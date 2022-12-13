Ashanti has addressed whether she and Nelly could get back together after they reunited for a performance of “Body On Me.”. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ashanti was asked by fans if she would ever get back together with her ex, whom she was with for around a decade. “Oh my gosh,” she said, noting the reactions to their recent "Body On Me" performance. “I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was…wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that.”

