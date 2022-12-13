Read full article on original website
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Longstanding Marshalls Location to Permanently Close
mprnews.org
First Indigenous Miss Minnesota competes in Miss America pageant
Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever Indigenous Miss Minnesota, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. Thursday night she'll compete for the title of Miss America; you can watch the Miss America Pageant at 7 p.m. Central. Evangelisto is from Hennepin County and was crowned Miss Minnesota 2022 in June....
fox9.com
Beloved Twin Cities drag queen making an inspirational comeback from stroke
Beloved Twin Cities drag queen making an inspirational comeback from stroke. Last Thanksgiving, Christina Jackson suffered a massive stroke that partially paralyzed the right side of her body. After months of rehab, she is slowly making a comeback, and her next performance is a benefit show Saturday for the victims of the shooting at Club Q.
Frey says a new work group will look to bring people back to downtown Minneapolis
With businesses continuing to move out of downtown Minneapolis, Mayor Jacob Frey says that a new work group will look to bring the city back to its once vibrant feeling.
mycouriertribune.com
Tartan High School
People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Two Minnesota Cities Named Among 'Most Caring' In U.S
Wallethub put together a list of the most caring cities across the country.
5 of the Most Charming Christmas Towns in Minnesota
During the holidays I like to get out to at least one holiday-themed event. So far my husband and I have already done two, the European Christmas Market and the Holidazzle. But there are so many different places around Minnesota to check out during the holiday season. Just based on...
Mary Turner just led the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history. What’s next?
Mary Turner bounded into the conference room at North Memorial hospital, where nurses were voting to authorize a second strike in three months. “Sorry, I was just on the phone with the governor,” she said. Gov. Tim Walz, in a meeting kept off his public schedule, had just spoken with leaders from seven of the […] The post Mary Turner just led the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history. What’s next? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
stthomas.edu
St. Thomas Community Mourns the Loss of First-year Student Layla Julien
The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning that Layla Julien, a first-year student studying business administration and communication, passed away on Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer. Julien had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor during her senior year at Minnetonka High School. This fall...
mprnews.org
Ex-event coordinator sues MDH, alleging boss used ethnic slur
A former vaccine event coordinator is suing the state health department for racial discrimination, and alleges that her supervisor referred to her with a racial slur. Leticia Alonso, who’s Latina, says in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the Minnesota Department of Health fired her last year ostensibly because of discrepancies in a log of gift cards that she and her coworkers gave as incentives to people who received COVID-19 shots.
Have You Seen This Over-The-Top Christmas Bar In Minnesota?
Nothing gets you in the holiday spirit quite like going somewhere that is fully decked out in Christmas decorations and lights! Even the biggest Grinch can appreciate places decked out in holiday decor. There are many spots in the midwest that go all out when it comes to Christmas. I...
Minnesota school snow closures, e-learning days for Thursday, Dec. 15
Minnesota's schools are set for a third day of disruption as Round 2 of the major snow system passing through the state materializes. With the North Shore continuing to get hammered, the Twin Cities will see its first measurable snow starting overnight, with six inches or more possible on Thursday. A winter storm warning has been issued ahead of the weather.
12 Twin Cities moms receive free cars, loaded with holiday gifts: "This is Christmas!"
MINNEAPOLIS – The holiday spirit came to a Minneapolis automotive mechanic school Tuesday, when a dozen moms in need got free cars.Destiny Hill from St. Paul was one of the 12 single, working mothers chosen through the Newgate School's Wheels for Women Program.Hill received a Chevy Equinox, packed with wrapped presents for her three young sons."This is Christmas!" Hill said with a laugh.Local dealerships donated the cars that are now giving the women a host of new opportunities."I'm gonna get [my son, Nikolai] into daycare," said Tatyana Krebsbach from Stillwater. "I'm gonna get another job that probably pays better, and...
Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker
A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company
ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
fox9.com
Mpls, St. Paul and more declare snow emergencies starting Thursday night
(FOX 9) - After a slushy, sloppy wintery mix of snow throughout most of the day Thursday, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies. In Minneapolis, the emergency takes effect starting at 9 p.m. on Thursday. At that time, you are not allowed to park your vehicle on either side of a "snow emergency" route until 8 a.m. on Friday.
mprnews.org
Future of Us: After three historic years, what's next for downtown Minneapolis?
This story is part of an All Things Considered series called “Future of Us,” exploring how a pandemic, a murder and a city on fire have changed us and our path forward. LaSalle Plaza in downtown Minneapolis is up for auction. Final bids are due Wednesday. The 30-story...
fox9.com
CrimeWatchMpls owner sues conservative think tank over embedded tweets
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The owner of a crime-tracking Twitter account in Minneapolis is accusing a conservative think tank of copyright infringement in a federal lawsuit for embedding her tweets. Shelley Leeson, who runs the @CrimeWatchMpls Twitter account, is accusing the American Experiment of infringement for embedding CrimeWatchMpls posts on...
University of Minnesota student leaders call on Regent Steve Sviggum to resign
The leaders said Sviggum’s continued presence on the board “will signal a hostile attitude toward diversity and deter prospective students from choosing one of the five University of Minnesota campuses.”
USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro
EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
Savage restaurant bringing back popular barbecue drive-thru Saturday
The chicken tender drive-through event at Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage, Minn. in June, 2020. Courtesy of Whiskey Inferno. Whiskey Inferno Meat House & Craft Bar in Savage will serve family-style barbecue meals to drive-through customers Saturday, marking the return of a popular event that helped sustain the business during the early days of the pandemic.
