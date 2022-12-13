HENDRICKS, MN (KMHL) — A Sioux Falls man was hospitalized after his vehicle left the roadway in Lincoln County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:54 Monday evening, a 2011 BMW 328XI was traveling westbound on Highway 19 in Hendricks Township of Lincoln County when the vehicle left the roadway and went into the ditch. The driver of the BMW, a 31-year-old man from Sioux Falls, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Hendricks Hospital. His passenger was not injured.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO