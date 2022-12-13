ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL

Wildest week ever? 12 games in Week 15 decided by one score, tied for most in single week in NFL history

No, it's not just recency bias to suggest Week 15 was the wildest weekend of NFL football. It actually was a ridiculously entertaining and close weekend. Through Thursday, Saturday and Sunday's action, 12 of 15 games were decided by one score, and all 15 games were decided by 11 points or fewer. According to NFL Research, both of those marks are tied for the most in a single week in NFL history.
TENNESSEE STATE
NFL

Rayshawn Jenkins seals Jaguars' comeback win over Cowboys with walk-off pick-six: 'Onto the next one'

The Jacksonville Jaguars roared back from a 17-point second-half deficit Sunday to force overtime against the Dallas Cowboys. That set up Rayshawn Jenkins' heroic play. With Dallas driving following a Jacksonville punt, Jenkins was in the perfect spot as a Dak Prescott pass bounced off Noah Brown's hands into the safety's lap. Jenkins then raced 52 yards for the game-winning score in an improbable 40-34 victory.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 15 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks

This article could be much shorter by simply saying start all the Chargers this week. For those of you looking for reasons, then you're in luck. We love to break down the deeper research, especially for those of you jumping in for the first time after missing out on a playoff berth.
GEORGIA STATE
NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. SUNDAY NIGHT. LATE GAMES. EARLY GAMES. Jacksonville Jaguars 40, Dallas Cowboys 34 (OT) Kansas City Chiefs...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
COLUMBUS, OH
NFL

Eli Apple on Bengals' second-half shutdown of Tom Brady, Bucs: 'Got to get that old man tap dancing'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense looked the best it had all season in the first half Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. After weeks of struggling, things seemed to come easy for Tom Brady as the Bucs opened a 14-point halftime lead. Through two quarters, Tampa generated 16 first downs, 261 total yards, and averaged 6.53 yards per play on 40 snaps, including 194 passing yards.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

Falcons DC Dean Pees transported to hospital after on-field collision during pregame; Frank Bush to call defensive plays vs. Saints

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field collision during pregame of Sunday's NFC South game against the Saints and was transported to a local New Orleans hospital, the team announced. "He was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans...
ATLANTA, GA
NFL

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) active vs. Cowboys

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has yet to miss a game in his young career, and that's not changing Sunday. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially active for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Lawrence was questionable for a second straight week due to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NFL

2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network

2022 · 8-6-0 Coral Smith's takeaways. Snow not a problem for the Bills. It was getting late in the game, and the Bills were trailing the Dolphins, 29-21, after a series of miscues. But as the snow started to fall, the Bills offense seemed to come alive once more. First it was a 44-yard run from quarterback Josh Allen to put Buffalo in the red zone, and a touchdown pass to Dawson Knox a couple plays later that put the Bills in position to tie it up with a successful two-point conversion. And for that play, they again turned to their star QB, who took the ball himself and leapt over the pile to reach the football over the goal line. While it took a video review, eventually it was confirmed that Allen's attempt had been successful. And from there, the Bills got a quick stop on defense and gave it back to the offense, which strung together 15 plays as the clock wound down to set up the game-winning field goal with seconds left. Despite the slippery powder on the ground, kicker Tyler Bass' aim was true, and the Bills completed their fourth game-winning drive of the season amidst a blizzard, clinching their spot in the playoffs.
MINNESOTA STATE
NFL

Bills' Josh Allen 'pretty positive' he will see Dolphins again after four-TD performance to clinch playoffs

When the lights are brightest -- or in this case, when the snow is most blinding -- Josh Allen possesses the vision to guide his Bills to victory. On the heels of a rocky back-half of the season and a similarly tough stretch in the third quarter, Allen led Buffalo back from a 29-21 fourth-quarter deficit on scoring drives of 75 and 86 yards to down the Miami Dolphins, 32-29, and clinch a playoff berth. By night's end he had thrown for 304 yards and four touchdowns while leading the team in rushing with 77 yards and a crucial two-point conversion to definitively reassert the Bills as the AFC's team to beat.
BUFFALO, NY
NFL

Cowboys made a late run at Odell Beckham Jr. after signing T.Y. Hilton

When the Cowboys signed T.Y. Hilton last Monday, the immediate thought was that it closed the door on any possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr. The reality was far different. Sources say that following the signing of Hilton, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Beckham to make a run at signing him. In fact, since Beckham left Dallas after his free-agent visit, it has been Jones speaking to him directly almost exclusively, discussing a possible signing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy