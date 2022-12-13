Beyond Music has announced it has acquired the music catalog of Canadian producer and songwriter Greg Wells. Wells has produced and written songs for Adele, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Dua Lipa, Quincy Jones, Katy Perry, and many others. This deal marks the first time a Korean company has acquired a North American music catalog since HYBE bought Ithaca Holdings from Scooter Braun last year.

