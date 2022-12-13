ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

Arizona driver cited for carpooling with inflatable Grinch

PHOENIX — The Grinch came early for an Arizona driver who tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper last week noticed a car in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 10 in Phoenix with a “Seusspicious-looking” green passenger.
PHOENIX, AZ
10NEWS

Florida 'Grinch' hands out onions to speeding drivers

KEY LARGO, Fla. — He's a mean one...but he's actually giving drivers in the Florida Keys a gift this holiday season. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has once again brought out the "Grinch" to remind drivers to obey speed limits in school zones. For an on-brand holiday twist, the...
MONROE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

10 cold-stun sea turtles leave New England for Florida

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Ten cold-stricken sea turtles that were stranded in Cape Cod are now rehabilitating in warmer waters at Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The turtles are part of 100 turtles that were transported to facilities in Florida and Mississippi by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries Service and the non-profit organization Turtles Fly Too, the aquarium said in a statement.
CLEARWATER, FL
10NEWS

USCG: 2 men aboard sailboat traveling to Florida rescued 200 miles east of Delaware

CAPE MAY, N.J. — The U.S. Coast Guard and maritime partners were able to locate two men who disappeared on a sailboat traveling to Florida. Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, were found aboard the 30-foot sailing vessel Atrevida II about 213 miles east of Delaware, the Coast Guard said in a news release. The last time the duo spoke with family and friends was on Dec. 3, when they left Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces commuters to get toll relief in 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida commuters who use a transponder will receive toll rebates in 2023 under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. The bill will credit commuters 50% of their tolls if their transponder is used at least 35 times during a month. DeSantis said it ensures Floridians, and not tourists, will benefit from the rebate program.
FLORIDA STATE
10NEWS

Toll road rebate bill gains traction during special session

TAMPA, Fla. — As Florida lawmakers wrestle with insurance reform in Tallahassee this week, everyone can agree it's going to take a while before we see any financial relief. But another idea cruising its way through the special session has got traction and could save commuters hundreds of dollars as early as next year.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy