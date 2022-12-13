Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
KELOLAND TV
SD DOT: Drifting especially significant in central part of the state
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swirling and windy conditions welcomed drivers in the Harrisburg area on Friday, where KELOLAND News spotted a car firmly lodged in the frigid ditch. In other parts of the state, the drifts are even deeper. “We’re really seeing significant drifting the last, really all...
amazingmadison.com
Madison man injured in crash near Wentworth
A Madison man was injured Thursday afternoon in a crash near Wentworth. Lake County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Sarina Talich said 26-year-old Joshua Wills of Madison was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo north on 463rd Avenue, just north of 234th Street, when he hit a southbound pickup head-on. The pickup, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, was driven by 29-year-old Christopher Stokes of Bruce.
amazingmadison.com
Portions of Interstate 90 and 29 remain closed, no travel advised on most state highways
Road closures on Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 remain in place today (Friday). Interstate 90 is closed from Mitchell to the Wyoming border, and Interstate 29 is closed from Watertown to the North Dakota border. The closures will remain in place until the wind and snow subsides to a point that drifted snow can be cleared.
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow and winds creating dangerous road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind. Although Sioux Falls has been spared from much of the blizzard conditions...
Fatal accident in Carroll County
(Carroll Co) A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker, of Auburn, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 71 and 64-year-old Edward Peterson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2022 International LT625 northbound. Wuebker crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The Equinox came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.
amazingmadison.com
Winter storm leads to Interstate closures and hazardous road conditions
The winter storm wreaking havoc across the state is causing schools, events, and roads to be closed for another day. Interstate-90 is closed from Mitchell to Rapid City, and Interstate-29 is closed from Watertown to the North Dakota border. Governor Kristi Noem said that closing the Interstate is an indication of how bad the conditions are.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man drives into Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man drove into a business Thursday night, and no one was injured. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said that at approximately 9 p.m. in northeast Sioux Falls, a man thought he was pressing the brake pedal on a 2015 Chevy Truck but accidentally pressed the gas pedal. The truck went 20 feet into the local business. The building has since been boarded up.
kelo.com
3 dead, 2 injured after poor road conditions cause head-on crash near Parkston
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Three people died and two others were injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says that a Toyota Camry was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control due to the ice and snow on the roadway.
3 people killed in South Dakota crash
Three people were killed and two others injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston.
KELOLAND TV
3 people killed in Hutchinson County crash
PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were killed and two others injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston. The Department of Public Safety says preliminary crash info shows that a Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control due to ice and snow on the roadway. The vehicle collided with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
KELOLAND TV
Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
Madison Daily Leader
Couple who traveled to South Dakota with dead girl arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Mitchell, South Dakota said Thursday they were investigating a couple who traveled from Washington state with the body of a dead eight-year-old girl. The police department said in a statement the couple had driven a U-haul trailer with a coffin containing the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department shared the identity of the man killed Dec. 5 in an accident northwest of Sioux Falls. Officers were called at 1:44 p.m. to an incident that happened off the roadway near 259th St. and 471st St. 25-year-old Cody...
KELOLAND TV
SF Police respond to crashes Wednesday night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Light snow in Sioux Falls may have contributed to a couple of crashes right as people were heading home from work. One crash happened at the intersection of Arrowhead Parkway and Foss Avenue a little before 6, setting off the airbags in at least one of the SUVs.
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha authorities locate rape suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha rape suspect has been located, authorities say. Authorities were searching for Kylan Bailey. Court documents say he pressured a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that Bailey had been located with the help of...
marshallradio.net
Sioux Falls Man Hospitalized After Car Crash in Lincoln County
HENDRICKS, MN (KMHL) — A Sioux Falls man was hospitalized after his vehicle left the roadway in Lincoln County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:54 Monday evening, a 2011 BMW 328XI was traveling westbound on Highway 19 in Hendricks Township of Lincoln County when the vehicle left the roadway and went into the ditch. The driver of the BMW, a 31-year-old man from Sioux Falls, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Hendricks Hospital. His passenger was not injured.
KELOLAND TV
More than 1,000 without power across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
mitchellnow.com
Three dead in Wednesday morning crash south of Parkston
PARKSTON, S.D. – Three people died and two others were injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston. Names of the five people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Toyota Camry was southbound on South...
willmarradio.com
Hutchinson man tries to stiff cabbie after ride from Sioux Falls
(Hutchinson MN-) A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan David Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance-possession. Police say a...
Comments / 0