ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iredellfreenews.com

Robert Franklin Jordan

Robert Franklin Jordan, 76, of Mooresville, N.C., and Charlotte, N.C., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at The Greens Rehabilitation Center in Weaverville, N.C. He was the fifth in a family of eight children born to the late John and Sadie Honeycutt Jordan. Educated in Iredell County...
MOORESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Judy B. Overcash

Judy B. Overcash, 74, of Iredell County, N.C., passed away at Iredell Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Judy was born on April 23, 1948, to Richard Chester Martin Sr. and Hazel Brown Martin. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, George Michael Bottoms; second husband,...
iredellfreenews.com

CATS automotive department hosts appreciation luncheon for community stakeholders (Photo Gallery)

The Career Academy & Technical School’s Automotive Department held its annual stakeholder’s appreciation luncheon Thursday afternoon to show gratitude to the faculty and staff, local automotive/transportation sponsors and community leaders. Automotive students and culinary students, along with their teachers and Principal Larry Rogers, welcomed hundreds of guests to...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

ICSO Felony Arrests: December 9-15

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Amanda Hunsberger Bailes, 42, of El Myers Road, Lexington, charged with possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor drug offense. ♦ Alexandria Grace Heavner, 24, of Amity Circle, Belmont, charged with larceny and two counts of habitual felony larceny.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell Court Report: H&I Felony District Court (December 19)

The following cases were heard recently during H & I Felony District Court in Iredell County:. ♦ Gregory Ayers pleaded guilty to Misdemeanor Domestic Violence Protective Order Violation and was sentenced to 150 days suspended. ♦ John Bullington pleaded guilty to Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle and was sentenced...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County preparing to launch youth apprenticeship program for some hard-to-fill positions

In response to recent challenges filling open positions, Iredell County administrators are preparing to launch a new youth apprenticeship program in an effort to attract younger applicants to some hard-to-fill county jobs. On Friday, during their fall retreat at Iredell Cooperative Extension Office in Statesville, county commissioners unanimously approved a...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)

Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITION) This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Posting End...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy