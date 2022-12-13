MINNEAPOLIS – The holiday spirit came to a Minneapolis automotive mechanic school Tuesday, when a dozen moms in need got free cars.Destiny Hill from St. Paul was one of the 12 single, working mothers chosen through the Newgate School's Wheels for Women Program.Hill received a Chevy Equinox, packed with wrapped presents for her three young sons."This is Christmas!" Hill said with a laugh.Local dealerships donated the cars that are now giving the women a host of new opportunities."I'm gonna get [my son, Nikolai] into daycare," said Tatyana Krebsbach from Stillwater. "I'm gonna get another job that probably pays better, and...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO