miles north of St. Joseph had become congested due to another accident. Because of that congestion a 2022 Chevy Silverado, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2021 Chevy Silverado had all come to a stop in the driving lane and a 2009 Toyota Camry was stopped in the passing lane.
Suspect took two 50-inch televisions from business
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary in Atchison. According to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson, suspects broke into Luxe Steel Windows and Doors in the 500 block Woodlawn Avenue sometime between midday on Monday and midday on Tuesday. They took two 50-inch televisions. Police released no additional...
WIBW
Three arrested in Brown Co. for illegal drugs, warrants
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were recently arrested in Brown Co. after drug violations were found and warrants were discovered. The Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Dec. 8, it pulled over a vehicle driven by Jacob Juarez, 39, of Horton, for a traffic violation. During the stop, it said drugs were found.
KCCI.com
Pilot identified in Iowa plane crash
CORNING, Iowa — Authorities have released the name of the pilot killed in adeadly plane crash in southwest Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the plane took off from the Adams County airport on Monday near Corning. Troopers say it hit a power line during takeoff. Eighty-year-old Steven Porter...
kmaland.com
Page County suspect booked on narcotics warrant
(Clarinda) -- Page County authorities report several arrests over the past two weeks--including at least one drug related arrest. The Page County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Michael Leo Pickens was arrested Thursday on an active federal warrant for narcotics. Pickens was later released from custody. Other arrests are listed here:
Adams County Man arrested on Multiple Charges
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 53-year-old Darryn Lyn Dugan of Nodaway for violating a no-contact protective order, stalking, extortion, and impersonating a public official. Authorities transported Dugan to the Adams County Jail, where he was released after posting bond.
