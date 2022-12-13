ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Music News

Beyond Music Acquires Producer & Songwriter Greg Wells Catalog

Beyond Music has announced it has acquired the music catalog of Canadian producer and songwriter Greg Wells. Wells has produced and written songs for Adele, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Dua Lipa, Quincy Jones, Katy Perry, and many others. This deal marks the first time a Korean company has acquired a North American music catalog since HYBE bought Ithaca Holdings from Scooter Braun last year.
Digital Music News

Audio Up Raises Another $10 Million — With a Focus on Music Expansion

Audio Up raises another $10 million in a series C funding round focusing on music and podcast expansion. Rapidly-growing media company Audio Up has announced the initial closing of its Series C funding round, which raised another $10 million. The company has raised over $20 million, with a $150 million pre-money evaluation.

