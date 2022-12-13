Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Related
Walk in and smile: Leaf plant shop opens in Clayton
CLAYTON, N.C. — Walk in the door and you'll never be able to tell Leaf plant shop is Amy Read's first business. Hundreds of plants line each wall, floor-to-ceiling, in the cozy space. Leaf opened in August at 112 N. Church St. in downtown Clayton, and customers are already captivated.
cbs17
Dozens pack Moore Square in Raleigh to watch World Cup
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday fans across the world cheered on Argentina and France during the 2022 World Cup and fans in Raleigh weren’t shy about who they were rooting for. “The atmosphere is so great, the people out here, it’s a great vibe, people are cheering,...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North Carolina
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of North Carolina. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking
RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
cbs17
Raleigh man experiences unique game as both alma maters play in Celebration Bowl
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drew Johnson is a Raleigh native, former basketball player and North Carolina Central University graduate. Currently, he’s the director of the McNair Scholars Program at NC Central. So, it should’ve been simple when it came to rooting for N.C. Central Saturday as they took...
WRAL
Foodie News: Popular Raleigh ice cream shop to expand
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Magazine shared that Edit Beer Co. is days away from serving craft brews to northeast Raleigh. The new concept will be located at 1911 Sego Court off Atlantic Avenue and includes production space and a tasting room. They will feature 20 taps with rotating beer, cider and seltzer options along with a limited food menu in its taproom, with the dishes provided by its neighboring tenant Scooter’s Bar and Grill. They are eyeing the week of Dec. 19 for their opening, though the exact date is tentative. Congrats to husband and wife duo Brian and Angela Johnson and head brewer Jack DeHarpport. Keep up with them and any announcements on Instagram here.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
goduke.com
Duke Athletics Mourns Passing of Elizabeth Beguinet
DURHAM - Elizabeth Beguinet, Director of Administration and Recruiting for the Duke fencing program, passed away Saturday after a long fight with cancer. Elizabeth is survived by her husband Alex, Duke's head fencing coach since 1985, and daughter, Heather, a Duke graduate. Elizabeth was a team co-manager for the 2006...
North Carolina honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
In a matter of a month, the owner said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
'It's really exciting': Return of Durham's holiday parade brings huge crowds to Main Street
"Just everyone having fun"
Wake Forest man devastated after losing wedding ring in 55th year of marriage
RALEIGH, N.C. — Frank Handibode looks through his wedding album at pictures of the woman he married 55 years ago. In that time, he has never gone without his wedding ring. Just days before Christmas, Frank and his wife were at Capital Grille in North Hills when he lost his wedding ring and later reached out to WRAL for help.
cbs17
151 acres in the Triangle slated for public mountain biking area with 10-year lease
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some might think a trip to the western North Carolina is required to drop in on a great mountain biking adventure. Well, thanks to a new land leasing agreement, that may not have to be the case. Just north of I-40 and between Lake Crabtree...
cbs17
‘A blessing’: In full-circle moment, Adam Todd named Durham Rescue Mission Director
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Rescue Mission now has a new director of development. Tuesday the organization named Adam Todd for the position, who just less than five years ago was the one in need of a helping hand. “My mom died of congestive heart failure, my dad...
thegatorseye.com
Holt Road Christmas Lights: The Best in Town
One of the best parts of the holiday season is checking out the various Christmas light displays throughout the Raleigh area. It is worth the trip to check out the Holt Road Christmas Lights display, which is easily among the best Christmas lights shows in North Carolina. The lights are...
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
cbs17
Social district for Downtown Cary Park gets unanimous approval, set to open June 2023
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Along with the opening of its highly-anticipated downtown park, the Town of Cary is also set to open its first-ever social district next year. The unanimous approval of the council came Thursday night, giving the green light for the district to be in effect next summer. The district will be in effect on June 1 or the opening day of Downtown Cary Park, whichever comes later, according to the town code amendment.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here are the chances in Raleigh
Ah, yes! The holidays are here! It’s that time of the year when there is a crispness to the weather. The mornings make your bones shiver, and the afternoons still hold the winter feel. As we get closer and closer to Christmas, the year-after-year question resurfaces -- will we...
cbs17
Scratch-off at Walmart leads to $100,000 early Christmas gift for Holly Springs nurse
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A nurse from Holly Springs was in the Christmas spirit Friday morning as she shopped the aisles of Walmart for those on her shopping list. That was just before stumbling upon the ultimate gift herself. Berra Sen, 60, who just ended a shift as...
cbs17
2 adults, 2 children injured in 2-vehicle collision on I-85 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Sunday morning crash sent two adults and two children to local hospitals. According to Durham police, around 2:42 a.m., a 2010 Honda Accord entered Interstate 85 South from Roxboro Street and struck the center median. The disabled Accord was in the roadway when it was hit by a 2020 Toyota Rav-4.
Comments / 0