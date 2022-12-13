Read full article on original website
Christmas lights brighten Statesville all around townKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa ClausKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
iredellfreenews.com
Derryck Duane Turner
Mr. Derryck Duane Turner, 32, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on October 8, 1990, to Derryck Duane Turner and Phyllis Ann Daye. He departed this life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Derryck graduated from Waddell High School in Charlotte, N.C., and was...
iredellfreenews.com
Judy B. Overcash
Judy B. Overcash, 74, of Iredell County, N.C., passed away at Iredell Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Judy was born on April 23, 1948, to Richard Chester Martin Sr. and Hazel Brown Martin. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, George Michael Bottoms; second husband,...
iredellfreenews.com
Powell’s contributions to Troutman library honored with reading area dedication (Photos)
Without Winifred “Winkie” Powell, the Town of Troutman would not have a library, according to Town Manager Ron Wyatt. Powell, he said, was the determined, driving force behind the effort to build the facility for the community, especially the town’s children. “She understood the importance of reading...
iredellfreenews.com
ICSO Felony Arrests: December 9-15
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Amanda Hunsberger Bailes, 42, of El Myers Road, Lexington, charged with possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor drug offense. ♦ Alexandria Grace Heavner, 24, of Amity Circle, Belmont, charged with larceny and two counts of habitual felony larceny.
iredellfreenews.com
CATS automotive department hosts appreciation luncheon for community stakeholders (Photo Gallery)
The Career Academy & Technical School’s Automotive Department held its annual stakeholder’s appreciation luncheon Thursday afternoon to show gratitude to the faculty and staff, local automotive/transportation sponsors and community leaders. Automotive students and culinary students, along with their teachers and Principal Larry Rogers, welcomed hundreds of guests to...
iredellfreenews.com
Salvation Army distributes gifts to 275 Iredell County families (Photos)
The Salvation Army of Iredell County held its annual gift distribution this week, ensuring that dozens of children will have a Merry Christmas. Major JoAnn Mure said her team and volunteers have been working since mid-November to collect gifts for 275 Iredell families. “All these families are fully vetted by...
iredellfreenews.com
Speak Life and Live to host New Year’s Eve Bash at Statesville Civic Center
Speak Life and Live will host a New Year’s Eve Bash with N-Spire on December 31 at the Statesville Civic Center. The doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. The Civic Center is located at 300 S. Center Street. Leslie Morrison and Saira...
iredellfreenews.com
Child Evangelism Fellowship sponsors Christmas party at Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont (Photos)
Nearly 150 children and their parents attended a Christmas party at the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont on December 10. The event was sponsored by the Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF), a faith-based nonprofit that operates the Good News Clubs in Iredell County and several surrounding counties. Children between...
iredellfreenews.com
Library staff working on countywide cemetery survey, digital collections upgrade
The Local History Department at the Iredell County Public Library is very excited to announce that the countywide cemetery survey has officially been started. We have visited several abandoned cemeteries in the last few months, with more to come after the upcoming rain and holidays. I cannot thank the residents...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITION) This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Posting End...
iredellfreenews.com
Photo Gallery: Statesville Dance and Performing Arts presents ‘Tis the Season’
Statesville Dance and Performing Arts presented its holiday recital, “Tis the Season,” on Saturday at Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School.
iredellfreenews.com
Viewpoint: Iredell County GOP Executive Committee wisely rejects party disloyalty complaints
During the two years leading up to the 2022 elections, there was a carefully orchestrated effort to undermine the public’s confidence in Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education members and administrators as well as Iredell County government and health department administrators who were following public safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.
