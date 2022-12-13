Read full article on original website
NFL
Jaguars No. 1 overall picks Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker questionable vs. Cowboys
The Jacksonville Jaguars' back-to-back No. 1 overall picks are each questionable for Week 15. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence's toe injury and outside linebacker Travon Walker's ankle ailment earned the two Jags questionable designations for Sunday against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. Lawrence, the 2021 NFL Draft's No. 1 pick, is questionable for...
NFL
Wildest week ever? 12 games in Week 15 decided by one score, tied for most in single week in NFL history
No, it's not just recency bias to suggest Week 15 was the wildest weekend of NFL football. It actually was a ridiculously entertaining and close weekend. Through Thursday, Saturday and Sunday's action, 12 of 15 games were decided by one score, and all 15 games were decided by 11 points or fewer. According to NFL Research, both of those marks are tied for the most in a single week in NFL history.
NFL
Rayshawn Jenkins seals Jaguars' comeback win over Cowboys with walk-off pick-six: 'Onto the next one'
The Jacksonville Jaguars roared back from a 17-point second-half deficit Sunday to force overtime against the Dallas Cowboys. That set up Rayshawn Jenkins' heroic play. With Dallas driving following a Jacksonville punt, Jenkins was in the perfect spot as a Dak Prescott pass bounced off Noah Brown's hands into the safety's lap. Jenkins then raced 52 yards for the game-winning score in an improbable 40-34 victory.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Week 15 Daily Fantasy Sports Picks
This article could be much shorter by simply saying start all the Chargers this week. For those of you looking for reasons, then you're in luck. We love to break down the deeper research, especially for those of you jumping in for the first time after missing out on a playoff berth.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Sunday's games
Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. SUNDAY NIGHT. LATE GAMES. EARLY GAMES. Jacksonville Jaguars 40, Dallas Cowboys 34 (OT) Kansas City Chiefs...
Bad news for Ohio State
The Ohio State football program got some bad news on Saturday. Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior (...)
NFL
Eli Apple on Bengals' second-half shutdown of Tom Brady, Bucs: 'Got to get that old man tap dancing'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense looked the best it had all season in the first half Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. After weeks of struggling, things seemed to come easy for Tom Brady as the Bucs opened a 14-point halftime lead. Through two quarters, Tampa generated 16 first downs, 261 total yards, and averaged 6.53 yards per play on 40 snaps, including 194 passing yards.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Rams-Packers game on 'Monday Night Football'
WHERE: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wis.) Week 15’s Monday Night Football matchup pits two teams experiencing unprecedented struggles under their head coaches. The 4-9 Rams already have their most losses in a season during the Sean McVay era and are guaranteed their first losing season since 2016. The Packers,...
NFL
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has high ankle sprain, unlikely to play again this season
Johnathan Taylor's 2022 season is likely over. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Taylor suffered a high ankle sprain in Saturday's epic loss to the Minnesota Vikings, per a source informed of the situation. Taylor is still meeting with doctors, but it's considered highly unlikely he'll play again this season.
NFL
Falcons DC Dean Pees transported to hospital after on-field collision during pregame; Frank Bush to call defensive plays vs. Saints
Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was involved in an on-field collision during pregame of Sunday's NFC South game against the Saints and was transported to a local New Orleans hospital, the team announced. "He was stable, alert and responsive and has been transported to University Medical Center New Orleans...
NFL
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) active vs. Cowboys
The No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has yet to miss a game in his young career, and that's not changing Sunday. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially active for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Lawrence was questionable for a second straight week due to...
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 15: What We Learned from Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network
2022 · 8-6-0 Coral Smith's takeaways. Snow not a problem for the Bills. It was getting late in the game, and the Bills were trailing the Dolphins, 29-21, after a series of miscues. But as the snow started to fall, the Bills offense seemed to come alive once more. First it was a 44-yard run from quarterback Josh Allen to put Buffalo in the red zone, and a touchdown pass to Dawson Knox a couple plays later that put the Bills in position to tie it up with a successful two-point conversion. And for that play, they again turned to their star QB, who took the ball himself and leapt over the pile to reach the football over the goal line. While it took a video review, eventually it was confirmed that Allen's attempt had been successful. And from there, the Bills got a quick stop on defense and gave it back to the offense, which strung together 15 plays as the clock wound down to set up the game-winning field goal with seconds left. Despite the slippery powder on the ground, kicker Tyler Bass' aim was true, and the Bills completed their fourth game-winning drive of the season amidst a blizzard, clinching their spot in the playoffs.
NFL
Who will win wide-open NFC South race? Making a case for still-alive Falcons, Panthers, Saints, Bucs
It would be easy to look down on the NFC South, the division that seemingly no one wants to win, the division that collectively has not had a winning week when each of its four teams have played, the division in which no team has won more than two consecutive games and every team has had a three-game skid.
NFL
Bills' Josh Allen 'pretty positive' he will see Dolphins again after four-TD performance to clinch playoffs
When the lights are brightest -- or in this case, when the snow is most blinding -- Josh Allen possesses the vision to guide his Bills to victory. On the heels of a rocky back-half of the season and a similarly tough stretch in the third quarter, Allen led Buffalo back from a 29-21 fourth-quarter deficit on scoring drives of 75 and 86 yards to down the Miami Dolphins, 32-29, and clinch a playoff berth. By night's end he had thrown for 304 yards and four touchdowns while leading the team in rushing with 77 yards and a crucial two-point conversion to definitively reassert the Bills as the AFC's team to beat.
NFL
Bears' Justin Fields becomes third QB in NFL history with 1,000-yard rushing season
Move over Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick, you've got company. Justin Fields' fleet feet carried him past the 1,000-yard barrier on Sunday, as the Chicago Bears standout became the third quarterback in NFL history to surpass the single-season rushing standard. "It means a lot, of course," Fields told reporters after...
NFL
Commanders pass rusher Chase Young expected to wait on season debut, could play in final three games
The expectation right now is that Commanders pass rusher Chase Young will not make his season debut tonight against the Giants, a source said. Young and coach Ron Rivera met Saturday to discuss his week of practice and potential for playing. Both sides were aligned with the approach as the star continues to work to recover from a torn ACL.
NFL
NFL stats and records, Week 15: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts closes in on Cam Newton records
NFL Research offers the best nuggets from each week of games in the NFL. Here are the most eye-popping statistical accomplishments from Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. 1) Jalen Hurts tracking down Cam Newton rushing records. Hurts scored two touchdowns on the ground Sunday, bringing his total for...
NFL
Cowboys made a late run at Odell Beckham Jr. after signing T.Y. Hilton
When the Cowboys signed T.Y. Hilton last Monday, the immediate thought was that it closed the door on any possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr. The reality was far different. Sources say that following the signing of Hilton, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Beckham to make a run at signing him. In fact, since Beckham left Dallas after his free-agent visit, it has been Jones speaking to him directly almost exclusively, discussing a possible signing.
NFL
Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers on lateral that led to loss: 'I didn't see Chandler Jones at the time'
The wild, unbelievable finish to the Raiders' 30-24 win over the Patriots on Sunday requires an explanation. Rhamondre Stevenson's decision to lateral the ball to a teammate took what was a surprisingly positive gain and turned it into complete chaos. Reacting instinctively, Jakobi Meyers received the lateral, then backtracked in...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft: Aspirational pro-player comps for top Senior Bowl prospects
No two players are the same. When evaluating prospects, however, it is helpful to compare their skill sets to those of NFL players. This exercise can show what the future might hold. Below I make aspirational comparisons for the top 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl prospects. It is far from guaranteed...
