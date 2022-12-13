Read full article on original website
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
Beyond Music Acquires Producer & Songwriter Greg Wells Catalog
Beyond Music has announced it has acquired the music catalog of Canadian producer and songwriter Greg Wells. Wells has produced and written songs for Adele, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Dua Lipa, Quincy Jones, Katy Perry, and many others. This deal marks the first time a Korean company has acquired a North American music catalog since HYBE bought Ithaca Holdings from Scooter Braun last year.
Audio Up Raises Another $10 Million — With a Focus on Music Expansion
Audio Up raises another $10 million in a series C funding round focusing on music and podcast expansion. Rapidly-growing media company Audio Up has announced the initial closing of its Series C funding round, which raised another $10 million. The company has raised over $20 million, with a $150 million pre-money evaluation.
