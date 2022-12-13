ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Pewter Report

Bucs Work Out Star QB, 7 Other Players

The Bucs worked out eight players at the team facility, including Canadian Football League star quarterback Nathan Rourke, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson. In his first year as starter this season, Rourke passed for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 regular-season games for British Columbia. Rourke also proved to be a dual threat, rushing 304 yards with seven touchdowns.
OHIO STATE
The Comeback

Drew Brees announces shocking career move

Since retiring from the NFL back in 2020, Drew Brees has served as a broadcaster and analyst for NBC Sports, but now it looks like he’s returning to the game of football as an assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers, at least for a short time. On Thursday afternoon, legendary Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees Read more... The post Drew Brees announces shocking career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History

Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

NFL Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched

A veteran NFL quarterback has stepped away from the team after he was demoted from starter to backup. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons after being told he was going to have rookie Desmond Ridder be the starting quarterback. Mariota has not left the team for good as he was looking to have a "chronic" knee issue evaluated, according to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
ATLANTA, GA
NFL Analysis Network

Panthers Could Look To Trade For Steelers’ Coach Mike Tomlin?

One of the most impressive streaks in NFL history is in jeopardy of coming to an end this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of having a losing season for the first time since 2003 when they went 6-10 with Bill Cowher at the helm. That season’s performance led to them selecting Ben Roethlisberger 11th overall in the 2004 NFL Draft and the rest is history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece

The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Titans Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Today

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly adding a quarterback to their practice squad. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tennessee is signing Kevin Hogan. The 30-year-old signal caller previously spent time with the team last year. Hogan appeared in one game for the Titans in 2021 but did not throw a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Potential quarterback options for Buccaneers in 2023

The show must go on in Tampa Bay. If pending free agent Tom Brady retires or signs with another team in the offseason, the Bucs will have an opening at QB. Here's who could be taking snaps for Tampa Bay in 2023:. Tom Brady. In October, Brady said "there's no...
TAMPA, FL

