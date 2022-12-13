Read full article on original website
Arizona driver cited for carpooling with inflatable Grinch
PHOENIX — The Grinch came early for an Arizona driver who tried to pass off an inflatable figure of the Dr. Seuss character as a passenger. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a state trooper last week noticed a car in a high-occupancy vehicle lane on Interstate 10 in Phoenix with a “Seusspicious-looking” green passenger.
86-year-old Michigan school custodian surprised with new tires ahead of winter
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — It’s that time of the year when people are in the giving mood. For one custodian with Jenison Public Schools, that giving spirit meant a big surprise in a moment that was captured on video and is now getting lots of likes on social media.
Florida 'Grinch' hands out onions to speeding drivers
KEY LARGO, Fla. — He's a mean one...but he's actually giving drivers in the Florida Keys a gift this holiday season. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has once again brought out the "Grinch" to remind drivers to obey speed limits in school zones. For an on-brand holiday twist, the...
10 cold-stun sea turtles leave New England for Florida
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Ten cold-stricken sea turtles that were stranded in Cape Cod are now rehabilitating in warmer waters at Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The turtles are part of 100 turtles that were transported to facilities in Florida and Mississippi by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries Service and the non-profit organization Turtles Fly Too, the aquarium said in a statement.
USCG: 2 men aboard sailboat traveling to Florida rescued 200 miles east of Delaware
CAPE MAY, N.J. — The U.S. Coast Guard and maritime partners were able to locate two men who disappeared on a sailboat traveling to Florida. Kevin Hyde, 64, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, were found aboard the 30-foot sailing vessel Atrevida II about 213 miles east of Delaware, the Coast Guard said in a news release. The last time the duo spoke with family and friends was on Dec. 3, when they left Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces over $60M collected for the Florida Disaster Fund
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $60 million in donations to help communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced in a statement Wednesday. DeSantis leads the private fund, which Volunteer Florida manages. She said, "it has been heartwarming to witness individuals...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces commuters to get toll relief in 2023
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida commuters who use a transponder will receive toll rebates in 2023 under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. The bill will credit commuters 50% of their tolls if their transponder is used at least 35 times during a month. DeSantis said it ensures Floridians, and not tourists, will benefit from the rebate program.
Florida insurance commissioner resigns amid state's efforts to fix property insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The state's insurance commissioner sent in his letter of resignation following this week's special session to aid Florida's property insurance crisis. David Altmaier has served as the Florida insurance commissioner since April 2016 when he was appointed by the Financial Services Commission. "We’ve had another successful...
Toll road rebate bill gains traction during special session
TAMPA, Fla. — As Florida lawmakers wrestle with insurance reform in Tallahassee this week, everyone can agree it's going to take a while before we see any financial relief. But another idea cruising its way through the special session has got traction and could save commuters hundreds of dollars as early as next year.
