Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpq.com
Former WVC President Receives Award
Wenatchee Valley College (WVC) President Jim Richardson and his wife, Kim, have received the 2022 Outstanding Friends of the College award. The honor recognizes those who have made contributions to WVC through service or financial support, or a combination of both. During their 17 years in Wenatchee, the Richardsons supported...
ifiberone.com
Moses Lake to hold screening and roundtable discussion in hopes of exposing an epidemic that’s ‘hiding in plain sight’
MOSES LAKE - Compromised mental health, substance abuse and suicide are too common amongst youth in our local communities, which is why three local organizations have banded together to literally bring the issue ‘to the table’ on Dec. 20. The Moses Lake Community Coalition, the Grant County Suicide...
kpq.com
Wenatchee City Attorney To Retire At End Of Year
Wenatchee city attorney Steve Smith is retiring at the end of the year after 19 years in the role. He's 62-years-old, and says it's time for somebody younger with more energy to take over. But Smith also says he's not completely going away. "I'm just stepping back and letting my...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Schools Outlines Budget Cuts; Staff Levels Likely To Drop
Wenatchee Schools is working on an aggressive timeline to identify budget cuts that need to be made as the district deals with falling enrollment. Interim Superintendent Bill Eagle outlined a plan at this week's school board meeting to come up with different ways to deal with funding issues. He says...
KIMA TV
After decades of hanging Christmas lights, a local family is ending their tradition
YAKIMA -- A local family whose been decorating their house from lawn to roof with Christmas lights and decorations for over 3 decades is now calling it quits. The Larrick family has brought joy to their Terrace Heights neighborhood for about 33 years. They have Christmas decorations and thousands of...
ifiberone.com
WinCo Foods in Moses Lake sells winning lottery ticket worth $50,000
MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake woman's Christmas budget likely got bigger after she won big with Washington's Lottery on Wednesday. According to the Washington Lottery website, Jessica A. bought a $5 Loteria Grande scratch ticket from WinCo Foods in Moses Lake and won the $50,000 top prize. Out of...
kpq.com
New Humane Society Director Eager to Get Pets Adopted
It's the first full week on the job for new Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) executive director James Pumphrey, and he's already making connections within the community. After attending his first WVHS event over the weekend, Pumphrey says he's already convinced this is a great place to be if you care about animals.
kpq.com
Wenatchee School Board Elects New Leadership
The Wenatchee School Board has new leadership for 2023. Board member Maria Iniguez has been elected as President. She takes over from Martin Barron, who made the transition official at this week's meeting. "I congratulate Maria Iniguez," said Barron. "You have my trust and goodwill. And it's about time that you got the gavel."
The Top 3 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Yakima Valley
The Yakima Valley is a beautiful place with so much to see and dive into, however, there is some danger to living here, and all the residents and locals know this. But do they know the most dangerous areas in their own backyard? A new study came out grading the areas around the Yakima Valley.
FOX 11 and 41
Astria Health will no longer offer certain cardiology services
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Astria Health will no longer offer certain cardiology services beginning December 16 following staffing issues and supply and labor costs, according to a press release from Astria. Staff and current patients were notified late November that hospitals and clinics would stop offering invasive and interventional cardiology services.
kpq.com
City of Cashmere Approves Phase One of Freedom Hills Subdivision Development
The City of Cashmere approved the future sale of the Freedom Hills Subdivision Phase One lots, a housing development project slated to bring 27 single-family homes to Cashmere. Cashmere city council approved the lots during their recent council meeting on Dec. 12. These lots, located off of Olive Street, will...
Yakima Herald Republic
Matt Brown takes over as chair of Yakima County Republicans
Yakima politician Matt Brown, a local pastor, business owner and member of the Yakima City Council, is the new chair of the Yakima County Republican Central Committee. Brown, 34, was elected to the executive board after the party’s latest reorganizational meeting. Republican precinct committee officers met Dec. 3 to hear from candidates and elect leadership to treasurer, secretary and commissioner district director positions.
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
kpq.com
Outgoing Chelan Co. Sheriff Proud of Three-Term Legacy
Outgoing Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett is leaving a legacy of achievements he believes will continue having positive impact on the office and the county's citizens for many years to come. Burnett says there are several specific examples that he is proud to have been a part of spearheading and...
kpq.com
Bomb Threat in Downtown Leavenworth Shuts Down Area Friday Night
Downtown Leavenworth was temporarily on lockdown as Chelan County deputies investigated a bomb threat Friday night. At 6:58 p.m., an unidentified male told RiverCom dispatchers that he was angry over a previous incident earlier to the call, and was threatening to bring a fully loaded rifle and pipe bomb to the Loft in downtown Leavenworth.
kpq.com
Large Fire Destroys Old Fruit Warehouse In Monitor
The entire roof of the old Collins Fruit warehouse in Monitor is caved in from a multi-alarm fire overnight Thursday morning. The flames from the fire were at their peak at 3am when the middle of the roof fell in. Chelan County Fire District 6 Chief Phil Mosher says they're...
kpq.com
Firefighters Continue Fighting Collins Fruit Warehouse Fire in Monitor
Chelan County Fire District #6 firefighters are on standby as they continue fighting the Collins Fruit Warehouse Fire in Monitor Friday. On Thursday morning, the roof of the Collins Fruit warehouse collapsed due to a structure fire inside the building, with Monitor residents being asked to shelter in place as crews worked on the fire.
Authorities May Drain Pond At Park in Search For Yakima Boy
At the end of the 13th week and a 5-year-old Yakima boy is still missing still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from the play area at Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park. Is the boy's body in the...
ifiberone.com
Health officials investigating what appears to be two flu-related deaths in Grant County
MOSES LAKE - Influenza has reportedly claimed its first victims of the season in Grant County. On Friday, the Grant County Health District (GCHD) reported that health officials are investigating what's suspected to be two flu-induced deaths in the area. GCHD stated that it is looking into the death of a man in his 50's who had underlying health issues and a woman whose age remains unknown.
Hazardous Air Quality Warning: How Do You Stay Safe in Yakima?
The air is cold and a bit thick in the Yakima Valley this week. So much so, that the National Weather Service has issued an Air Stagnation Advisory. The National Weather Service in Pendleton, Oregon is warning of hazardous weather conditions for the Yakima Valley, issuing an Air Stagnation Advisory for Yakima until at least 3:00 pm on Friday, December 16th.
Comments / 0