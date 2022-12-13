Alicia Keys is hosting her first-ever holiday masquerade ball streaming on Apple Music and TikTok. It’s the season finale for the Apple Music Live Presents series for 2022, an exclusive series of live concerts on the platform. Alicia Keys will perform hits from her new holiday album Santa Baby, in addition to several fan favorites from her catalog. She will also be joined on stage by singer-songwriter JVKE for a special rendition of his single, “golden hour.”

13 HOURS AGO