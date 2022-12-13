Read full article on original website
Digital Music News
Apple Music Live Presents Alicia Keys’ First Holiday Masquerade Ball
Alicia Keys is hosting her first-ever holiday masquerade ball streaming on Apple Music and TikTok. It’s the season finale for the Apple Music Live Presents series for 2022, an exclusive series of live concerts on the platform. Alicia Keys will perform hits from her new holiday album Santa Baby, in addition to several fan favorites from her catalog. She will also be joined on stage by singer-songwriter JVKE for a special rendition of his single, “golden hour.”
Digital Music News
Beyond Music Acquires Producer & Songwriter Greg Wells Catalog
Beyond Music has announced it has acquired the music catalog of Canadian producer and songwriter Greg Wells. Wells has produced and written songs for Adele, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Dua Lipa, Quincy Jones, Katy Perry, and many others. This deal marks the first time a Korean company has acquired a North American music catalog since HYBE bought Ithaca Holdings from Scooter Braun last year.
