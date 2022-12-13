Read full article on original website
Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles Come to Tampa Bay to Warm UpModern GlobeClearwater, FL
Top 5 Family-Friendly Holiday Activities in the Tampa Bay AreaUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Rob Gronkowski Gives a Tampa, FL Veteran a Modified Truck with 'Recycled Rides' Program for USAA's 100-Year AnniversaryZack LoveTampa, FL
Tampa police arrest 15-year-old after posting photos of themselves with gun in Gibbs High School bathroomEdy ZooTampa, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Playboy Model Shows Interest in Tom Brady Following Gisele Bündchen Divorce
A Playboy model would love to get to know Tom Brady more following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Sara Blake recently spoke to the New York Post and said she is interested in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback now that he's single. However, Blake would have to get permission from her husband first.
Rob Gronkowski on Bucs' struggles, reunion with Tom Brady: 'I could definitely help out'
Only four weeks remain in the 2022 NFL regular season, but some Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans still haven’t given up hope that Rob Gronkowski could come out of retirement yet again to reunite with Tom Brady for another potential Super Bowl run. Gronkowski recently spoke with USA TODAY Sports’...
Bucs Work Out Star QB, 7 Other Players
The Bucs worked out eight players at the team facility, including Canadian Football League star quarterback Nathan Rourke, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson. In his first year as starter this season, Rourke passed for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 10 regular-season games for British Columbia. Rourke also proved to be a dual threat, rushing 304 yards with seven touchdowns.
Odell Beckham Jr. has seemingly been rejected by two of the three NFL teams that he tried to join
ODELL Beckham Jr. has seemingly missed out on the opportunity to join the Buffalo Bills after the AFC leaders signed Cole Beasley. Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys found a new receiver in T.Y. Hilton, likely taking another team Beckham had an interest in out of the OBJ sweepstakes. Beasley...
Drew Brees announces shocking career move
Since retiring from the NFL back in 2020, Drew Brees has served as a broadcaster and analyst for NBC Sports, but now it looks like he’s returning to the game of football as an assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers, at least for a short time. On Thursday afternoon, legendary Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees Read more... The post Drew Brees announces shocking career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History
Vikings Sign One of Fastest Players in NFL History. They talked with the man way back in April, decided not to draft him, and then acquired his services on December 14th. That’s Kalon Barnes, the newest member of the Minnesota Vikings, a cornerback signed off the practice squad from the Miami Dolphins.
Cardinals sign ex-Eagles quarterback after Kyler Murray’s torn ACL
UPDATE (3:03 p.m.): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #AZCardinals are signing QB David Blough off the #Vikings practice squad, source said. He takes Kyler Murray’s spot.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro Football Talk reports “Strong will sign to the practice squad, becoming...
Mike Tomlin, Gene Steratore weigh in on legality of play that injured Steelers QB Kenny Pickett
Once it was clear that Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was injured during a sack from Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith on Sunday afternoon, the inevitable Twitter-victimizing began. “Why wasn’t that a penalty? Aren’t they supposed to be protecting the quarterbacks? I’ve seen hits less forceful than that get flags! He’s just...
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Report: Steelers add familiar face to bolster defense
The Steelers play in Carolina against the Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WKBN-TV.
NFL Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched
A veteran NFL quarterback has stepped away from the team after he was demoted from starter to backup. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Marcus Mariota left the Atlanta Falcons after being told he was going to have rookie Desmond Ridder be the starting quarterback. Mariota has not left the team for good as he was looking to have a "chronic" knee issue evaluated, according to Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.
Apparently, Bill Belichick Selected A Longsnapper For The Pro Bowl Because He Was Dating Pamela Anderson And Then Regretted It When She Didn't Show Up
Pamela Anderson didn't show up to the ProBowl to watch her boyfriend who was playing in the game, which apparently made Bill Belichick regret selecting the player.
Panthers Could Look To Trade For Steelers’ Coach Mike Tomlin?
One of the most impressive streaks in NFL history is in jeopardy of coming to an end this season. The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the verge of having a losing season for the first time since 2003 when they went 6-10 with Bill Cowher at the helm. That season’s performance led to them selecting Ben Roethlisberger 11th overall in the 2004 NFL Draft and the rest is history.
Football World Reacts To Drew Brees' New Coaching Job
Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees is officially getting into the coaching game. Brees, 43, has officially accepted an interim coaching assistant job at Purdue, his alma mater. The NFL legend will join the staff to help the Boilermakers prepare for the Citrus Bowl vs. the Tigers of ...
49ers Receive Brutal Injury Update On Defensive Piece
The San Francisco 49ers have not missed a beat with rookie Brock Purdy taking over at quarterback following Jimmy Garoppolo breaking his foot early in their Week 13 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, 33-17. They picked up another dominant victory in Week 14, this time over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7.
NFL experts mostly picking Chargers over Titans for Week 15
The Tennessee Titans will look to get back on track in Week 15 when they meet the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Titans come into this game losers of three straight in total, but also two blowout losses in the wake of the team unexpectedly firing general manager Jon Robinson, which has only made this losing streak seem worse.
Titans Reportedly Signing Veteran Quarterback Today
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly adding a quarterback to their practice squad. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tennessee is signing Kevin Hogan. The 30-year-old signal caller previously spent time with the team last year. Hogan appeared in one game for the Titans in 2021 but did not throw a...
Amendola Says He’d Unretire to Play With Tom Brady Again
The slot receiving standout spent five years in New England, winning a pair of Super Bowls.
Potential quarterback options for Buccaneers in 2023
The show must go on in Tampa Bay. If pending free agent Tom Brady retires or signs with another team in the offseason, the Bucs will have an opening at QB. Here's who could be taking snaps for Tampa Bay in 2023:. Tom Brady. In October, Brady said "there's no...
