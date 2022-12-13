2022 · 8-6-0 Coral Smith's takeaways. Snow not a problem for the Bills. It was getting late in the game, and the Bills were trailing the Dolphins, 29-21, after a series of miscues. But as the snow started to fall, the Bills offense seemed to come alive once more. First it was a 44-yard run from quarterback Josh Allen to put Buffalo in the red zone, and a touchdown pass to Dawson Knox a couple plays later that put the Bills in position to tie it up with a successful two-point conversion. And for that play, they again turned to their star QB, who took the ball himself and leapt over the pile to reach the football over the goal line. While it took a video review, eventually it was confirmed that Allen's attempt had been successful. And from there, the Bills got a quick stop on defense and gave it back to the offense, which strung together 15 plays as the clock wound down to set up the game-winning field goal with seconds left. Despite the slippery powder on the ground, kicker Tyler Bass' aim was true, and the Bills completed their fourth game-winning drive of the season amidst a blizzard, clinching their spot in the playoffs.

