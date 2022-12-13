CP Cases Inc. and designer and manufacturer of protective cases and racks for the defense industry and even rock bands, is moving to southern Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar company in the United Kingdom, will move from an 8,000-square-foot site in Bishopville, MD, near the Delaware line to a 25,000-square-foot site in Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company will bring nine current employees to the Sussex County location and plans to create 16 new jobs there over the next three years.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO