KELOLAND TV

VIDEO: Cars slide on icy roads in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The buildup of snow and ice on the roads is causing many people to crash and get stranded. Take a look at this video, in the player above, captured by one of our photographers. You can see where several people slid on the icy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SD DOT: Drifting especially significant in central part of the state

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Swirling and windy conditions welcomed drivers in the Harrisburg area on Friday, where KELOLAND News spotted a car firmly lodged in the frigid ditch. In other parts of the state, the drifts are even deeper. “We’re really seeing significant drifting the last, really all...
HARRISBURG, SD
amazingmadison.com

Madison man injured in crash near Wentworth

A Madison man was injured Thursday afternoon in a crash near Wentworth. Lake County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Sarina Talich said 26-year-old Joshua Wills of Madison was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo north on 463rd Avenue, just north of 234th Street, when he hit a southbound pickup head-on. The pickup, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, was driven by 29-year-old Christopher Stokes of Bruce.
WENTWORTH, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow and winds creating dangerous road conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind. Although Sioux Falls has been spared from much of the blizzard conditions...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Western Iowa Today

Fatal accident in Carroll County

(Carroll Co) A woman was killed in a head-on collision in Carroll County this morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker, of Auburn, Iowa, was driving a 2007 Chevy Equinox southbound on Highway 71 and 64-year-old Edward Peterson, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving a 2022 International LT625 northbound. Wuebker crossed the center line and struck the semi head-on. The Equinox came to rest in the west ditch. The semi came to rest in the east ditch.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
amazingmadison.com

Winter storm leads to Interstate closures and hazardous road conditions

The winter storm wreaking havoc across the state is causing schools, events, and roads to be closed for another day. Interstate-90 is closed from Mitchell to Rapid City, and Interstate-29 is closed from Watertown to the North Dakota border. Governor Kristi Noem said that closing the Interstate is an indication of how bad the conditions are.
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man drives into Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man drove into a business Thursday night, and no one was injured. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said that at approximately 9 p.m. in northeast Sioux Falls, a man thought he was pressing the brake pedal on a 2015 Chevy Truck but accidentally pressed the gas pedal. The truck went 20 feet into the local business. The building has since been boarded up.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

3 people killed in Hutchinson County crash

PARKER, S.D. (KELO) — Three people were killed and two others injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston. The Department of Public Safety says preliminary crash info shows that a Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control due to ice and snow on the roadway. The vehicle collided with a northbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Car crashes into building in north Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A driver crashed into a building in northern Sioux Falls early Friday morning. The crash happened in the area of 54th and N. Cliff Avenue. Officer Sam Clemens said the driver of a 2015 Chevy truck pushed on the gas pedal instead of the brakes and collided with the building.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Couple who traveled to South Dakota with dead girl arrested

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police in Mitchell, South Dakota said Thursday they were investigating a couple who traveled from Washington state with the body of a dead eight-year-old girl. The police department said in a statement the couple had driven a U-haul trailer with a coffin containing the...
MITCHELL, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Name released in fatal truck accident near Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department shared the identity of the man killed Dec. 5 in an accident northwest of Sioux Falls. Officers were called at 1:44 p.m. to an incident that happened off the roadway near 259th St. and 471st St. 25-year-old Cody...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SF Police respond to crashes Wednesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Light snow in Sioux Falls may have contributed to a couple of crashes right as people were heading home from work. One crash happened at the intersection of Arrowhead Parkway and Foss Avenue a little before 6, setting off the airbags in at least one of the SUVs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Minnehaha authorities locate rape suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnehaha rape suspect has been located, authorities say. Authorities were searching for Kylan Bailey. Court documents say he pressured a 15-year-old girl into having sex with him. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that Bailey had been located with the help of...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
marshallradio.net

Sioux Falls Man Hospitalized After Car Crash in Lincoln County

HENDRICKS, MN (KMHL) — A Sioux Falls man was hospitalized after his vehicle left the roadway in Lincoln County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:54 Monday evening, a 2011 BMW 328XI was traveling westbound on Highway 19 in Hendricks Township of Lincoln County when the vehicle left the roadway and went into the ditch. The driver of the BMW, a 31-year-old man from Sioux Falls, received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Hendricks Hospital. His passenger was not injured.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More than 1,000 without power across SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies. According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
mitchellnow.com

Three dead in Wednesday morning crash south of Parkston

PARKSTON, S.D. – Three people died and two others were injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston. Names of the five people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Toyota Camry was southbound on South...
PARKSTON, SD
willmarradio.com

Hutchinson man tries to stiff cabbie after ride from Sioux Falls

(Hutchinson MN-) A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan David Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance-possession. Police say a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

