Joshua Jackson & Wife Jodie Turner-Smith 'On The Rocks' As 'Dynamic Between Them Has Changed': Sources
Joshua Jackson and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, have become one of Hollywood's favorite couples, but there may be trouble in paradise. A source said they have hit a rough patch, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report, claiming "things are definitely rocky."The Dawson's Creek alum and actress-model "seem like the perfect match," although they do have disputes "over little things" which can "escalate into full-blown rows.""They're very different people," claimed the insider, noting the Queen & Slim actress enjoys going out and socializing with friends while he is more introverted. Jackson and Turner-Smith were recently all smiles after leaving the British Fashion...
H.E.R Wants To Be Addressed By Her Government Name
H.E.R. is reclaiming her government name and wants the public to follow suit. During an appearance on Good Morning America on Wednesday (Dec. 7), H.E.R., née Gabriella Wilson, discussed her starring role as Belle in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration and how it inspired her to shed her musical alias. “I’ve been re-finding my voice. Now I’m not wearing glasses. I can’t be acting and wearing glasses, so I think it’s time for people to really get to know the person behind H.E.R.,” the 25-year-old Grammy award winner detailed. More from VIBE.comMusic Producing Icons Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Are Still...
‘Y’all Idols Be Lost’: Romeo Calls Out His Dad Master P After Tribute Post To DJ tWitch
Romeo accused Master P of avoiding his daughter Tytyana Miller's substance abuse and mental health struggles before her death.
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
Tamar Braxton Defended Yung Miami After Diddy Announced Baby With Woman Who Is Not His Partner
Tamar Braxton stepped in on behalf of Yung Miami after Diddy had a child with another woman.
Diddy Spotted On NYC Date With Influencer Shawntya Joseph HOURS Before Announcing Birth Of His Sixth Child With Another Woman
Life comes at you fast — but if you're Diddy, it's just another day in the park (Central Park, that is). The multi-talented rapper, producer, and actor was seen out on a date with influencer Shawntya Joseph in New York City — just a day before the mogul announced the birth of his sixth child with another woman, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, the artist formally known as P. Diddy, 53, shared that he had a new daughter. It was later revealed his latest baby mama is cyber-security analyst Dana Tran, 28.But on Friday, Diddy and Joseph walked...
HipHopDX.com
Offset Celebrates 31st Birthday In Jamaica With Cardi B: 'Blessed To See Another Year!'
JAMAICA - Offset turned 31 years old this week, and to celebrate, he flew to Jamaica for a getaway trip with his wife Cardi B. Footage of the Migos rapper’s birthday vacation surfaced online on Tuesday (December 13), showing the power couple enjoying their time on the Caribbean island.
Complex
Ashanti Responds to Speculation She and Nelly Could Get Back Together After Onstage Reunion
Ashanti has addressed whether she and Nelly could get back together after they reunited for a performance of “Body On Me.”. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ashanti was asked by fans if she would ever get back together with her ex, whom she was with for around a decade. “Oh my gosh,” she said, noting the reactions to their recent "Body On Me" performance. “I saw a lot of comments. My reaction was…wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that.”
Glowing and Flowing: Keke Palmer Shakes Her Tailfeather with Her Baby Bump on Display
Now that the cat is out of the bag, Keke Palmer can post fun dance videos with her baby bump in tow. The Nope star took to TikTok in the wake of her pregnancy announcement to share her impromptu dance to the O’Jay’s “She Used to Be My Girl”.
thesource.com
Charlamagne Tha God Calls Drake’s New Engagement Ring Chain ‘Maniac Behavior’ During ‘Hell of a Week’ Show
Drake has a new chain that serves a purpose: commemorating every ex in his life. Hearing the news, Charlamagne Tha God reacted during his Hell of a Week show on Comedy Central. “First of all, this is maniac behavior,” Drake said. “Just when I started beige brothers, the benefit of...
musictimes.com
Grand Daddy I.U. Dead at Only 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic, LL Cool J Pays Tribute
Grand Daddy I.U., a major member of early rap company Cold Chillin' Records, has died at the age of 54 ... TMZ Hip Hop has gained knowledge. Pete Rock, a longtime supporter of GDIU's lyrical abilities, informed his followers that the Queens-born rapper passed away quietly in his sleep. This cause of death however has not been confirmed as of the moment by the family.
‘R. Nelly?’ Rapper bashed anew after video shows him serenading young girls
Many urbanites have recoiled at concert clips showing Nelly serenading pre-teen and underage girls at his concerts, while others think it is innocuous fun. The St. Louis-bred rapper is taking a lot of heat for the video showing him spitting rhymes at scared little girls and playing with their hair after bringing them onstage, according to The Neighborhood Talk.
TMZ.com
DJ Akademiks Threatens to 'Beat Brakes' Off 'Grown-ish' Star Luka Sabbat
DJ Akademiks and Yung Miami are having an intense war of words over Diddy's surprise baby -- but that's led to Ak threatening a physical showdown with Luka Sabbat ... after the "grown-ish" actor inserted himself into the beef!!!. On Tuesday, Luka tweeted a question, wondering why Ak never went...
From Troubled Teen to Executive Producer of Black Ink Franchise, Treiva Williams Turned Trauma Into Triumph
Oftentimes people get frustrated with their current job because they believe their skillset is not being used to their full potential. Treiva Williams’s career journey reminds freelancers, creatives, executives, and especially veterans that one door always opens another, and that administrative skills are indispensable no matter what industry you’re in.
