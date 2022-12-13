Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Black sea bass regulations will harm recreational fishermen
I promise this is the last time I will write about black sea bass, at least this year. On Dec. 13, I attended the joint meeting of the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission in Annapolis, Md. The purpose of this meeting was to set recreational fishing regulations for the 2023 season. The three species under the gun were summer flounder, scup and black sea bass.
Cape May Sailors Found Alive Clung To Hope For 10 Days
The two New Jersey sailors found alive after 10 days missing at sea are telling their tale. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the Atrevida II NJ 7033HN) on Nov. 27, headed for Marathon FL.They were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.
Sailors missing at sea for 10 days rescued off Delaware coast
CAPE MAY, N.J. — Two men on a sailboat missing for 10 days were rescued at sea Tuesday. Kevin Hyde, 65, and Joe Ditomasso, 76, were sailing from Cape May, New Jersey, to Marathon, Florida, but disappeared after they left North Carolina's Outer Banks on Dec. 3. The U.S....
Cape Gazette
Is the Lightship Overfalls haunted?
Is the historic Lightship Overfalls in Lewes haunted?. According to paranormal investigator Rick Warner, there is no doubt about it, and he claims to have collected proof during a recent Phantom Detectives investigation of the ship. “Big Red,” docked at Canalfront Park, is an iconic landmark in the Cape Region...
WBOC
Georgetown Tiny Homes Still Expected to Open Before New Year Despite Issues
GEORGETOWN, Del. -- While the Springboard Collaborative has faced several delays in opening the pallet shelter village or tiny homes to the homeless community in Georgetown, project leaders are hopeful that people can begin moving in before the New Year. The latest delay was due to an unavailability of electrical...
virginiatraveltips.com
10 Beautiful Delaware Beaches (to Add to Your Bucket List!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you searching for the most beautiful Delaware beaches to visit this coming summer? We’ve got you covered!. From the most popular beaches in Delaware (such as Rehoboth...
Cape Gazette
Crews working to remove submerged car
Crews have been working all morning and into the afternoon Dec. 16 to remove a submerged vehicle from the Broadkill River near Milton Memorial Park. Milton Police, Delaware State Police, DNREC Natural Resources police and other emergency personnel are on the scene overseeing the effort. There are no reports of injuries related to the incident.
Cape Gazette
Jimmy Boyer’s train collection finds new home
In its second year, the Georgetown Historical Society Train Museum is getting bigger and better. The Jimmy Boyer Christmas Train Show has one more open house taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at the museum, 510 South Bedford St., Georgetown. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Personnel file: Dec. 16, 2022
Two state organizations supporting Delaware’s life science research and economic growth announced the appointment of Katie Lakofsky, to a new position spearheading workforce development and university-industry relations. The role was conceived and will be jointly funded by the Delaware Biotechnology Institute (DBI) at the University of Delaware and the...
Wbaltv.com
Ocean City beach repairing itself from sand erosion after storms
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City felt the impacts of theremnants of Hurricane Ian as the storms battered Maryland's iconic beach town. The intense waves and high tides wreaked havoc on some of the dunes, which are vital to the beach. WBAL-TV 11 News meteorologist Lowell Melser explains how...
Ocean City Today
Data shows moving Sunfest right call for Ocean City
Date changed extended shoulder season, kept event alive. Moving this year’s Sunfest to a late October date to accommodate the ultimately canceled Oceans Calling Festival was initially seen as a risky move to some. But according to visitor and spending data requested to help enhance tourism and streamline advertising...
fox5ny.com
A puppy named Bear swims across Hudson River from NY to NJ
Talk about an adventure for one pet! A dog escaped from his owner while out for a walk in Manhattan and swam across the Hudson River to New Jersey, where he was rescued a few days later.
WBOC
UPDATED: Serious Pedestrian Crash in Berlin
BERLIN, Md.-The Berlin Town Police Department is investigating a serious pedestrian car accident in Berlin. Police say the accident happened on Old Ocean City Boulevard near Burley Oak. Police say a 55-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman both of Ocean Pines were hit by a 2007 Jeep Cherokee. The pedestrians...
Emergency Petition Filed Seeks to Force Right Whale Speed Limit Change
The first North Atlantic right whale calves of the 2022 season have just been spotted off the Georgia coast, and right whales are being detected off the Ocean City, Md. coast. In an emergency petition, ocean advocacy group Oceana is calling for the feds to immediately institute the proposed new vessel speed regulations that aren’t expected to take effect until the 2023 season.
Cape Gazette
Historic caboose ready for move to Lewes display site Dec. 19
Stango Park in Lewes will be receiving a gift just in time for the holidays – a shiny-red, restored vintage Pennsylvania Railroad caboose. The vehicle will be moved by Coastal Towing early Monday, Dec. 19, and placed on the section of preserved track between the Lewes Public Library and the Rollins Community Center.
Cape Gazette
Donovan Salvage Works appeals $1.7 million fine
Georgetown-based scrapyard Donovan Salvage has appealed a $1.7 million fine issued by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. Citing at least dozens of ongoing violations, DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin issued the fine in early November. “Respondents were previously provided notice of many of these regulatory violations and...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Industrial case maker relocating to Sussex County
CP Cases Inc. and designer and manufacturer of protective cases and racks for the defense industry and even rock bands, is moving to southern Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar company in the United Kingdom, will move from an 8,000-square-foot site in Bishopville, MD, near the Delaware line to a 25,000-square-foot site in Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company will bring nine current employees to the Sussex County location and plans to create 16 new jobs there over the next three years.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Price of gas falls below $3 a gallon in Middletown, Wilmington
While the average charge for regular gas is $3.16 a gallon, some outlets in Middletown have dropped prices below the $3 mark. AAA’s gas price finder reported the sub-$3-a-gallon prices at a Citgo and an unbranded station in Middletown, and a Liberty station in Wilmington. AAA reported a three-cent...
starpublications.online
Developer purchases Nylon Capital Shopping Center with help from city of Seaford, state
Years ago, the Nylon Shopping Center in Seaford was hustling and bustling this time of year as area residents came to the center to do their Christmas shopping. It only seemed fitting that the announcement of the purchase and the redevelopment of the center was announced in front of the former Woolworth’s store last Tuesday, during the Christmas season.
WGMD Radio
Delaware Department of Correction Looking for Absconder
The Delaware Department of Correction is looking for an offender from the Sussex Community Corrections Center who walked away from a community service/work crew detail in the Georgetown area. Efforts to find Matthew Lawson are underway. Here is the information on him…. Date of walk-away: 12/15/2022. Name: Matthew Lawson. Date...
