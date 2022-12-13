Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places In Allentown
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in Pennsylvania
Annual Living Nativity in Conyngham set for Dec 3 & 4
Walk Through Christmas Light Display is the Valley's Premier Holiday Experience
Monday is last day to apply for county manager search committee
Monday at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline for Luzerne County residents to apply for a place on the search committee that will help select the next county manager. Applicants may submit a resume and cover letter to council clerk Sharon Lawrence via email at sharon.lawrence@luzernecounty.org. County council plans to hold...
No rate hike for WVSA customers in 2023; board member to retire
HANOVER TWP. — The Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority board approved a 2023 operating budget slightly higher than this year’s, but customers won’t see their sewage bills increase. The 16-member board on Tuesday unanimously adopted a sanitary sewer operating budget totaling $26,603,504, which Executive Director Jim Tomaine said...
Scheduled roadwork for the week of 12/19/22
The state Department of Transportation announced the following road projects in Luzerne County. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted:. There will be lane restrictions this week for litter pickup on Interstate 81 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Wilkes-Barre Twp. on Monday and Tuesday; Plains Twp. on Wednesday and Thursday; and Pittston Twp. on Friday.
Nonprofits, places of worship get grants for security enhancement, as local Congressmen introduce resolution condemning antisemitic public figures
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lawmakers across the country are concerned about a rise in antisemitic crimes. It comes as a swastika was found at a school in Glen Rock, north Jersey. Pennsylvania announced grants to keep places of worship safe. "The Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh really changed their perspective...
Mourners gather in New Tripoli to honor firefighters
NEW TRIPOLI — Hundreds of mourners lined up this chilly morning outside Northwestern Lehigh Middle School to pay their respects to two fallen firefighters. Marvin Gruber, 59, and Zachary T. A. Paris, 36, died Dec. 7 while responding to a 3-alarm fire at 1121 Clamtown Road in West Penn Township, Schuylkill County.
Clang of a fire bell sends fallen firefighters to 'Heaven's Station'
NEW TRIPOLI — With the clang of a ceremonial fire bell, the shifts of two fallen firefighters formally ended Saturday afternoon at a service in Northwestern Lehigh Middle School. Five rings repeated three times — the signal that a firefighter’s shift ended — transferring Zachary Paris and Marvin Gruber...
Alleged antisemites target Christkindlmarkt
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Multiple people allegedly wore antisemitic shirts and spread antisemitic propaganda at Christkindlmarkt in Bethlehem Sunday. On Sunday evening ArtsQuest released the following statement on social media:. “Earlier today, ArtsQuest was made aware of reports that a patron at Christkindlmarkt was spreading antisemitic hate-speech and conspiracy theories. To...
John M. Masco
John M. Masco, 71 of Carbondale, passed away peacefully at home after an illness on Friday. Born in Carbondale, John was the son of the late John and Theresa Lapera Masco. John was a member of Benjamin Franklin High School, class of 1969. He attended Johnson School of Technology and later enlisted as a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, 109th Infantry Division. John was a faithful member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
Thomas J. Dougherty
Thomas J. “Beacon” Dougherty, 93, of Dunmore, died peacefully on Thursday at the Veterans Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Anne M. (Paradise) Dougherty, RN. Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Thomas...
History's Headlines: Crusader with a hatchet
Sign in countless saloons and barrooms across America in the late 19th and early 20th century. In 1903 the Able Opera House in Easton was known as a good place to go to if you wanted to be entertained. It was located at 342-350 Northampton Street, currently the site of the Sigal Museum and Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society. Shows offered everything from drama to musical acts. Sometimes it was a place where traveling lecturers would give a talk on the issues of the day. Among the luminaries who graced its stage was inventor Thomas Edison.
OUTDOORS: Christmas trees traveled a long road in becoming a symbol of the holiday
Schuylkill County is peppered with thousands and thousands of Christmas trees, making it No. 1 in the nation for producing trees, keeping in mind that all 50 states have tree farms. A special treat at this time of year is to drive along Route 443 east of Orwigsburg and head...
