If You Want Ag to Make Sense, Do the Census of Agriculture [Opinion]
The story of Pennsylvania agriculture is impactful and ever-changing. It’s one of growth, setbacks, resilience and strength. And it’s a story that needs to be told. Every five years we’re given the chance to raise our Pennsylvania agriculture story to the national level by completing the national Census of Agriculture. With reliable, comprehensive data, we’re able to fully understand where our industry stands, reflect on our opportunities, and where it’s headed.
Goshorn Boys Are Ready to Show Pigs at Pennsylvania Farm Show
PORT ROYAL, Pa. — It doesn’t take much to make the Goshorn brothers happy about showing their pigs. Kaiden, 11, and Kase, 9, of Port Royal, will be showing together at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg in early January. This is Kaiden’s second time showing and Kase’s first. The boys are showing their pigs in the arena this year and are hoping to bring home a prize. Even if they don’t win a top spot, they will be smiling at the opportunity.
Reminders for Winter Manure Spreading in Pennsylvania
Now is the time to follow state guidelines when applying manure. Weather has a major effect on manure application on crops as well as the risk of environmental loss of those nutrients. Extension associate Robert Meinen points out weather can certainly produce challenges that influence manure application. Wet soils, delayed...
Pennsylvania 2022 Soybean Contest Winners Announced
Lancaster County farmer A. Dale Herr Jr. was the top producer in this year’s Pennsylvania Soybean Yield Contest. His winning yield was 97.49 bushels per acre. Last year, five Pennsylvania farmers recorded yields of over 100 bushels per acre. The results reflected the toll a cool spring and hot,...
Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board's Legislative and Judicial Hearings
Many don’t realize that the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board has two distinctly different functions and conducts two types of hearings — legislative and judicial. The legislative functions of the board involve scheduling hearings to receive evidence related to new or existing regulations from interested parties and stakeholders, as one example.
