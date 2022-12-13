ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derryck Duane Turner

Mr. Derryck Duane Turner, 32, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on October 8, 1990, to Derryck Duane Turner and Phyllis Ann Daye. He departed this life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Derryck graduated from Waddell High School in Charlotte, N.C., and was...
Judy B. Overcash

Judy B. Overcash, 74, of Iredell County, N.C., passed away at Iredell Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Judy was born on April 23, 1948, to Richard Chester Martin Sr. and Hazel Brown Martin. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, George Michael Bottoms; second husband,...
ICSO Felony Arrests: December 9-15

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Amanda Hunsberger Bailes, 42, of El Myers Road, Lexington, charged with possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor drug offense. ♦ Alexandria Grace Heavner, 24, of Amity Circle, Belmont, charged with larceny and two counts of habitual felony larceny.
CATS automotive department hosts appreciation luncheon for community stakeholders (Photo Gallery)

The Career Academy & Technical School’s Automotive Department held its annual stakeholder’s appreciation luncheon Thursday afternoon to show gratitude to the faculty and staff, local automotive/transportation sponsors and community leaders. Automotive students and culinary students, along with their teachers and Principal Larry Rogers, welcomed hundreds of guests to...
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)

Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITION) This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Posting End...
Viewpoint: Iredell County GOP Executive Committee wisely rejects party disloyalty complaints

During the two years leading up to the 2022 elections, there was a carefully orchestrated effort to undermine the public’s confidence in Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education members and administrators as well as Iredell County government and health department administrators who were following public safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.
