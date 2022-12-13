ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton

CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Dozens pack Moore Square in Raleigh to watch World Cup

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday fans across the world cheered on Argentina and France during the 2022 World Cup and fans in Raleigh weren’t shy about who they were rooting for. “The atmosphere is so great, the people out here, it’s a great vibe, people are cheering,...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking

RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Foodie News: Popular Raleigh ice cream shop to expand

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared that Edit Beer Co. is days away from serving craft brews to northeast Raleigh. The new concept will be located at 1911 Sego Court off Atlantic Avenue and includes production space and a tasting room. They will feature 20 taps with rotating beer, cider and seltzer options along with a limited food menu in its taproom, with the dishes provided by its neighboring tenant Scooter’s Bar and Grill. They are eyeing the week of Dec. 19 for their opening, though the exact date is tentative. Congrats to husband and wife duo Brian and Angela Johnson and head brewer Jack DeHarpport. Keep up with them and any announcements on Instagram here.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
goduke.com

Duke Athletics Mourns Passing of Elizabeth Beguinet

DURHAM - Elizabeth Beguinet, Director of Administration and Recruiting for the Duke fencing program, passed away Saturday after a long fight with cancer. Elizabeth is survived by her husband Alex, Duke's head fencing coach since 1985, and daughter, Heather, a Duke graduate. Elizabeth was a team co-manager for the 2006...
DURHAM, NC
thegatorseye.com

Holt Road Christmas Lights: The Best in Town

One of the best parts of the holiday season is checking out the various Christmas light displays throughout the Raleigh area. It is worth the trip to check out the Holt Road Christmas Lights display, which is easily among the best Christmas lights shows in North Carolina. The lights are...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Social district for Downtown Cary Park gets unanimous approval, set to open June 2023

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Along with the opening of its highly-anticipated downtown park, the Town of Cary is also set to open its first-ever social district next year. The unanimous approval of the council came Thursday night, giving the green light for the district to be in effect next summer. The district will be in effect on June 1 or the opening day of Downtown Cary Park, whichever comes later, according to the town code amendment.
CARY, NC
cbs17

2 adults, 2 children injured in 2-vehicle collision on I-85 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Sunday morning crash sent two adults and two children to local hospitals. According to Durham police, around 2:42 a.m., a 2010 Honda Accord entered Interstate 85 South from Roxboro Street and struck the center median. The disabled Accord was in the roadway when it was hit by a 2020 Toyota Rav-4.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy