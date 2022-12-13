Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle of Nowhere New York Deli is Known for One Sandwich in Particular and You Need to Try itTravel MavenBinghamton, NY
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenKingsley, PA
EPAC’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Delivers the Right Punch!Colin Munro WoodEndicott, NY
Related
Brutal Arctic Air Will Blast Binghamton Just Before Christmas
Bundle up, Binghamton because we're in for an exceptionally cold Christmas this year. Forecasters are issuing warnings of life-threatening cold for huge chunks of the United States, including the Southern Tier. Meteorologists are predicting that temperatures in the Southern Tier will hoover around 50 degrees on Friday, December 23 before...
Holiday Happenings Right Here In The Greater Binghamton Area
I recently wrote an article about some really cool places to visit in Upstate New York that offer various holiday happenings, like drive-thru and walk-thru holiday light displays, holiday laser light shoes, holiday train rides, villages, and much more that would warrant a fun day all less than 3-hour drives from the Binghamton area.
Upstate New York Holiday Festivals Not Far From Binghamton
I sometimes complain about how long the holiday season is, but really, it goes by fast. I guess as I get older, it's nice to see and experience all that holiday spirit in our community. Especially since we know the following three months (at least) are going to be the most boring months of the year, at least in my opinion.
New Vestal Fire Station Being Built Next to Kohl’s, Target Stores
Workers are busy constructing a new fire station next to a busy shopping center in Vestal. The building will be located just south of the Kohl's department store in the Parkway Plaza. The site is east of the PetSmart, Dick's Sporting Goods Warehouse Sale and Target stores. A former American...
Sports Radio 1360 AM
How Many of Binghamton’s Historical Landmarks Have You Seen?
As I drive around the Triple Cities area every day, I tend to forget some of the beauty of our area. More specifically, I mean buildings that are architecturally beautiful. And I should be more aware since I originally pursuing a career in Architecture. Well, somehow that path went off the rails, but that's another story.
Twin Tiers Man To Appear on CBS Show ‘Tough as Nails’
'Tough As Nails' is a competition television show on CBS on which "working-class Americans are tested for their strength, endurance, agility, and mental toughness" and the next season of the show will feature a man from the Twin Tiers. 'Tough As Nails' is from the same man who gave us...
Winter Storm With Potential of a Half-Foot of Snow Bears Down on Twin Tiers
As of 3 a.m. December 14, the National Weather Service office in Binghamton had a Winter Storm Watch in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday, December 15 until 1 a.m. Saturday December 17. According to the statement from NOAA, the storm system moving toward the area from the west was coming...
Will 2022 Make It Seven Years In A Row Of A Binghamton White Christmas?
It's no secret that I am not a fan of winter. Or late fall, or early spring. You get the idea - warm weather months are my favorite in the Southern Tier of New York State and Northeast Pennsylvania. Would I be happier living in other parts of the country...
Are Ames Department Stores Being Resurrected in New York?
Ames department store opened its doors in 1958 and closed them for good on October 19, 2002. Or did they?. Ames began as a discount department store popular in towns in the Northeast where there wasn’t much competition from other discount stores. At its peak, Ames operated 700 stores in 20 states however, slow sales were the cause of two two bankruptcy filings which led to the end of the much-loved store.
Nobody Loves Late Night McDonald’s Like New York
McDonald's released their end of the year fan report, and New York set the pace in the most predictable category, late night McDonald's orders. New York City is world-renown as the city that never sleeps, but Binghamton doesn't get too much sleep either. The bars in downtown Binghamton are opened well past midnight, and everyone knows that the ideal time to order some fast food is in those early hours in the morning. So I have zero doubt that Binghamton played a hefty role in getting New York the prestigious honor of ordering more late night McDonald's than any other state in the country.
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Tioga County Charity Looking at 3X Rent Hike
A Tioga County Charity is trying to drum up public support after it says it learned its rent may be going up over three-fold. Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga says it was informed last month the rent on the building it has leased in the Nichols Elementary School on Roki Boulevard in Nichols for ten years would increase from $17,712 a year to $48,348 a year with additional charge for use of the kitchen space.
Some Cortland, Chenango & Broome Schools Locked for 2nd Time This Week
For the second time in the course of a week, some schools in the region had their students confined to inside the school buildings while police were investigating possible threats. On December 14, some schools in Cortland, Chenango and Broome Counties, including Norwich, Whitney Point and Chenango Forks were put...
Weekend Snow Cleanup While Twin Tiers Looks at Next Storm System
Area Emergency Services officials are reporting mainly clear but wet roads remaining from the up to three inches of snow that fell on the region through the day on Sunday, December 11. Authorities reported Monday morning that there had been a few minor crashes reported, mainly in the evening hours,...
The Vestal Parkway Then & Now
The Southern Tier landscape continues to change. It's so interesting to look at pictures of the area from the past. It can be hard to get your bearings on the area you are looking at in pictures of the area from 50, 75, or 100 years ago. I'd love to...
Broome, Tioga, Susquehanna, Bradford High COVID Transmission Risk
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and prevention has moved Broome, Tioga, Bradford and Susquehanna Counties in the Twin Tiers into the “HIGH” category for risk of community transmission of COVID-19. The CDC updates its weekly COVID-10 County Check on Thursdays. Prior to the weekly revision dated December...
25 Businesses That Could Fill that Empty Space in Downtown Binghamton
Since I moved here, Court Street in downtown Binghamton has had a huge chunk of unused real estate. Here's 25 businesses that could make better use of the prime location. Months later, the reason that Dos Rios and The Colonial closed down is pretty common knowledge. As reported by WNBF's Bob Joseph, the locations shut down while members of the ownership group fought felony sexual assault charges, though they cited financial issues as the reason for the closure. Since then, both the popular restaurants have been shuttered, with Dos Rios being placed for sale in September.
Owego Man Accused of Following Woman Home from Casino
Pennsylvania State Police say an Owego man is accused of following an elderly Bradford County woman home from a day at the casino and robbing her. According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police Towanda barracks, authorities say on November 22nd they responded to a home on Upper Mountain Road in Canton for a home invasion robbery.
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Your Favorite Meal From One Southern Tier Area Restaurant
If you could only eat one meal from a Southern Tier restaurant, what would that meal and restaurant be? That's the question I asked. A tough question in my opinion. I don't even know if I could answer that, but many of you did. I probably would pick the food...
12 Binghamton Restaurants Residents Say Make the Trip Worth It
You have family or friends coming to town. Or maybe a client or work-related person about to visit the Binghamton area. What would you suggest to that person, one Southern Tier restaurant that would be worth making the trip for?. That's a tough question. We have so many great places...
Binghamton Man Found With Weapons, Drugs in Stolen Vehicle
A Binghamton man is facing a long list of charges after Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they found him driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Syracuse November 23 and he tried to run away from them. Deputy Jerad Hand noticed the stolen vehicle at around...
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 0