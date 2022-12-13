Read full article on original website
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Where To Buy Holiday Pajamas in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Christmas morning is the moment in time when memories that last a lifetime are made. Many families want to be stylish while making such memories. Children have always worn pajamas on Christmas morning. Now, there is a new trend where families wear matching pajamas on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. Some families even compete with other families to see who has the cutest holiday matching pajamas. There is still time to participate in matching pajamas trend. Here is our list of local stores that still have matching pajamas for sale.
Christmas Carnival coming to North Baton Rouge Dec. 16
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Dream Center in North Baton Rouge is decking the halls preparing for the 2022 Christmas Carnival Friday, Dec. 16. You can enjoy the festivities at 4829 Winbourne Ave from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This is a free, family-friendly event. Here’s a list of activities...
Holiday Events Guide December 15th - 20th
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - It’s the weekend before Christmas and there is plenty to do in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. Take a look at our guide of the best events happening this weekend. We have events for families, and events for adults only. Snow &...
Band director celebrates 50 years of teaching in Ascension Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For 50 years, Sheily Bell has taught generations of musicians in Ascension Parish. “So, I’ve taught at all three high schools on this side of the parish, and one of the middle schools in Donaldsonville,” Bell said. Recently recognized as bandmaster of the...
City of Donaldsonville announces holiday yard decorating winners
The City of Donaldsonville hosted its annual holiday yard decorating competition in two categories for 2022. Mayor Leroy Sullivan announced the winners during his Making Progress Facebook Live program, which broadcasts live every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. The mayor also appears twice a week on local radio station KKAY.
Nubian Kruzers Motorcycle Club to deliver toys to kids in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can help children in Baton Rouge have a merry Christmas when you donate to the Nubian Kruzers United Motorcycle Club’s 17th Annual Toy Drive and Kruzer Delivery Ride. The group is asking you to donate new, unwrapped gifts or toys for boys and...
Teddy’s Juke Joint Is Spinning History
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Teddy’s Juke Joint is a gem. It is one of only three remaining juke joints open for business on the Chitlin Circuit of US Highway 61 along the Mississippi River. Teddy’s Juke Joint has been in business for forty-four years. The owner, Lloyd “Teddy” Johnson Jr. still opens and closes the juke joint daily. They are open from 2:00pm until 2:00am daily. Teddy’s Juke Joint is most known for the iconic Blues musicians who have played there. BB King, Raful Neal, the entire Neal family, Slim Harpo, Mem Shannon, Lazy Lester, and countless other musicians have graced the stage.
A charcuterie board, red beans with pork chops and drunken noodles: Best things we ate this week
The Little Italy board at BLDG 5 is an impressive commitment to deliciousness. With a pile of shaved, roasted chicken breast, loads of mushrooms, bread, meatballs in sauce and various other charcuterie, this board is a hit and enough to make a meal for four grownups. We are fans and will be heading back for the Little Italy board soon — but next time, we will bring more people.
Bundle up, Baton Rouge! Multiple freezes expected now through Christmas
Bundle up, Baton Rouge. A modest cold snap is coming to the capital city this weekend, and chillier weather will soon follow, with freezing temperatures expected to blow in before next weekend and last through Christmas, forecasters say. There's a 70% chance the freezing cold weather will begin the morning...
$100,000 scratch-off ticket sold at Gonzales grocery store
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Someone will be having a very merry Christmas after a $100,000 scratch-off ticket was sold in a local grocery store in Gonzales. The 20X scratch-off ticket was sold at Lamendola Supermarket on Thursday, according to Louisiana Lottery. This type of scratch-off ticket sells for $5 and the odds of winning the $100,000 prize are 1 in 341,080.
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
Baton Rouge featured prominently in debuting series called National Treasure: Edge of History
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Wednesday, a new series is debuting on Disney + and Baton Rouge will feature prominently in the show. Season 1 of National Treasure: Edge of History premieres a little over one year after it began filming in the Capital City. National Treasure: Edge...
Violent tornado damages hospital, homes in New Iberia, Louisiana
Area hospitals are treating several residents who were rescued but injured after a violent tornado roared through New Iberia, Louisiana.
VIDEO: Twin tornadoes in Iberia Parish
Tornadoes have struck Iberia Parish and across Acadiana, including this viewer-submitted video of twin tornadoes near the Port of Iberia.
Price is Right Live Coming to Louisiana
I don't think it would be a stretch to say there isn't anyone who doesn't remember staying home from school, eating a grilled cheese sandwich with tomato soup, and watching the Price is Right. Well now you have the chance to catch the Price is Right Live at a town...
New Iberia residents asked to stop sightseeing following touchdown of tornado
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking for the safety of the residence to please stop riding around sightseeing following a tornado Wednesday morning
Christian Youth Stellar Awards program to honor BR-area youth
Eleven youths from different Baton Rouge-area churches will be honored at the inaugural Christian Youth Stellar Awards Program and Silent Auction set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Boudreaux's, 2647 Government St. The guest speaker will be Ted James, a former Louisiana state representative and current Region VI administrator...
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana State Police Master Trooper Kory York faces the […]
'I'm super shooken up': New Orleans-area resident describes moments tornado hits town
For the second time this year, a tornado moved through Chalmette, Louisiana, destroying everything in its path.
Baton Rouge groups get $100,000 to help kids, community
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Alliance for Students recently announced student organizations had been awarded $100,000 for community building. This grant was created to give organizations the needed resources to expand their reach and impact. The recipients were chosen based on their efforts in the community....
