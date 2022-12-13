ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

thelouisianaweekend.com

Where To Buy Holiday Pajamas in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Christmas morning is the moment in time when memories that last a lifetime are made. Many families want to be stylish while making such memories. Children have always worn pajamas on Christmas morning. Now, there is a new trend where families wear matching pajamas on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. Some families even compete with other families to see who has the cutest holiday matching pajamas. There is still time to participate in matching pajamas trend. Here is our list of local stores that still have matching pajamas for sale.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Christmas Carnival coming to North Baton Rouge Dec. 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dream Center in North Baton Rouge is decking the halls preparing for the 2022 Christmas Carnival Friday, Dec. 16. You can enjoy the festivities at 4829 Winbourne Ave from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. Here’s a list of activities...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Holiday Events Guide December 15th - 20th

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - It’s the weekend before Christmas and there is plenty to do in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. Take a look at our guide of the best events happening this weekend. We have events for families, and events for adults only. Snow &...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

City of Donaldsonville announces holiday yard decorating winners

The City of Donaldsonville hosted its annual holiday yard decorating competition in two categories for 2022. Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners during his Making Progress Facebook Live program, which broadcasts live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. The mayor also appears twice a week on local radio station KKAY.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Teddy’s Juke Joint Is Spinning History

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Teddy’s Juke Joint is a gem. It is one of only three remaining juke joints open for business on the Chitlin Circuit of US Highway 61 along the Mississippi River. Teddy’s Juke Joint has been in business for forty-four years. The owner, Lloyd “Teddy” Johnson Jr. still opens and closes the juke joint daily. They are open from 2:00pm until 2:00am daily. Teddy’s Juke Joint is most known for the iconic Blues musicians who have played there. BB King, Raful Neal, the entire Neal family, Slim Harpo, Mem Shannon, Lazy Lester, and countless other musicians have graced the stage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

A charcuterie board, red beans with pork chops and drunken noodles: Best things we ate this week

The Little Italy board at BLDG 5 is an impressive commitment to deliciousness. With a pile of shaved, roasted chicken breast, loads of mushrooms, bread, meatballs in sauce and various other charcuterie, this board is a hit and enough to make a meal for four grownups. We are fans and will be heading back for the Little Italy board soon — but next time, we will bring more people.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Bundle up, Baton Rouge! Multiple freezes expected now through Christmas

Bundle up, Baton Rouge. A modest cold snap is coming to the capital city this weekend, and chillier weather will soon follow, with freezing temperatures expected to blow in before next weekend and last through Christmas, forecasters say. There's a 70% chance the freezing cold weather will begin the morning...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$100,000 scratch-off ticket sold at Gonzales grocery store

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Someone will be having a very merry Christmas after a $100,000 scratch-off ticket was sold in a local grocery store in Gonzales. The 20X scratch-off ticket was sold at Lamendola Supermarket on Thursday, according to Louisiana Lottery. This type of scratch-off ticket sells for $5 and the odds of winning the $100,000 prize are 1 in 341,080.
GONZALES, LA
Highway 98.9

Price is Right Live Coming to Louisiana

I don't think it would be a stretch to say there isn't anyone who doesn't remember staying home from school, eating a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, and watching the Price is Right. Well now you have the chance to catch the Price is Right Live at a town...
MONROE, LA
theadvocate.com

Christian Youth Stellar Awards program to honor BR-area youth

Eleven youths from different Baton Rouge-area churches will be honored at the inaugural Christian Youth Stellar Awards Program and Silent Auction set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Boudreaux's, 2647 Government St. The guest speaker will be Ted James, a former Louisiana state representative and current Region VI administrator...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge groups get $100,000 to help kids, community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Alliance for Students recently announced student organizations had been awarded $100,000 for community building. This grant was created to give organizations the needed resources to expand their reach and impact. The recipients were chosen based on their efforts in the community....
BATON ROUGE, LA

